FEMSA Plugging Along, But Not Really In Favor

FEMSA management has been deliberate (if not cautious) about capital deployment, but may be willing to look at other business arrangements in Brazil.

Investors haven’t really been all that eager to invest in Mexico this year, and as one of the leading plays on consumer spending, FEMSA (FMX) has likewise had a lackluster performance. The underlying operating performance has remained strong, though, and stripping out the Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) suggests a multi-year low valuation for the core FEMSA retail operations that, though understandable in the context of reduced near-term confidence around Mexico’s economy, still looks relatively attractive on a long-term basis.

I thought FEMSA’s valuation was “okay, but not great” back in April, but the underperformance since then has the valuation looking more interesting to me today. With management showing prudence on capital deployment and the underlying OXXO business still performing quite well, I believe this is a good time to reconsider the shares as a long-term idea, though a weaker macro outlook for Mexico remains a key near-term risk.

Mostly On-Target Results In Q2

FEMSA’s results were a little mixed relative to sell-side expectations, but okay on balance. Revenue missed slightly, and operating income missed by a more concerning 5%, but EBITDA was 3% better than expected and foreign exchange explains at least some of the operating-line miss.

Revenue rose more than 9% as reported and closer to 7% on an organic basis. Gross margin improved 20bp, while adjusted EBITDA rose 9% (10bp of margin erosion) and adjusted operating income rose 8% (10bp of margin erosion).

Revenue was better than I’d expected at Coca-Cola FEMSA, with close to 8% revenue growth on a 2% improvement in volume. Volume growth in Mexico/Central America remains sluggish (up 0.5%), but keep in mind that this is already one of the highest-consuming countries of Coke products on a per-capita basis and price increases have been having an impact on demand. The efforts to drive improved volumes in Brazil continue to play out, and volume in South America rose almost 6%. Gross margin declined 70bp, with EBITDA rising 5%, missing by about 2%, and EBITDA margin contracting 50bp.

FEMSA’s core OXXO business continues to perform quite well, with over 11% revenue growth driven by over 6% same-store sales growth. I’m a little concerned about the 1% traffic decline, but ticket rose more than 7% and management said that it is seeing shoppers make fewer trips but buying more at each visit. Gross margin improved 180bp on an adjusted basis, supporting 15% EBITDA growth and 40bp of margin improvement.

The drugstore (Health) business remains unimpressive. Sales were up 14% as reported, but barely up at all on an organic basis and same-store sales were down almost 3%. Gross margin declined 80bp due in part to the inclusion of a sizable acquisition, with EBITDA up 1% and margin down 120bp.

The gas station business saw 8% revenue growth on flat comps, with higher prices offset by weaker volumes. Gross margin improved significantly, though (up 180bp), and EBITDA was up 34% on a 90bp improvement in EBITDA margin.

Waiting For Bigger Moves … Is Brazil Next?

Despite selling some of its Heineken stake last year to take advantage of a tax opportunity, management has been slow to deploy substantial capital toward growth. FEMSA acquired GPF, a leading pharmacy chain in Ecudaor, last year, but has otherwise been relatively quiet outside of continuing to build the OXXO store base (adding another 375 stores in Q2).

Reuters reported in early May that FEMSA had submitted a bid to operate the BR Mania chain of convenience stores that is operated as a franchise system by Petrobras Distribuidora (the former retail operation of Petrobras (PBR) ). FEMSA management has expressed interest in the Brazilian C-store market, and BR Mania has a decent footprint (around 17% share versus close to 30% for Ipiranga and 13% for Cosan’s (CZZ) Raizen business), but it is a very different operating model and Brazilian C-stores as a whole generate about half as much sales per store as FEMSA does in its Mexican OXXO stores (according to Plural, an industry association).

The value of any deal is contingent upon the terms, and I would expect FEMSA to have made a relatively cautious bids. Under the right terms and conditions, this could be a worthwhile deal (and possibly help the Brazilian operations of Coca-Cola FEMSA), and I would expect FEMSA wouldn’t have to commit much capital, but there is a risk of management tying themselves into a fairly complex multiyear improvement project here.

Outside of expanding into C-stores in Brazil (and/or possibly Peru), it doesn’t sound like management has anything really imminent in mind. Acquiring more pharmacies in Mexico would still make sense from a scale and distribution/logistics perspective, but management isn’t rushing (or willing to overpay). In the meantime, FEMSA believes that its relatively new deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) meaningfully expands its potential OXXO footprint, and that’s a relatively low-risk capital use option. Likewise, less than 10% of OXXO stores have prepared food offerings in-house and extending that capability is likely to be a low-key multiyear project.

As far as increasing its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA goes, management no longer seems so focused on getting back to a 51%-plus stake. Coca-Cola (KO) has been increasing the fees it charges bottlers like Coca-Cola FEMSA for the use of its brands, so between that change and some uncertainty over the Heineken relationship in Brazil, FEMSA seems content to just play the hand they have for now.

The Outlook

I’m a firm believer in “if it’s not broken, don’t break it,” and FEMSA’s existing business is fine as is. As I wasn’t modeling in large-scale M&A, management’s slower approach to capital deployment doesn’t threaten my growth expectations, and I think prudence and price discipline will help the company (and the stock) over time.

My modeling assumptions still work out to roughly 8% long-term revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth, supporting a fair value around $100 (boosted by recent strength in Heineken shares). Looking at valuation from a different perspective, the implied valuation for the OXXO retail operations (so, excluding Coca-Cola FEMSA and Heineken) is only around 11x forward EBITDA versus a long-term average closer to 15x. It’s true that OXXO’s not going to grow quite as fast in the future, and it’s also true that Mexico’s economy is looking weaker now, but that seems like a rerating that is out of step with the core fundamentals.

The Bottom Line

Given concerns about Mexico I’m not looking for a V-shaped snap-back in FEMSA shares, but I do think these shares are worth considering whenever they pull back to around $90. Nothing about FEMSA’s results suggest any issues of longer-term concern; I believe the Health business will get on track in time, I believe KOF is doing better, and I believe OXXO remains a solid growth driver for years to come.

