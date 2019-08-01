Corning Incorporated: Delivering Double-Digit Dividend Growth In A Tough Economic Environment

Corning performs very well in our Dividend Stock Screener and is trading at a discount compared to the market.

In today's article, I am going to review Corning Incorporated (GLW). The company just released earnings on July 30, 2019, and the company's stock price fell accordingly. Corning is a large, diversified company that is a market leader in many industries. It would be a great company to consider adding to my dividend growth portfolio. Especially considering the company's recent dividend growth rate (which I will discuss later on). Overall, I am long Corning. Let's see why!

Double-Digit Dividend Growth Through 2023?

When it comes to planning, Corning's management team creates four-year plans. The company is in the home stretch of completing their recent plan, 2016-2019 Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework. The plan outlined the company's target revenue growth, cash generation targets, capital return to shareholder targets, and a designated amount to invest in leadership. In terms of returning capital to shareholders, the company set a goal of returning $12.5 billion to shareholders during this four-year time frame. The company crossed this mark in the second quarter of 2019, as mentioned in their earnings call.

The company used share repurchases and strong dividend growth to achieve this goal. Corning has a five-year average dividend growth rate of 13.72%. Their most recent dividend increase, announced in February 2019, was 11.1%. Clearly, management executed on their goal to grow shareholder returns. Through review of the earnings release, the company is also performing very well on their other metrics. In the eyes of management and shareholders, the company executed their framework very well.

With the 2016-2019 coming to an end, management published their next four-year framework. The 2020-2023 Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework looks to build off of the successes of the previous four years, by setting aggressive growth targets. Here are the major pieces of the framework outlined in a June earnings release:

6%-8% compound annual sales growth

12%-15% compound annual earnings per share growth

Growing operating cash flow - $16 billion - $18 billion in total cash operating cash flow

Continued investment to extend leadership and growth - $10 billion - $12 billion

Sustained commitment to delivering attractive shareholder returns - 10% annual dividend growth and $8 billion to $10 billion distributed to shareholders

Hopefully, you can see why I am excited as a dividend growth investor. And no, it is not just because of the 10% annual dividend growth rate mentioned in the last bullet point. We have seen in the past that companies will focus on growing their dividend too aggressively at the expense of sustainable revenue and earnings growth. Kinder Morgan (KMI) learned this the hard way several years ago. When years of debt fueled, dividend growth finally caught up with management and forced a dividend cut. That's the situation I am always looking to avoid again as an investor. In Corning's case, management is also looking to grow sales and earnings by strong growth rates as well. So, the company's top line and bottom line growth will help fuel their dividend growth. That is the recipe for building a sustainable, growing dividend. Being a dividend growth investor pursuing financial freedom, the all-around growth is music to my ears.

Here is a fair counterpoint. The projections are great. But are they attainable by the company? Absolutely. I mentioned earlier that management has crushed their 2016-2019 Framework goals. The goals were similar in nature. So, management has proven that they have the ability to execute lofty expectations.

The global environment is a risk and concern for the company. Without a doubt 2019, and most likely 2020, will present Corning and other multinational companies with a turbulent economic environment. Corning though appears well positioned to continue growing, fighting through, and achieving their framework during this time period.

I feel comfortable making a statement like that based on management's response during their earnings call. When the topic of the operating environment came up, management stated the following. This is a long quote, but it is important to demonstrate why I am excited about the company's growth prospects.

"Of course, as you've all seen this earnings season, many companies are facing uncertainty and macroeconomic headwinds. And we're not immune to economic downturns or trade disputes or other geopolitical upsets, but we are more resilient than at any other time in our history. Across the company, while the end markets we serve are experiencing downward growth revisions and many of our competitors are not growing at all, we continue to outpace the markets. In the auto market, global auto production is down, but we expect sales growth in our environmental business to be in the low-teens this year. Retail television sell-through forecast are declining in units, but we expect display volume and sales growth this year. Smartphone unit sales are also forecasted to be down, but we are growing Gorilla Glass sales this year as well. In Life Sciences, the industry is relatively immune to economic headwinds, so it is growing in its typical low-single-digit rate, but we expect mid-single-digit growth of our Life Sciences business this year. And finally, in Optical Communications, we now expect the passive optical market to be down. Earlier in the year, we projected the market to be up 5% and for our sales to grow in the low-teens. We now expect the market to be down mid- to high-single-digits and for our sales to grow low- to mid-single-digits. While the growth is lower than previously expected, it is still very positive relative to the market. You'll hear more details from Tony on the current dynamics. So, the good news is, even in this environment, we are growing. And when markets improve, we'll grow even more. We are confident in our long-term growth prospects. The successful execution of our Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework adds to our confidence. We face challenges along our path to growth throughout our 2016 to 2019 plan. But we addressed those challenges, and met or exceeded all our goals."

Again, I apologize about the long quote. But management highlighted how each operating segment is primed to perform well during the economic conditions. That helps me feel much more confident about the aggressive targets set forth by management. The company appears well run and with a strong vision for the future. Great things for a dividend growth investor.

Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener

Despite the company's strong framework, the company's stock price finished down over 7% on July 30th, the date of the company's last earnings release. The company beat revenue and earnings estimates as well. The report was great. This makes the 7% a potential buying opportunity. To understand if Corning is truly a value and meets our investment metrics, I'll quickly run Corning through the Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener. This is our simple stock screener designed to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks. The three metrics are:

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

With a closing price of $31.40/share, annual dividend of $.80/share, and estimated earnings per Yahoo! Finance of $1.97/share, Corning performed as follows:

P/E Ratio - 15.9x. That is below the broader market's ratio that is typically in the low 20x multiple.

Dividend payout ratio - The dividend payout ratio gives a good indication of the safety of a company's ability to pay and increase dividends going forward. Typically, we like to see a payout ratio of below 60% to indicate healthy room for continued dividend growth. Corning's dividend payout ratio is ~40%. Well below our target range. This is excellent and provides plenty of room to grow their dividend at least 10% annually (as management intends).

Dividend growth rate and history of increases - I've discussed this extensively throughout this article. No need to discuss it further in this section.

Summary

I am leaving this analysis very impressed with Corning. Management continues to deliver and execute their goals. Top-line growth, bottom-line growth, dividend growth. You name the target, management hit it. The company has set their sights even higher with a more aggressive four-year framework for 2020-2023, highlighted by a projected 10% dividend growth rate. Dividends are not guaranteed, especially in this environment. But the long quote from management included above helped make me feel confident that Corning has a great chance to execute on their plan.

Further, Corning passes the metrics of the stock screener with flying colors. The company has a nice current dividend yield, ~2.5%. That, compounded with an expected dividend growth rate of 10% annually, is great. The company is trading at a discount compared to the market and they have a dividend payout ratio below our targeted threshold.

Overall, I am long Corning and am adding the company to my watch list and will seriously consider purchasing once the dust around the Fed's interest rate decision settles.

What are your thoughts about Corning? Are you looking to buy? Or are you waiting for a lower price target? Do you think I am placing too much faith in management to execute their 2020-2023 Framework?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.