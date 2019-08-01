AGNC Investment Corp.: Average Value Proposition

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) released results for its second fiscal quarter last week that slightly missed consensus estimates. AGNC Investment Corp. also reported a drop in its tangible net book value in Q2-2019, an important metric for investors in mortgage REITs that is followed very closely. AGNC Investment Corp.'s share price had bottomed out after the mortgage REIT announced a dividend cut earlier this year, and shares are currently priced at about accounting book value. I consider the value proposition to be average, at best.

AGNC Investment Corp. - Second Quarter Earnings Review

AGNC Investment Corp. reported $0.49/share in net spread and dollar roll income per common share for the second quarter of 2019, the mortgage REIT's proxy for earnings compared to $0.63/share in net spread and dollar roll income in the same quarter a year ago. The consensus estimate called for earnings of $0.50/share in second quarter profits, which AGNC Investment Corp. missed by a penny a share.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp. Investor Presentation

AGNC Investment Corp. produced a negative 0.9 percent economic return on tangible common equity in the second quarter compared to a positive 1.7 percent return on tangible common equity in the second quarter of 2018. AGNC Investment Corp.'s economic returns have proven to be highly volatile and have seen outliers to both the upside and the downside in the past.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp.'s portfolio was valued at $104.4 billion at the end of the June quarter and largely included 30-year fixed-rate mortgage securities. The remainder was made up of shorter-duration fixed-rate mortgage securities, agency collateralized mortgage obligations, and non-agency securities. The portfolio has not seen a major change compared to the first quarter.

Here's an up-to-date portfolio breakdown by security type.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. invests in mortgage securities using leverage. Mortgage real estate investment trusts typically are highly levered investment vehicles that buy mortgage securities with cheap debt. AGNC Investment Corp.'s leverage at the end of the June quarter was 9.8x tangible net book value, the most in two-and-a-half-years.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

A key stat for mortgage REITs is their accounting book value, which is often seen as a proxy for intrinsic value. AGNC Investment Corp.'s tangible net book value dropped 3.8 percent from $17.23/share in Q1-2019 to $16.58/share in Q2-2019. With the exception of Q1-2019, AGNC Investment Corp.'s tangible net book value has declined steadily every quarter since Q3-2017, a reflection of a more challenging rate environment and a steepening yield curve.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp.'s book value could continue to decline going forward if its net interest spread compresses further, which is directly influenced by the mortgage REIT's cost of funds. AGNC Investment Corp.'s net interest spread has declined from 1.55 percent in Q2-2017 to just 1.00 percent in Q2-2019, largely due to rising funding costs in a rising rate environment. On the other hand, lower interest rates and funding costs would likely benefit AGNC Investment Corp. going forward.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Valuation

Typically, I like to buy mortgage REITs and other high-yield income vehicles at least at a 10 percent discount to accounting book value/net asset value in order to improve my margin of safety. AGNC Investment Corp. and Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), two of the largest mortgage REITs in the land, currently sell for about accounting book value today. Since AGNC Investment Corp. continues to suffer from a falling book value, the value proposition, in my opinion, is not very compelling for new investors.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

AGNC Investment Corp. is a high-yield/high-risk mortgage REIT with large investments in rate sensitive mortgage assets. As a result, AGNC Investment Corp. and investors that buy shares in the mortgage real estate investment trust have considerable interest rate risk. Large and unexpected changes in interest rates/yields have the potential to negatively affect the mortgage REIT's portfolio value which, in turn, exposes investors to downside risks.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Monetary policy has become unpredictable in 2019 which doesn't help investor sentiment with respect to mortgage REITs and raises investment risks as well. At the beginning of 2019, investors expected up to three rate hikes this year. Six months later and the Fed just cut rates by 25 basis points. Unpredictable monetary policy is another risk factor that investors need to account for.

AGNC Investment Corp.'s falling net interest spread and declining book value are also reasons for concern, and investors looking to buy this mortgage REIT may want to wait with a purchase until AGNC has proven that it can turn these trends around.

Your Takeaway

AGNC Investment Corp.'s second quarter was not a great one. The mortgage REIT's book value has now dropped in six out of the last seven quarters, and the recent dividend cut suggests that AGNC Investment Corp. expects earnings pressure going forward. AGNC is still priced at accounting book value, which translates into an unattractive risk/reward-ratio. Hence, AGNC Investment Corp. is not a compelling 'Buy' right now for new investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.