The New Micron: On The Way To New Highs

Micron (MU) bulls have long thought the stock gets little respect. Being in an industry known for its past cycles, the market has consistently assigned Micron a valuation that many feel is too low. This could all change in the next year as the memory cycle bottoms which, I believe we are in the beginning stages of right now.

There will be volatility as this plays out, but once the memory cycle bottoms, the realization of Micron's improved position will begin to be appreciated leading it to higher multiples compared to past cycles and a new high. I point to the following reasons to support my thinking that Micron will trade at higher multiples moving forward:

Micron's industry has undergone consolidation in the past and is now an oligopoly

We are in the midst of a tech revolution with multiple demand drivers, including artificial intelligence, automotive applications, and data centers

Micron has a stronger balance sheet than it ever has had, making it a more stable and stronger company and allowing it to implement a share buyback program

Micron will most likely make it through this current downturn without exhibiting a losing quarter

The current trade dispute between Japan and South Korea has the potential to be the accelerant that allows the market to re-rate Micron with a higher PE moving forward

Oligopoly

Micron's memory chips have a wide range of applications including smartphones, automotive, and data centers. In the past, this industry had more competitors which made it particularly difficult to keep the supply and demand in balance. Periods of undersupply would raise the price of memory chips and Micron's profits. Periods of oversupply would follow, crushing these profits, resulting in losses for the memory providers. Consolidation in the industry has occurred, particularly in DRAM memory, where we now have three main suppliers: Micron and its two competitors in South Korea: Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix. With only three suppliers, the industry is an oligopoly and better able to control the supply-side and, therefore, weaken the memory cycles of the past. Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra elaborated by saying:

"The impact of any supply and demand mismatches in the industry in the past would tend to be larger. Now those periods last shorter."

Tech Revolution Coming

Also to Micron's benefit, technology has been advancing rapidly in the past 100 years and we are now approaching another great technological revolution. The emergence of 5G cellular technology opens a vast amount of possibilities in the field of artificial intelligence, connected cars, our mobile devices, and the Internet of Things. As Micron puts it:

"A new day is dawning, and sooner than most of us realize…5G will utterly transform our devices and our daily lives."

The graphic below shows the computing power that 5G will usher in for mobile devices, expanding the need for storage capabilities, data transmission, and memory.

In the past, Micron was heavily dependent on the PC market. Now they have multiple end-user opportunities, all of which require more memory, and the data centers needed to store and disseminate the data. JP Morgan believes cloud computing workloads will quadruple in the next 5 years and that longer term, the company's increasing end-market diversification should dampen revenue/earnings volatility.

Strong Balance Sheet with Positive Earnings

The third feature working in Micron's favor is that, over the last few years, its balance sheet has strengthened considerably. In fact, in May of 2018, Micron announced a $10B buyback program, a significant percent of the current market cap. On top of that, they are cash positive with a cash-debt ratio of 1.36. Debt in the last 12 months has been reduced from 7.3B to 4.9B, including long-term debt. Their cash of $6.7B is enough to pay off all their debt.

The strong balance sheet should give the market comfort in knowing that Micron can weather any downturns in the industry, especially if the downturns are less severe and do not result in any losses. In 2016, the last downturn resulted in three quarters with negative EPS. This current downturn has Micron guiding to 0.45 EPS in Q4 2019, and it's important to note that this guidance assumed Micron would be banned from selling chips to Huawei. We now know that ban has been lifted. Analysts are predicting that this may be the bottom of the current downturn, including Deutsche Bank who states the memory chip market might be at the start of an upturn. If Micron can make it through this downturn with no losses, it will signal to the market that higher valuations are deserved moving forward.

Japan-South Korea Conflict

The accelerator in all of this is the trade dispute between Japan and South Korea. Decades of simmering tension is coming to the surface after South Korea's Supreme Court ruled that Japanese companies must pay individual compensation to several Koreans for forced labor during the early 1900s when Japan colonized Korea. Japan vehemently disagrees and responded by establishing export restrictions on chemicals that are especially important to the making of memory chips. This has the potential to severely limit Samsung and SK Hynix's ability to procure the supplies they need to maintain memory output. As the trade dispute lingers on, Micron will benefit as their competition supplies less memory chips, resulting in higher prices.

According to analyst Mitch Steves of RBC Capital:

While we admit it is unclear whether the Korea/Japan dispute will be resolved, if SK Hynix and Samsung are forced to procure high-purity hydrogen fluoride from a new source, Micron may gain market share. In a mission-critical environment such as a data center, we think customers may choose to shift their spending to Micron."

As the dispute currently stands, Japan is refusing to back down from their export restrictions and South Koreans are firmly entrenched in boycotting Japanese products. South Korean President Moon Jae-In's approval rating has been sliding the past year and he may see this dispute as a way to galvanize the country ahead of major elections in April 2020. On Japan's side, the export restriction is crafted in such a way that they can decide to the timing of export reviews to South Korea in order to balance maximizing pressure on South Korea while minimizing the economic damage to their own companies. The saving grace to South Korea and their companies may very well be that lower production actually helps them in the near term as the high chip inventory begins to clear out. Because of these reasons, we do not see this being resolved quickly.

Risks

The main risk for Micron centers around China. The United States and China are involved in their own trade dispute which has the potential to disrupt the global economy. Furthermore, China is attempting to enter the DRAM and NAND business. If they are successful, new suppliers to the industry have the potential to upset supply and demand dynamics while also ending the oligopoly in DRAM. Fortunately for Micron, it appears China has a long way to go to be successful, particularly in DRAM.

Takeaway

We are approaching a perfect scenario for Micron moving forward. One that is being described as the "new Micron." A consolidated memory market is going to show that Micron can survive a downturn without running losses. The improved balance sheet and buyback, along with more muted cycles and significant end-user diversification/demand on the horizon, will result in the market viewing Micron as a more stable company. This will result in higher valuation ratios when compared to past cycles and new highs. The Japanese-South Korea trade spat has the potential to not only increase chip prices for Micron but also their market share. We believe this may be the accelerator for the market to begin assigning Micron higher valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.