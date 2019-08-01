Sundial Growers IPO: Early Opportunity To Invest In Potential Large Global Cannabis Player

Revenue saw a huge jump in the second quarter, providing a hint of how quickly the company can grow its sales through additional licenses and production.

Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL) is the latest cannabis company to come to the public markets in the United States. The Canadian company is in the early stages of cannabis and hemp cultivation and extraction. Sundial has a three pronged approach to dominate several markets of the global cannabis market and also tackle several countries. It is the early stages for this company, but research shows the company has the potential to be a future global leader.

Sundial Growers Inc. will offer (IPO filing) 11.5 million shares and an additional 1.5 million shares available to underwriters. The price point is expected to be $12 to $14. The company plans on raising $161 million from the offering.

The mission of Sundial Growers is to “proudly craft pioneering cannabis brands to Heal, Help, and Play”. This three pronged approach tackles several areas of the cannabis market and I believe makes this IPO worth more than a quick peak.

Heal – prescription medicine

Help – health and wellness through CBD

Play – social, spiritual, and recreational occasions

(Image Source: Company Website)

The Play segment is currently the company’s biggest focus, with cannabis being grown and sold in Canada. Sundial offers consumers “safe, consistent, functional products tailored to emphasize specific desired experiences”. The company is focusing on premium brands in Canada like its Top Leaf and BC Weed brands that it believes will appeal to the higher margined market. The company points out that it believes cannabis will be price segmented just like cigarettes and alcohol. From the offering, “We believe that premium inhalable cannabis products will command a significant portion of the Canadian market and will yield higher margins that lower quality brands”. Sundial believes it can use several add-ons to help improve its premium market share like digital kiosks with interactive content, point-of-sale materials, cannabis journals, and customized strain descriptions. As it becomes a crowded field of cannabis producers in Canada, this focus on premium brands stands out as a major catalyst in Sundial's approach to gain share in the market.

(Image Source: IPO Filing)

In Canada, Sundial Growers has deals in five provinces to produce and supply cannabis to retailers. Those provinces are Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company is working with the other Canadian provinces and expects to soon become licensed there as well.

Another exciting growth opportunity is the expansion of legalized products in Canada. Edibles are not legal in the country yet, but expected under the Cannabis Act, set to take effect in October. This would allow companies to legally sell edibles beginning December 16th, if approved and licensed.

The company’s Help segment is the biggest short term opportunity thanks to the acquisition of Bridge Farms, a United Kingdom company. It is here where Sundial will greatly increase its CBD production. Unlike THC, CBD does not have any psychotropic effects, giving it wide appeal for broad consumer use.

In the United Kingdom, the company is building its production of hemp on the opposite end where it will focus on producing a large quantity at a low cost to fuel its global hemp business. The company acquired Bridge Farm, an existing producer of herbs and ornamental flowers. Bridge Farm produced basil, coriander, mint, dill, tulips, roses, and poinsettias in the United Kingdom. Bridge Farm currently has 1.6 million square feet of existing production, but will have nearly 3.6 million square feet when fully constructed.

Sundial paid 45 million pounds in cash, 45 million Canadian dollars in Sundial notes, which convert to 2.3 million shares, and potential earn-out payments to make the acquisition of Bridge Farm. The acquisition of Bridge Farm is the biggest positive for this growing cannabis company. The deal greatly improves the size of the available production space. Bridge Farm also brings scale, automation, automation and energy subsidies, and a highly valued hemp cultivation license in the United Kingdom.

Another big positive from the acquisition of Bridge Farm is the company’s existing relationships with the major retailers in the United Kingdom. Bridge Farm sells products with Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, a Wal-Mart subsidiary (WMT), Lidl, Amazon (AMZN), and Aldi. These are among the largest retailers in the United Kingdom, with the following store count estimates: Tesco (3400), Morrisons (400), Asda (600), Lidl (700), and Aldi (700). Sundial believes these existing relationships can help the company sell CBD products in stores. Sundial has already been in talks with several of these retailers and stated in the offering that they all have expressed interest in Bridge Farm CBD products. Selling CBD products in supermarkets is pretty common today. Gaining a major contract to sell its CBD products in any of these stores will be a major catalyst and further strengthen the ideology behind acquiring Bridge Farm.

Current and Planned Facilities:

Olds, Alberta Rocky View, Alberta Merritt, British Columbia Bridge Farm, United Kingdom Format Indoor Modular Indoor Indoor Modular Greenhouses Primary Purpose Cultivation/extraction Research & Development Cultivation/extraction Cultivation/extraction Capital expenditures to date $140 million $8 million $4 million $37 million Capital expenditures remaining $55 to $60 million $0 $15 to $30 million $92 million Current size 288,000 sq. ft. 31,000 sq. ft. 0 1,596,000 sq. ft. Additional 160,000 sq. ft. 0 35,000 sq. ft. 1,991,000 sq. ft Total projected size 448,000 sq. ft. 31,000 sq. ft. 35,000 sq. ft. 3,587,000 sq. ft.

(Table Source: IPO Filing)

As you can see, the planned facilities from Sundial Growers will greatly increase the square footage and room to grow product. Over the next few years, Sundial will more than double its growing space. Currently only its Olds, Alberta facility produces cannabis.

Canada became the first major industrialized nation to legalize adult use of cannabis at the global level back in October 2018. Estimates vary for what the market opportunity is in Canada and on a global level. Deloitte lists the Canadian market being valued at 4.3 billion (Canadian dollars) in 2019. A recent study from Stifel lists the global cannabis market at $200 billion in the next ten years. Stifel also estimates the Canadian market to be worth 10 billion (Canadian dollars) by 2023.

The company’s heal segment is in the early stages. A joint venture formed with Pathway Rx was one of the keys to this segment. Sundial purchased a 50% interest in Pathway Rx in March of 2019. The deal gives exclusive rights to use Pathway Rx’s intellectual property in exchange for royalties. Sundial gave 296,800 shares and additional warrant options if certain conditions are met. Sundial also made a fixed payment of $1.4 million, paid over quarterly installments.

Despite the early stage of its Heal segment, Sundial believes it can become a global leader in medical cannabis. Sundial plans to launch a digital medical platform for direct sales to patients. The company is currently working on licenses in Europe to cultivate medical cannabis by the end of 2019 at Bridge Farm. As of June 30, there are 41 countries that have legalized medical cannabis in some form. Sundial has two deals in place with leading universities to identify and develop cannabis strains for medical use. The Heal segment to me is just an added bonus, as it doesn't bring a ton of value to the table at this point. It would be nice to see some more progress in this area going forward, as companies that have put medical cannabis products into trial or gotten approved have been well received by the public markets.

From the IPO offering, Sundial lists the following as its strengths:

Experienced management team brings a differentiated, holistic CPG (consumer packaged goods) approach to the emerging cannabis industry

Proud cannabis culture, focused on attracting and motivating the best talent

Global growth strategy grounded in Heal, Help, and Play opportunities with tailored supply chains

Consumer centric global brands that delivery premium experiences

Strong distribution relationships

Operating model that strives to deliver optimal profitability for all stakeholders

The company’s growth strategies include:

Expand our production capacity

Expand geographic footprint. This includes launching cannabis in the five approved Canadian provinces by the end of 2019 and the remaining provinces in 2020. This also includes exporting medical cannabis to the United Kingdom and Germany as early as 2020

Maximize play opportunity with new brand and product offerings

Leverage Bridge Farm to establish global CBD brands

Maximize Heal opportunity

Explore strategic partnerships

Pursue accretive acquisitions to supplement our organic growth

After the IPO, the following will be the largest shareholders of Sundial Growers stock:

Shelly Unser (5% holder): 4.2%

Directors and Executive Officers:

Edward Hellard: 21.99%

Torsten Kuenzlen: 3.37%

Geoff Thompson: 2.68%

David Ball: 1.75%

All current directors and executive officers: 32.42%

It is worth noting that Kuenzlen, the current CEO of Sundial, is an incredibly value asset to the company. Kuenzlen joined Sundial in January 2018. He previously spent 20 plus years at Coca-Cola and five years with Molson Coors. Kuenzlen brings and incredible amount of knowledge of consumer packaged goods, international expansion, and growing market share through premium and cheap price points. In an interview, Kuenzlen said he believed Sundial "could be the Abolut Vodka or Coca-Cola equivalent of cannabis". Kuenzlen highlighted how cannabis meets more consumer needs and is consumed more ways than alcohol. He pointed out how quickly the market caps of cannabis companies have grown, even surpassing 100 year old beer and spirit companies. He didn’t hesitate to say that these cannabis companies could start buying out alcohol companies. He also said that Sundial has talked to several alcohol companies, which could turn into a huge catalyst down the road given his history with Molson Coors.

There will be 82,807,315 shares outstanding after the IPO offering or 84,307,315 if the underwriters exercise their option. At the price point of $14 per share, Sundial Growers will have a market capitalization of $1.1 billion. While this immediately jumps out as high for a small revenue company, investors are of course putting their money and hope into the company based on its opportunities and global ambitions. After all, the company only listed revenue of 1.7 million (Canadian dollars) in the most recent quarter ending March 31st. The estimates for the second quarter ending June 30th show that revenue jumped to a range of 19.0 to 21.0 million (Canadian). That is of course an impressive jump and shows how quickly revenue can grow as production and licenses expand for Sundial.

This IPO could quickly be compared to Tilray (TLRY), which went public in 2018. Shares priced at $17 and quickly shot up in valuation. Shares have since settled back down in the $40s and the company has a market capitalization of $4.1 billion. When Tilray went public it had sold the equivalent of 1299 kilos of weed in its most recent quarter. Tilray had done sales of $7.8 million in that quarter prior to the IPO.

This IPO is not for beginning investors, as it carries a decent amount of risk. Sundial Growers has no plans to operate in the United States at the current time. The company will compete in Canada, where other cannabis companies have had an earlier start. Sundial still needs to obtain the additional licenses in provinces where it is not approved to sell cannabis. Investors will be betting heavily on the Bridge Farm acquisition and the additional production space at factories to be catalysts for growth. Much of this growth will be baked into the price, leaving ample room for shares to fall if anything goes wrong along the way. Sundial may also need additional financing to fund these growth ambitions, which could mean dilution.

I believe this IPO will be incredibly well received by the market and shares will likely price higher than the expected range. Small shareholders also may get squeezed out on day one of trading as shares could hit the open market at a much higher price point. Expect this stock to see a wide range of trading in its first week and possibly rocket in a similar path as Tilray saw. This is a company that could easily be valued at $2.5 billion now and could see its valuation approach $5 billion within five years.

The biggest reasons to invest in this company for me are:

The acquisition of Bridge Farm is an absolute game changer. The large production facility size and expansion, along with the company’s scale and automation, can quickly make Sundial a major player in the CBD market. Prior to the acquisition, Sundial had plans for three Canadian production facilities that would total over 500,000 square feet. The Bridge Farm deal brings the potential for over 3.5 million square feet of production space, which greatly improves the size of Sundial's facilities. Sundial saw revenue grow from 1.7 million Canadian to around 20 million in one quarter prior to this expansion.

The focus on premium cannabis in Canada will set Sundial apart and provide high margins. Large cannabis companies have seen sky high valuations when they hit the markets given the potential. The focus on high margin products could go a long way in providing some financial strength and stability down the road to support ambitious expansion plans.

Kuezlen’s experience with Coca-Cola and Molson Coors is an incredibly value asset that I believe the market could overlook. His history with Molson Coors could lead to a partnership someday. The CEO’s openness of talking to alcohol companies and seeing the opportunity for them is a major future catalyst.

Other catalysts include the additional square footage of production facilities, additional Canadian province approvals, the approval of edibles in Canada, and the Heal segment announcing any drug or treatment candidates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNDL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.