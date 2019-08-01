Barrick Gold: Earnings Estimates Continue To Climb

A few months ago, I wrote an article on Barrick Gold (GOLD), discussing how the stock was seeing a change of character after reclaiming and holding above its 20-month moving average. This was a very positive sign as the stock's best and most sustainable moves had occurred when the stock began living above this key moving average. Since that time, the stock has blasted higher, and Barrick's 20-month moving average has now assumed a positive slope. On the fundamental front, the company's FY-2020 earnings estimates have jumped nearly 20% over the past month, and are now reflecting a much more significant earnings growth rate vs. what analysts were previously banking on. These estimates are likely to inch even higher if the price of gold (GLD) can stay above its breakout level at $1,365/oz. While Barrick Gold is short-term quite extended at $17.20, the recent breakout through the $14.00 level is a bullish development. I would view any 10% pullbacks in the stock as noise to shake out weak hands, and believe the stock is a hold here.

The below chart of Barrick Gold is one I shared in mid-April, and it was meant to show an effective way to trade the stock for position traders. The time to sell Barrick Gold was on any transition into the red zone to protect profits, and the time to consider going long is once the green zone begins. It is the stock's position vs. its 20-month moving average that dictates the color of these zones, and the green zone had just restarted above the $13.00 level at the time of my April article. Barrick Gold has since jumped nearly 30%, and the updated chart of the stock is below. This strategy would have had investors selling Barrick at $45.00 in December 2011, and then buying it back at $12.00 in early 2016 before a nearly 100% gain in less than six months. The strategy has since triggered another long signal as of the end of March, and this bullish signal remains valid as long as Barrick stays above $14.00 on a monthly close. This does not mean the stock is a buy at current levels of $17.20, but it does mean that the stock is a hold if one is long from the long signal at $13.70 or lower.

So what's the catalyst behind a move back into the green zone? Let's take a look at Barrick's growth metrics.

Taking a look at Barrick Gold's earnings trend, we can see that annual EPS estimates for FY-2020 have jumped significantly over the past month. The below table I've shown is from my April article, "Barrick Gold: Blue Skies Ahead", and the below table and chart is the updated one as of July 31st. As we can see, estimates for FY-2020 have moved from $0.47 to $0.56, a jump of roughly 19%. This is significant as it raises Barrick's earnings growth rate from the prior projected level of 17% ($0.40 to $0.47) to a current growth rate of 42% if the company can meet estimates. Given the company's expected synergies which should kick in next year from their Nevada joint venture with Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), I believe this $0.56 estimate for FY-2020 EPS is attainable and relatively conservative.

While Barrick Gold's earnings trend isn't the most attractive one in the sector, it is much more impressive than many of the lower quality producers out there. For now, Barrick Gold's earnings trend remains in a range even when adding in the FY-2020 estimates, and a move above $0.75 in EPS will be required to put this earnings trend back in an uptrend. However, the fact that annual EPS will very likely put in two years in a row of growth is a clear sign of a turnaround. Besides, a 40%+ growth rate in annual earnings per share is certainly respectable.

Moving over to revenue growth rates, evident signs of a turnaround are also showing up in a big way. For six of the past seven quarters going back to Q3 2017, Barrick Gold has seen negative year-over-year growth in quarterly revenue. However, quarterly revenue flipped to positive in a big way in the company's Q1 2019 results. Based on Q2 2019 estimates, we are expecting to see a decent acceleration in quarterly revenue growth rates to 28%. Investors should be looking for a minimum of $2.18 billion in revenues for the Q2 2019 results, but anything over $2.15 billion will translate to 25% year-over-year growth in revenues on a quarterly basis which is still trending in the right direction.

While Barrick Gold's all-in sustaining cash costs have been more or less flat the past several years, they still remain at very respectable levels below $900/oz. These figures are slightly better than peer Newmont Goldcorp, who saw FY-2018 all-in sustaining cash costs come in slightly higher at $909/oz. The good news from a cost standpoint for Barrick Gold is that costs are likely to trend lower over the next two to three years based on synergies from the recent Nevada joint venture. Barrick CEO, Mark Bristow, guided for higher costs in FY-2019 with the completion of mining at the company's low-cost Cortez Hills open-pit mine, but has stated that he expects costs to trend down over the next couple of years. The company's Fourmile discovery in Nevada, which has now been combined with their Goldrush Project, has the potential to drive costs lower with a very attractive current inferred resource of 700,000 ounces at 18.58 grams per tonne gold. A Feasibility Study is a next step for the project, with Goldrush-Fourmile likely to be the company's next tier-one asset.

Based on the acceleration in quarterly revenue growth rates and the significant upward revisions in FY-2020 earnings per share, Barrick is becoming much more attractive fundamentally. The fact that the company now has Bristow at the helm as CEO is a positive sign, and thus far he's off to a strong start with cost-cutting and a responsible approach to acquisitions in mind. This should be music to shareholder's ears as irresponsible acquisitions have plagued the sector gold majors for years now, with Barrick under prior leadership being a culprit. While still early, I'm impressed with Bristow's initial moves. His bold attempt at taking over Newmont would have been incredible acquisition timing if he had somehow found a way to pull it off.

Moving over to the technical picture, we can see the definite change in character in Barrick Gold since its May lows. The company shot through prior resistance at the $14.20 level with ease and has seen both its 40-week moving average and intermediate weekly moving average flip to positive slopes. If we were to see a sharp correction in the stock, it is very likely that these levels will now act as support.

While Barrick Gold is very extended short-term at $17.20, the good news for the bigger picture is that there's no real strong resistance on the stock until the $20.30 level. For a medium-term time-frame, the bulls remain in complete control here for the first time since 2016, and any pullbacks over the next few weeks are likely just going to present opportunities for position traders to add to their positions. I would consider any sharp corrections of 10% or more that hold above the $14.20 level to be noise, and buying opportunities.

If we zoom into Barrick's daily chart, the stock has strong support at $14.20, as well as upper support at $15.20. The 50-day moving average (blue line) is rising towards the $15.20 level, and the bulls will likely defend this area if we do see weakness into the latter half of Q3. I may look to add a position in the stock if we do pull back towards this area.

While there are a few companies in the sector with better earnings trends than Barrick Gold, the company has made significant headway from a fundamental standpoint, and their future looks bright if they can deliver. The market tends to look forward 12-18 months vs. in the rearview mirror, and an annual EPS growth rate projected at over 40% for FY-2020 is undoubtedly attractive. The key now will be the company delivering on its cost guidance for FY-2019 of sub $900/oz all-in sustaining cash costs to prove that Bristow's efforts at making Barrick leaner are progressing. I believe Barrick is a hold, and the bulls will remain in control of the bigger picture as long as the $14.00 level is defended on a monthly closing basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.