Nexus REIT: Accretive Opportunities Make It A Buy

Nexus is growing but still remains a small player in the real estate world. This will change as Nexus continues to grow.

Nexus REIT (OTC:EFRTF) continues to be in growth mode. In 2018, it completed $91.5 million in acquisitions during a period when there were fears of a recession. In 2019, it has been quietly executing on deals that are accretive to its AFFO. All this was happening while the stock price continued to trade around the $2.00 range. This leads me to believe that the markets are not appropriately valuing Nexus REIT, and it is currently trading at a discount.

Its AFFO Improves and the Markets Barely React

Since Q4 2017 (the year the REIT was merged to form Nexus), its AFFO has grown by 62.9%, and its AFFO payout ratio currently stands at 60.7%. Operationally, this is a pretty big improvement for the REIT:

(Source: Google Finance and Nexus REIT Financials)

But despite all the successes, the stock price continues to trade at around $2.

In comparing Nexus REIT to the competition, Nexus REIT once again comes out on top. There was a big improvement in the AFFO and the AFFO payout ratio for Nexus REIT from its merge days:

(Source: Google Finance and Various Financial Statements)

Nexus is the only REIT to have seen its AFFO payout ratio shrink and its AFFO per share grow. While Artis REIT did see its AFFO payout ratio fall, it is only because it had cut its dividends in half.

BTB (OTC:BTBIF), Firm Capital, and Melcor REIT have seen their payout ratio exceed 100% in Q1-2019, implying that they are distributing more dividends than what they are bringing in.

Even the PE ratio shows Nexus REIT being an attractive buy. By taking the stock price and dividing it by the AFFO per share annualized, Nexus REIT has a low PE Ratio of 7.63. The other REITs are at least 11.11 and above.

There is a clear disconnect between how Nexus REIT is operating and how the markets are valuing this company.

4 Industrial Properties: Huge Boost to its Bottom Line

Its most recent acquisition made a huge bump to its profits:

(Source: Nexus REIT Financials)

The 4 industrial properties collectively produce an NOI of about $2.9 million a year. To finance the entire purchase, $14.7 million of Class B units were issued for $2.10 per share, and I assumed the remaining was paid for through equity financing at $1.90 per share.

Using the above parameters, the deal is still accretive to Nexus with an excess cash flow of more than $400K (after paying its dividends).

Nexus had mentioned there is another potential deal coming up with a 60% chance of success. If this deal works out, it will be another $18.35 million to add to its list of 2019 acquisitions.

Nexus REIT Continues to Stand Out

Nexus REIT management takes a very conservative approach to grow its portfolio. As mentioned before in my prior articles, through a steady pipeline from its partners at RFA Capital Inc. and TriWest Capital Partners, management likes to acquire from vendor-owned properties. Purchasing properties this way allows the vendor to also become shareholders in the REIT. Buying properties this way builds a much better relationship towards negotiating lease renewals down the road.

Management is also very conscious about paying down its debt, it has reduced its debt exposure from 54% at the end of 2017 to 51.8% at the end of 2018.

Also, what is not reflected in the above 2018 year-end financials is the recent lease-up of its largest vacancy at 3490 Griffith St. in Montreal. This is a 23,597 sf of vacant space, and upon rent commencement, it should bring in about $250,000 in annual rents and also lift its AFFO further.

Risk: Multi-tenant Sports Mall in Richmond, B.C. Phase 2 is Delayed

Phase 1 permits and tenant improvements are progressing as planned, and completion is scheduled for the end of the year. However, phase 2 is going to be delayed until substantial buildout of existing tenants.

This could be another way of saying retail leasing for Phase 2 has been slow. Given the slowdown in the B.C. real estate market, this could put downward pressure on future rents at the Sports Mall.

Conclusion: Buy

What is clear is that the strategy Nexus REIT employs is working. In today's environment, it is increasingly difficult to execute on a deal that is accretive to the business, but Nexus does this well, thanks to its relationship with its partners: TriWest and RFA Capital Inc.

It is a bit strange that for all the growth Nexus REIT has accomplished in the past year, there is hardly any upward momentum in the stock. Perhaps, the markets are still overlooking this company's value because of its relatively small market cap. At its current stock price, it is currently valued at around $200 million.

I believe the stock price here can grow to $2.50 because, even at that price, the PE ratio is still approximately 9.49. This is well below the range of the other REITs mentioned above.

As management continues to grow and buy more properties, it is only a matter of time before the market pays attention, and the stock price will see upward momentum. Until then, investors should continue to invest in Nexus REIT and enjoy the 8% dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFRTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.