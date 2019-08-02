Apple: Nibbling At The Edges For 9% To 11% Yields

Q3 and Q4 2019 earnings vs. guidance and previous Q3-Q4 earnings are detailed, plus valuations and financials.

Apple yields only 1.5%, but here are four high-yield income-producing trades.

Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal Q3 '19 earnings this week and received price target upgrades from three analysts, ranging from $16.00 to $38.00 higher per share:

It has received an overwhelming amount of earnings estimate upgrades over the past seven days for fiscal Q4 '19 and Q1 '20, fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020. The most mixed period is for fiscal 2020, where it has received 21 upward revisions vs. 10 downward ones. (AAPL's fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.)

Q3 '19 Earnings vs. Guidance:

AAPL's management guides in a range for revenue, gross margin percent, operating expenses, and other income, from which you can calculate a rough idea of implied net income and EPS. We used the midpoints of its guidance for the tables in this article.

The good news is that AAPL exceeded all of its midpoint guidance for fiscal Q3 '19, which ended on June 30, 2019. This includes ~4% higher for implied net income and ~3.8% higher for implied diluted EPS:

Q3 '19 Earnings vs. Q3 '18 Earnings:

However, when you compare Q3 '19 earnings vs. Q3 '18 earnings, although revenue was up 1%, the numbers aren't as rosy, with gross margin down slightly, net income down -12.8% and EPS down -6.84%.

Categories:

The culprit was in AAPL's main product category, the iPhone, which fell -11.82% year over year. However, there were many bright spots in the remaining smaller categories, which are becoming a bigger part of AAPL's overall sales mix, which is line with management's efforts to diversify AAPL's sales mix.

The iPhone shrank from being 55.32% of sales in Q3 '18, to 48.3% in Q3 '19. The biggest revenue jump was in the wearables category, which rose 48% in dollar sales, and moved from 7% of total sales in Q3 '18 to 10.27% in Q3 '19.

Services also grew at a healthy 12.64% pace, and expanded its share of sales from 19.09% to 21.29%, while the Mac category saw 10.69% dollar growth, and moved from 9.87% of sales, to 10.82% of sales in Q3 '19. The iPad category had the smallest increases, but was still up 10.69% in $ and grew from 8.69% to 9.33% of total sales in Q3 '19:

Regions:

AAPL's Asia Pacific Q3 '19 regional sales was a bright spot, growing 13.32%, while its Japan sales rose 5.5%, and its Americas segment grew 2.1%.

The two problem areas were China, which declined 4.12%, and Europe, which fell 1.75%:

Fiscal Q4 '19 Guidance:

Management once again issued guidance ranges for revenue, gross margin percent, operating expenses, tax rate, and other income for fiscal Q4 '19, which they should report on around the end of October/start of November.

We used the midpoint of their guidance figures to calculate some ballpark implied figures for net income and diluted EPS.

Compared to fiscal Q4 '18 figures, revenue and gross margin will be both be flat to slightly down, whereas net income may be lower by ~-10% and EPS may be down by ~5%. However, keep in mind that AAPL buys back a boatload of shares every quarter - they bought back a whopping 88 million shares in fiscal Q3 '19, so that implied Q4 '19 EPS figure will probably come in higher.

Dividends:

Management declared another $.77 dividend for this quarter, after having raised it to $.77 from the previous $.73 for the May payout. AAPL has a healthy five-year dividend growth rate of 10.84% and a modest 25.15% dividend payout ratio. It pays in a Feb/May/Aug./November sequence.

Creating high yield income via selling options:

Although that dividend growth figure is solid, AAPL's 1.48% yield leaves much to be desired for income investors. However, here are four option-selling trades via which you can create much higher yields:

Covered Calls:

AAPL's average price target from analysts is $223.55. Its November $220.00 call strike pays $6.40, over 4X AAPL's next two quarterly dividends, in addition to expiring after its next two ex-dividend dates in August and November. Your total static profit would be $7.94 in this four-month trade, or 13.23% annualized:

If you want to get some potential juice from AAPL's 2019 holiday sales season, there's the potential for a tax deferral in this January 2020 trade. Even though you receive the option premium money in 2019, if the trade isn't closed in 2019, you won't have to pay taxes on the gain until mid-April 2021.

The January 2020 $220.00 call strike pays $8.90 over 5.7X AAPL's next two dividends:

Here are the three main profitable scenarios for this trade:

A. Static - If AAPL doesn't rise to or above $220.00 during the term of this trade, your potential profit would be $10.44 from the call option premium and the two distributions. Your nominal yield would be 5% during this six-month trade, or 10.93% annualized.

B. Assigned - Your nominal profit in this scenario would be 9.68%, a total of $20.21, from the $8.90 option premium and the $11.31 spread between the $220.00 strike price and AAPL's $208.69 price/share.

C. Assigned after both ex-dividend dates - If your AAPL shares get assigned after both ex-dividend dates, your total profit would be $21.75, an 10.42% nominal yield in six months, or 22.78% annualized:

Cash Secured Puts:

Conversely, you may want to try to achieve a lower breakeven price for AAPL, via selling cash secured puts below its price/share.

AAPL's $200.00 October put strike pays $4.75, giving you a breakeven of $195.25, which is 14.49% below the $223.55 average target price:

AAPL's January 2020 $200.00 put strike pays quite a bit more, $8.85, which would gives you a breakeven of $191.15, that's ~17% below the $223.55 average target price:

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends.

Performance:

AAPL has outperformed the Technology Select SPDR ETF (XLK) in 2019, rising ~35%, but has lagged a bit over the past year and the past quarter. However, it has outperformed over the past month.

Analyst's Price Targets:

There's a very large spread of target prices for AAPL, spanning from $150.00 to $270.00. AAPL's big price gains in 2019 have propelled it to within 6.65% of analysts' average $223.55 price target.

Valuations:

Like many industry leaders, AAPL gets premium valuations vs. its industry. Its current trailing P/E of 17.73 is fairly close to its five-year P/E high of 18.49.

Financials:

AAPL's ROA and ROE ratios dwarf its industry averages, while its operating margin also is higher. It carries slightly more debt, but, being a huge cash flow machine, (it generated ~$12.35 in FCF/share over the past four quarters), its debt coverage is not an issue.

AAPL also bought back record amounts of its shares over the past several years. They returned over $21 billion to shareholders during fiscal Q3 '19, including $17 billion through open market repurchases of almost 88 million Apple shares, and $3.6 billion in dividends.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.