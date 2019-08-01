Qualcomm Can't Catch A Break

The long-term EPS target of $7.50-plus remains intact and might even be boosted by 5G.

Over the last few years, Qualcomm (QCOM) has had so many moving parts with regulatory issues and royalty disputes that investors can't always figure out the long-term goals. The market tends to overreact to quarterly results impacted by one-off items, and the dip on FQ4 guidance shall quickly pass. The investment thesis remains incredibly bullish as the shift to 5G has considerable upside as the wireless giant will capture more content per smartphone.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

Device Weakness

For the third time this year, Qualcomm has had to cut estimates for device sales that are outside of the realm of the control of the company. The new 2019 device shipment estimate is 1.75 billion devices, down from 1.85 billion devices last quarter and 1.95 billion devices when the year started.

Source: Qualcomm FQ3'19 presentation

The impact is that Qualcomm has gone from expecting device growth of 5% this year to a forecast now for a decline in the 3% range. The lowered device shipments directly impact licensing revenues as Qualcomm has less devices shipped to collect royalties. Though one shouldn't overly stress on these cuts due to a market shifting focus from 4G to 5G where Qualcomm is better positioned. CFO Dave Wise projected on the earnings call 1.5 higher content for Qualcomm in the new 5G phones in comparison to the existing 4G phones that a consumer would most likely purchase over the next few quarters.

In QCT, as we transition to 5G, our addressable dollar content opportunity per device is up to 1.5 times greater than a comparable 4G device, given greater chipset complexity and our ability to capture 5G RF front-end content.

This timing issue also will coincide with a rebound in chip shipments next year as Qualcomm provides the chips to Apple (AAPL) for the 5G iPhone. The company saw chip shipments drop beginning in 2016 with the transition of the iPhone to Intel (INTC) and the recent settlement agreement with Apple provides for a return to using the highest-quality modems in the industry necessary to release the best 5G smartphones.

Source: Qualcomm FQ3'19 presentation

The short-term results are further impacted by the ongoing lack of a final deal with Huawei. The FQ3'19 results included an $150 million interim payment that accounted for a $0.10 EPS boost. Huawei not paying Qualcomm royalties isn't surprising considering the FTC case ruling against the wireless giant and a prime reason that the DOJ backs Qualcomm in the case.

The previous estimate was that Huawei accounted for up to $0.75 of the $1.50 to $2.25 EPS estimate assigned to the royalty deals with Apple and Huawei. The Chinese smartphone maker has taken market share in the last year, suggesting a full agreement would at least double those $0.10 EPS benefits from the last quarter.

Where Now

So while Qualcomm can't seem to catch a break, the company remains correctly positioned for the market shift to 5G. The company announced this 5G progress on the earnings call:

...our 5G design wins have doubled since our last earnings call. We now have over 150 5G designs launched or in development using our 5G chipsets. In addition to core chipsets, virtually all our 5G design wins are powered by our complete RF front-end solutions for 5G sub-6 and millimetre wave.

One probably has to question whether Qualcomm can achieve the original $7.50 EPS targets as device sales continue to decline. A key focus will be where 2020 market device targets head with 5G. Something in the 2 billion-plus device range for next year will get the company and stock back on track.

The company cut the FQ4 outlook as follows:

Revenue of $4.3-5.1B (consensus: $5.71B)

EPS of $0.65-0.75 (consensus: $1.10).

These results are ugly and will cause analysts to cut FY19 estimates, although those aren't very meaningful. Misleading financial news headlines will likely suggest the Apple settlement didn't help, but the full impact of Apple won't show up until the chips ship with 5G iPhones next year. The big question is the impact to FY20 and FY21 numbers with analysts up at $6.83.

Once analysts start taking down the FY21 numbers, Qualcomm is a clear buy again. The Apple deal will be in full force with 5G chip shipments and Huawei is bound to be resolved at that point. In addition, the 5G transition should recapture all of the lost device sales this fiscal year.

In reality, the picture for calendar year 2020 isn't impacted at all, if not enhanced by the expectation that 5G phones will generate substantially higher ASPs for Qualcomm.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Qualcomm just can't seem to catch a break. The stock isn't in massive free fall on the weak guidance as the market acknowledges that a consumer delaying a smartphone purchase until 5G only adds to the revenues and income for the wireless giant.

The base case remains that when all the regulatory and royalty issues are resolved that Qualcomm will achieve and maybe even exceed the $7.50 EPS guidance in FY20/21.

