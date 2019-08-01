Federal Reserve Cuts Rates For The First Time In A Decade

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Source: The New York Times

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time since the Great Recession of 2008. The Federal Reserve previously opened the door for a rate cut, and it delivered, cutting rates 25 basis points Wednesday.

Fed's Comments

Below is a synopsis of the Fed's comments and my interpretation:

Fed's Comments

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 2 to 2-1/4 percent. This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain. As the Committee contemplates the future path of the target range for the federal funds rate, it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

My Interpretation:

The Fed has been hinting for weeks that it was open to cutting interest rates. Financial markets melted up in anticipation of a rate cut. The Dow Jones hit a 52-week high or 27,398 on July 16th. It closed at 26,824 Wednesday down over 333 points. The prevailing theory was that markets could crater if Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not cut rates as expected. The Fed delivered the rate cut, yet markets still fell. Apparently, the market either wanted a steeper rate cut or another hint from Powell that this could be one in a series of cuts to come in the future.

The Fed also agreed to halt the reduction in its balance sheet two months earlier than planned. This could put less selling pressure on bonds and help keep rates low. In my opinion, a rate cut and an end to the balance sheet unwind was highly-accommodative.

Fed's Comments

This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain. As the Committee contemplates the future path of the target range for the federal funds rate, it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.

My Interpretation:

Unemployment for the month of June was 3.7%. Unemployment remains extremely low. Rates this low usually portend an ability of workers to switch jobs or negotiate higher wages from their current employers. Average hourly wages were $27.90, up 3.1 percent versus the same period last year. It begged the question, "If employment was so strong and wage growth was adequate, then why would the Fed cut interest rates?"

Powell answered questions pursuant to the Fed's decision. At one juncture, he intimated the rate cut was designed to instill business confidence:

I really think it doesn’t. I think the evidence of my eyes tells me that our policy does support, it supports confidence, it supports economic activity, household and business confidence and through channels that we understand. So it will lower borrowing costs, and it will work. And I think you see it since we noted our vigilance about the situation in June, you saw financial conditions move up and you saw, I won’t take credit for the whole recovery, but you saw financial conditions move up, you see confidence which had troughed in June, you saw it move back up. You see economic activity on a healthy basis. It seems to work through confidence channels as well as the mechanical channels that you are talking about.

A rate cut amid low unemployment and solid wage growth does not instill confidence in me. It gives me the impression that either (1) Powell knows the economy is more dismal than he has let on or (2) he is succumbing to pressure from President Trump. The former would imply a recession is around the corner. That latter would imply a rate cut is designed to keep financial markets elevated and prolong the illusion of growth. A "Powell put" could make it difficult to value stocks and condition investors to expect some type of government intervention when markets falter.

Fed's Comments

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments.

My Interpretation:

Powell had previously vowed to remain data-dependent when determining the direction of interest rates. Growth in personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. Core PCE (ex-food and energy) was close to 2% for much of 2018. It declined this year and stood at 1.6% in May. It has consistently undershot the Fed's target for several months. If trillions in government stimulus, tax cuts, et. al cannot grow core PCE above 2%, then what can?

Secondly, 10-year treasuries currently yield 2.04%. Such a low yield should help drive down rates for mortgages, autos, and personal loans. In driving down rates to such a low level, the market appears to be doing the Fed's job for it. Low rates are reverberating through the economy. If low rates cannot spark more housing starts, more auto purchases or robust core PCE growth, then what will another rate cut accomplish?

Conclusion

A rate cut may not avert a recession, but it could spur stocks. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted companies that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.