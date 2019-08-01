Citigroup Capital XIII: Why I'm Long This Safe High Yielder

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Long Tail Of Finance as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

The Opportunity

It's no surprise that investors are becoming more conservative as the current economic expansion and bull market in stocks both pass ten years in length. With earnings seemingly having peaked since last year, along with increasing fears of a recession occurring by 2020, more investors are taking a wait-and-see approach before increasing equity exposure.

However, there is an interesting opportunity in the market right now that allows one to be indifferent to either an earnings recession or an economic one. It's an opportunity that currently returns an equity-like 8+% annually, while requiring one to bear only half the risk of the S&P 500 (SPY). That opportunity is Citigroup Capital XIII (NYSE: C.PN) and given its relative safety and high yield, I believe it's a strong buy in today's market.

What Are TruPS?

Before diving into the opportunity presented by Citigroup Capital XIII, let's briefly review what kind of security it is.

Citigroup Capital XIII is a "TruPS," or trust preferred securities, instrument. TruPS are a type of hybrid security that have the features of both debt and equity. In a typical trust-preferred structure (see figure below) a parent Bank Holding Company (BHC) creates a trust subsidiary that issues TruPS, which are then sold to investors. The trust uses the proceeds from the sale to purchase long-term debentures (debt instruments that aren't secured by physical assets or collateral) from the parent BHC. The terms of the debenture must mirror the terms of the TruPS and involve a subordinated liability structure. In other words, the debentures must be last in line to be paid compared to all other BHC debt. However, the debentures and the TruPS issued against them outrank common equity in the payment pecking order and are ranked pari passu with all other TruPS that a BHC may have issued. Thus, TruPS sit below junior debt, but above common equity, in the capital structure.

Citigroup's TruPS

For the record, Citigroup (NYSE: C) has three TruPS issuances outstanding on its balance sheet. However, only Citigroup Capital XIII is interesting as it provides a high equity-like yield, has a low realized volatility, and is relatively safe in terms of the risks born by the investor. More on these risks later.

Although it previously paid a fixed 7.875% per annum rate, Citigroup Capital XIII has been paying 3-month LIBOR + 6.37% since October 30, 2015. What is most striking is the 637 basis point spread over LIBOR. This spread represents what the market had required of banks - like Citigroup - who were just coming out of the financial crisis, still on shaky ground, and weren't quite (in the eyes of the market) fully recapitalized. Flash forward to today where all bailouts have been repaid to Treasury, and the banking industry has never looked safer since the end of the Great Financial Crisis.

As of this writing Citigroup Capital XIII is yielding 8.12%. In today's low-yielding world where $13T of debt is negative yielding, this represents an equity-like return (which I define as 8% or greater) without imposing a commensurate amount of equity risk. Specifically, current realized volatility is low at 6.7%, along with a low market beta of only 0.0779. Compare these figures to 12.16% and 1, respectively, for the U.S. stock market as represented by the S&P 500 and one can sleep very well at night. Next up is Citigroup Capital XIII's origin story.

Genesis of Citigroup Capital XIII

Citigroup Capital XIII was issued not long after the financial crisis had started, but before the official end on October 4, 2010 of Treasury's involvement in the Federal Government bailout under TARP. This is a key point I'll come back to later. So how was Citigroup Capital XIII created? The U.S. Treasury had acquired Citigroup Capital XIII from Citigroup in connection with Citigroup's participation in the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP. The events and time frames are summarized as follows:

On Jan. 15, 2009, Citigroup entered into a loss-sharing arrangement with Treasury, the FDIC, and the Fed related to a $301 billion pool of Citigroup's assets. Citigroup had issued to Treasury approximately $4 billion of its perpetual preferred stock as consideration for the loss-sharing protection provided by Treasury, along with about $3 billion of its perpetual preferred stock to the FDIC as consideration for loss-sharing that it was providing. In late 2009 the loss-sharing arrangement with Citigroup was ended, and both the FDIC's and Treasury's positions in Citigroup's perpetual preferred stock was exchanged for new preferred securities called Citigroup Capital XXXIII. In Q3 of 2010, a subsequent exchange took place to replace all of Treasury's Citigroup Capital XXXIII position with an economically equivalent amount of new Citigroup Capital XIII securities. Concurrent with that exchange, Treasury decided to sell its full position in Citigroup Capital XIII to the public market.

With Citigroup Capital XIII's structure and history understood, let's review the key risks prospective investors should consider.

Key Risks

The four key risks for holders of Citigroup Capital XIII are:

Default Risk Call Risk Tax Law Risk Market Risk

The following sections cover each risk in turn.

Default Risk: Citigroup Won't (Be Allowed to) Default

Citigroup has $1.96 trillion in assets, $1.12 trillion in risk-weighted assets, and its balance sheet quality and capital positions have never been stronger since emerging from the crisis ten years ago. Since 2017, Citigroup has told the market that it will return $60 billion to shareholders through increased quarterly dividends and share repurchases and is expected to complete that by 2020. Returning this much capital is the sign of a healthy bank that has the support of its regulators.

Additionally, we learned from the Great Financial Crisis that large and internationally connected money center banks, like Citigroup, are considered systemically important and are too big to fail. But while Dodd-Frank has put limitations on what can be done to save a financial institution, increased on-site supervision by the Fed and OCC since the crisis means that regulators can be expected not to wait until the situation gets to the point of no return (i.e. an imminent bank default).

In short, Citigroup is in excellent financial health and regulators have an incentive to ensure it stays that way.

Call Risk: Collins Amendment, Tier 1 Capital Treatment and Dilution

The 2010 Collins Amendment pertaining to minimum capital requirements for banks and other financial institutions had imposed leverage and risk-based standards applicable to all U.S. insured depository institutions. One of its effects was to eliminate TruPS as an element of Tier 1 capital. In other words, TruPS securities would be considered as Tier 2 (subject to a multiyear phase-in period), which is a lesser form of eligible bank capital.

However, the Amendment did put some grandfathering into its language beneficial to the big banks like Citigroup. Specifically, debt or equity instruments issued to the Federal government or any agency before the end of the Treasury's authority to invest via TARP on Oct. 4, 2010, are exempt from the Collins Amendment. The exemption explicitly and permanently grandfathers all TARP preferred issuances, regardless of the size of the institution. Citigroup Capital XIII is a TARP preferred security, issued prior to Oct. 4, 2010, and thus is included in Citigroup's Tier 1 capital calculation. Even the footnote in Citigroup's 2018 annual report mentions the grandfathering.

Not losing the Tier 1 designation was important to Citigroup and thus they'll not want to retire Citigroup Capital XIII unless they can replace it with another, possibly less expensive Tier 1 instrument like common equity shares. However, they'll most likely not do this because:

The amount to replace Citigroup Capital XIII is small: $2.3B versus Citigroup's $163 billion market cap. Issuing new equity would dilute existing shareholders.

Thus, the risk of Citigroup Capital XIII being called early, even as yields continue to fall, is fairly remote.

Tax Law Risk: Current Taxation Situation/Possible Impact From 2017 Tax Law Changes

Consistent with other debt instruments issued by banks, the distributions paid out by TruPS (which are hybrid debt/equity instruments) are treated as interest expense and thus tax-deductible by Citigroup.

For those wondering about the potential effects of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, it does reduce the ability of corporations to deduct interest expense for debt and trust preferred securities. The new law reduces the benefit companies receive when they issue debt and preferreds. In particular:

Lower corporate tax rates make the interest expense deduction less valuable.

Companies may now only write oﬀ interest up to 30% of EBITDA, moving to 30% of EBIT (which is a more restrictive measure) after 2022.

However, since interest expense is typically nowhere near this level for investment grade companies like Citigroup, the reduction in deductibility will likely only affect high yield issuers.

In short, the 2017 tax law changes won't materially impact the tax-deductibility of Citigroup Capital XIII's distributions for Citigroup.

Market Risk: Negative LIBOR Rates

Persistently low, to possibly negative, interest rates is the only risk I'm concerned about, although I'm not losing any sleep just yet. Why?

A review of Citigroup Capital XIII's prospectus implies that there's no protection from negative LIBOR rates. In other words, the quarterly distribution could theoretically become zero should 3-month LIBOR hit -6.37%. While we've never seen negative U.S. LIBOR rates, the risk of that happening cannot be entirely ruled out.

3-month LIBOR is trending lower (see below chart) and could continue to do so. A recession may be in the offing and the Fed could yet embark on a new full-blown easing cycle. However, given the trend of recent economic data, the odds of the U.S. experiencing a recession twelve months out appear to be relatively low. Barring a recession or some sort of crisis, the chance of seeing negative short-term LIBOR rates seems quite remote.

Source: St. Louis Fed

It's worth noting that the massive 637 basis points spread over 3-month LIBOR mitigates the negative rate risk concern. In other words, 3-month LIBOR would have to drop to -6.37% before the quarterly distribution would vanish. Most investors would likely be out of their positions well ahead of this situation.

Furthermore, and although not explicitly mentioned in Citigroup Capital XIII's prospectus, floating rate securities customarily floor the rate they pay at zero. This means there's virtually no chance of the distribution ever becoming negative to the investor. That is, we need not worry about paying Citigroup to hold Citigroup Capital XIII.

Citigroup Capital XIII Is a Strong Buy in Today's Low Yielding World

While ultra-low to (possibly) negative LIBOR rates do pose an important but not imminent risk, this risk is easily monitored and manageable. However, with an equities-like yield of 8.12%, low historical volatility at 6.7%, and virtually no chance of being called in the foreseeable future, Citigroup Capital XIII presents a strong buy in today's low yielding world. I own Citigroup Capital XIII and continue to make additional purchases as its yield remains above 8%.

