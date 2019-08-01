General Electric: The Turnaround Is Happening As We Speak

For several months now, prognosticators have forecasted the demise, whether quick and violent or slow and painful, of industrial giant General Electric (GE). The massive conglomerate has been shrinking for the most part, driven by a mix of declining sales, profits, and cash flows across some of its segments, and through a series of asset divestitures targeted toward paying down debt, restructuring the business, and streamlining operations. Although some problems persist, management did come out with a rather bullish collection of news for shareholders, news that should help to dispel the fears created by years of poor performance by the firm.

Aviation is doing well

For years now, the shining beacon for General Electric has consistently been the company's Aviation segment. Years' worth of strong sales growth, as well as growing and robust margins, has turned it into the one piece of the company that investors could rely on to keep the firm's lights on. Sure enough, on the sales front at least, Aviation did not cease to do well in the latest quarter, with sales coming in at $7.88 billion, up around 5% compared to the $7.52 billion the segment generated the same quarter last year.

According to management, actual orders booked in the quarter totaled $8.6 billion, for $17.3 billion year to date. This brings total backlog for the segment up to $243.9 billion, representing years' worth of business for the segment. Investors might rightfully point out that this seems to be off, since, during the Paris Air Show, General Electric brought in orders worth $55 billion. For starters, Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF), another aircraft engines firm, is a 50/50 joint owner to CFM International, the subsidiary of General Electric's Aviation segment that won the orders, so technically, half of those awards should get onto the company's books. Second, according to management, only a portion of the awards were made official during the quarter, so it's likely the big bump higher in orders will occur in the third quarter this year instead of the second.

While sales growth and order growth were both quite nice for Aviation, profits could have been better. Segment profits for the quarter totaled only $1.39 billion, implying a profit margin of 17.6%. The same time last year, profits were $1.48 billion for a profit margin of 19.6%. Part of the problem here may very well have been pain caused by the continued grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX. According to management, cash flows associated with lower engine units being delivered were hit by about $300 million in each the first and second quarter this year for a total of $600 million year to date. If current trends persist, management expects the drag in each of the two quarters of the second half this year to average about $400 million. This is, without any question, the one area of Aviation that needs to be watched closely moving forward.

Some troubles still persist

For all the good that came from the Aviation segment, General Electric's problem areas continued to post disappointing results. Revenue associated with the company's Power segment, for instance, came in during the quarter at only $4.68 billion, down considerably from the $6.26 billion seen the same time last year. Profits, shockingly, were positive for the quarter by $117 million, but even this was down from the $410 million in profit Power generated during the second quarter of its 2018 fiscal year.

Power, sadly, wasn't the only segment to show some pain during the quarter. Even though the Healthcare segment was relatively flat year over year on both the top and bottom lines, Renewable Energy's segment profit dropped from a positive $85 million last year to -$184 million this year. This was in spite of the fact that revenue surged from $2.88 billion in the second quarter last year to $3.63 billion seen the same period this year. Part of this change appears to relate to the realignment of the firm's Grid Solutions business into Renewable Energy, but in the past, management had said that overruns on legacy projects, combined with continued large investments into the firm's operations, have been responsible for compressed margins.

A realignment of expectations

Investors buying into General Electric should not expect a quick turnaround because, in all likelihood, the company will take years to return to its former glory or something similar to it. That said, management is optimistic about the future for the firm, including when it comes to this year. This year, adjusted earnings per share are now forecasted to be between $0.55 and $0.65, up $0.05 from the prior range, but the real benefit will be on the cash flow side of things. Previously, the firm was slated to see Industrial free cash flow range between -$2 billion and $0. Now, however, that figure should be between -$1 billion and $1 billion in the green. A full look at some of the segment-by-segment changes can be seen in the image below.

*Taken from General Electric

Some of this difference in free cash flow might have to do with improved expectations when it comes to the company's restructuring expenses. Previously, management thought that the firm would end up realizing costs on this front of between $2.4 billion and $2.7 billion, but that figure has since been reduced to between $1.7 billion and $2 billion. Speaking of cash, management also stated that the firm generated a further $1.8 billion in cash proceeds from its continued sell-down of stock in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), also known as Wabtec, during the quarter, with its remaining piece of the pie amounting to 12%, or $1.7 billion, of the firm. On the sale of its BioPharma business that's supposed to take place later this year, the company said that nothing has changed and that it still expects to bring in gross proceeds of $20 billion or more from it.

Takeaway

Right now, things seem to be going much better at General Electric than investors might have anticipated. Sure, weakness in key segments like Power and Renewable Energy persists, but even considering the problems associated with Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft, Aviation is performing well. Add to this continued divestitures, a bump-up in expected adjusted profits, and better free cash flow expectations with free cash flow slated to be positive in 2020 and beyond, and it's difficult to not like what I'm seeing from management. Long term, if this persists, the company will eventually turn itself into a healthy industrial gem like it used to be. All investors need to do is grant the firm a little more time to get there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.