eBay: Current Risk Factors

One of the major points of concern with respect to eBay Inc. (EBAY) has always been its ever-escalating debt levels over the past decade. Nothing much has changed, including the fact that eBay continues to deliver consensus-beating earnings for several quarters now. Bar the March 2019 quarter, their earnings surprise chart for the past 12 quarters (13 incl. Q2 2019 earnings) is all green, and the measure of surprise is getting larger as well. Q2 saw eBay beat an earnings consensus estimate of $0.62 by six cents or nearly 10%. While that's all well and good, the underlying story isn't as straightforward. The gist of this thesis is that this is a great company and it does have the ability to get through this time of revenue slowdown and high debt levels, but investing in it now deserves looking at the associated risks.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Revenues

If we go a level deeper and look at their revenue numbers over the period, we'll see that between the June 2016 and March 2019 quarters, revenue has grown about 23 percent. In the first half of 2019, net revenue has grown by 2 percent, from $5.22 billion in the first half of 2018 to $5.33 billion YTD. Sounds like par for the course.

Source: eBay Slide Presentation Q2 2019

Step back and look at their net revenue growth for the past several years and things look a little more optimistic. Historically, Q3 and Q4 have been the seasonal peaks, and the annual growth rate stands at a very respectable 8.25% for the 2017-2018 period. However, that optimism is short-lived. Full-year revenue for 2018 was $10.75 billion and, using an upper guidance figure of $10.83 billion for 2019, that is a 1% growth rate. Revenue guidance for the next quarter is set at $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion, and full-year guidance is $10.75 billion to $10.83 billion, representing about one percentage point in year-over-year revenue growth. Even if they don't face heavy FX headwinds, we're looking at near-flat growth for the year. That's not an encouraging sign, especially when we've been seeing mid-to-high-single-digit revenue growth for the past three years or so.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha Essential

Still, on the topic of revenue, their recent agreement with PayTM Mall to extend their global offerings to the Indian market is a good strategic move, but revenues from such markets are not margin-friendly. Specific to India, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart-backed (NYSE:WMT) Flipkart have already got the country hooked on free shipping, next day delivery, same-day delivery, and attractive membership options. As such, eBay must bank on high GMV throughput with this channel to see any material impact on overall revenues and margins alike.

EPS Growth

Non-GAAP EPS guidance for the full year, meanwhile, has been raised to $2.70 to $2.75; and for the third quarter, it has been raised to $0.62 to $0.65, representing 10% to 15% YoY growth.

Estimate-beating numbers aren't that great when the top line isn't growing in a meaningful way and GAAP EPS is actually 27% down from the year-ago period. The market seems to think differently, though. As of this writing, the stock is trading near the peak levels it reached at the start of 2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Margins

With revenue growth rates coming down to low single digits, strong EPS growth means margin pressure.

eBay's gross margins are holding steady at +75% levels, with Q2 2019 having reported a percentage point of growth in Cost of Revenue. But operating expenses are down across the board, specifically in sales and marketing, and product development. eBay needs more marketing-related spend to boost top-line growth, but that's not happening. It merely looks like eBay is tightening its belt to keep earnings flowing. This tightening of the belt, as it were, has given them a non-GAAP operating margin of 27%, up 170 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Source: eBay Q2 2019 slide presentation

While it may not be the most sustainable way to grow earnings, it could serve the purpose until eBay's debt position is more under control.

Debt

Speaking of debt, from a balance sheet perspective, the decision to pay down $1.6 billion of its debt in Q3 will reflect positively on its long-term debt, which currently stands at above $7.2 billion. However, short-term debt stands at $2.1 billion, up from $1.55 billion in the year-ago quarter. Cash, cash equivalents, and non-equity investments totaled $6.3 billion as at Q2 2019. eBay has also indicated that it expects to "exit 2019 with cash and investments of approximately $3.5B." Free Cash Flow for the quarter was reported at $607 million.

It's not a situation to be worried about, but investors are advised to watch free cash flow and cash position, which will be important metrics to factor in - if the company faces prolonged flat-to-slow revenue growth in coming quarters. Meanwhile, expectant investors in eBay await any news of a StubHub re-think - not least of all because of its potential impact on the company's current financial situation.

Shareholder Returns

On the other side, eBay continues to buy back shares in billions of dollars. Another $4 billion was authorized with no expiration date attached to it, and YTD the company has already used $3 billion of the initial $5 billion allocated until the end of 2019. At the earnings call for the second quarter, eBay CFO Scott Schenkel highlighted 40 million shares purchased, with $4.2 billion in share repurchase authorization remaining through the end of 2019.

The company also paid its second quarterly dividend of $0.14 for an annual yield of around 1.4%.

Valuation

The question, however, is one of valuation: again, is the current price too expensive for this stock?

From a forward earnings multiple perspective, the 47% gain to around 15 since the start of the year makes it a tad expensive, especially considering where the EPS beats are coming from.

The reason I believe the company is valued too high is that it resembles the P/B ratio of at least one growth company I've covered before. A very loose correlation can be made here between eBay and Alibaba (BABA) - both marketplace veterans, although Alibaba is much more diversified and enjoys revenues of more than five times that of eBay, not to mention enviable revenue growth rates. But with respect to a Price to Book Value comparison, both companies are at very similar levels. That means Alibaba is trading too low or eBay is trading too high, considering their respective sizes and revenue growth rates.

While it might be tempting to hope that it's BABA that's undervalued, that's very unlikely. A lot of potential growth has been priced into Alibaba's stock price, and the valuation is certainly not that of an underperformer. Neither is eBay's, per se, but considering all the factors we've discussed here, I would suggest that EBAY is pricey with a moderate-to-high degree of risk.

StubHub Business

So, earnings are down, revenue is not on a strong growth path, valuation is high, and it has now been confirmed that eBay is reconsidering its position with StubHub and its Classifieds business. From the Q2 2019 earnings call transcript:

"We're making significant progress in actively reviewing the role and value of StubHub and Classifieds in our portfolio. Review is underway and we're focused on determining the best path forward to create shareholder value."

That might spell trouble for StubHub. It's growing, but sales growth is primarily happening in first-party sales, where margins are less than the 4% growth rate posted for the entire segment.

"StubHub's segment margin was 4%, up 2 points, driven by operational leverage and a stronger U.S. dollars, partially offset from the increase of first party sales, which operates at lower margins."

Even on the revenue front, StubHub isn't doing that well: GMV and MS&O are up on a YoY basis, but Transaction Revenue was flat and segment margin growth rate, as we saw, was 4%.

Source: eBay Q2 2019 slide presentation

The word on the street prior to the earnings call was that the company had decided to move forward with the sale of StubHub, but the details are sparse at this point and the earnings call itself did not reveal much other than the fact that the matter is under active review.

A possible sale of StubHub should free up cash that can go towards exploring other revenue streams, paying down debt, returning to shareholders, or initiating a key acquisition. The core Marketplace segment reported 3% revenue growth on a currency-neutral basis, but GMV is now down for the third sequential quarter. eBay must quickly establish another growth pillar in the absence of any real organic growth. If the company does ax StubHub, it will give them a small additional cash buffer, but it will not look pretty on their revenue growth chart. Moreover, MS&O revenue is down for the quarter, offset by the gain in transaction revenue for a growth rate of 3% on an FX-neutral basis.

Source: eBay Slide Presentation

Investor's Angle

Despite the somewhat precarious situation that eBay finds itself in, the company somehow finds ways to appease investors through return on equity, share buybacks, and dividends. The market rewarded eBay's earnings beat with a 5.8% jump during aftermarket hours post the Q2 earnings announcement. The stock has been creating new 52-week highs since the earnings call, but it looks like its settling in at the $41 level.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation is considerably high after YTD gains, and there doesn't seem to be any immediately realizable upside from any of its current units. The only silver lining is annual ad revenue, which the company estimates at $700 million by the end of the year and to eventually cross $1 billion. Unfortunately, that's been tempered by the fact that low-margin first-party sales have been a significant contributor to growth.

Payments are up as well, with eBay having processed $636 million in payments with the help of a 6,000-strong growing pool of participating sellers. The target is $2 billion in revenues (not transaction value, which was $270 million for Q2 2019) from the managed payments alone, with $500 million in operating income for a 25% operating margin. It's a long way off, but the year-end launch in Germany pending regulatory approval is a good sign that the service actually brings value to sellers, not to mention savings on fees. A more rapid expansion of this service across its geo-specific web properties would bode well for future revenues. At this point, however, I don't believe the high valuation is justified.

If you already own shares of EBAY then it's a good idea to hold on to your stock. You can start enjoying the dividends and wait for meaningful contributions from ads and payments; either that or a significantly accretive acquisition. But there's risk involved: if eBay misses a step along the way, the stock is going to bear the brunt of it. That misstep could come from a revenue or earnings miss, as well as any slowing momentum in the two new focus areas: ads and payments. The debt situation is not overwhelming, and it's encouraging to see an attempt to slowly pay it down. But it does cause undue stress on other areas such as the ability to maintain its BBB+ rating, which impacts not only creditworthiness but also eBay's expanding payments business.

You can still choose to invest new money in eBay now, but you should be aware of these risks. It's a great company and a subtle nostalgic reminder that there's actually an Internet company that's nearly 25 years old. But the reality is that the company is on a financial tightrope, walking away from slowing revenue growth and growing debt, and toward growing parts that haven't yet matured to scale. Any disruption of this estimate-beating EPS streak could reflect in share prices almost immediately. If you're a potential investor looking for validation, be prepared to buckle up for the long haul. I have every confidence that eBay can come out of this challenge even stronger, but it could be a bumpy ride for the stock before the company is actually worth what it is valued at today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.