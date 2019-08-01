Fitbit's Earnings: On The Path To Irrelevance

A buy should only be considered if and only the company shows clear signs of recovery, which I find highly speculative.

The company has been unable to be competitive in the smartwatch business and is now in full defense mode.

The company may very well beat expectations set by its conservative outlook delivered in 1Q19. But another disappointing guidance for the upcoming quarter would not catch me by surprise.

This is a quote from my Fitbit (FIT) earnings preview that, consistent with recent results, turned out to be pretty accurate. On July 31, after the closing bell, the San Francisco-based wearable device maker delivered an all-around beat that did little to stop shares from falling about 20% in post-earnings activity. The main culprit was a slashed full-year guidance that now anticipates slightly lower revenues and substantially thinner gross margins.

Second quarter sets the tone

To understand Fitbit's struggles, it is best to look closer at 2Q19 results. Sales grew 5% YOY, just about half the pace of last quarter's improvement. But the revenue mix is what really tells a more complete story.

As I expected, 2Q19 had "a heavier mix of fitness trackers and low-end watches than usual" since these devices underwent a product refresh in March while Fitbit hasn't introduced new models at the high-end of its smartwatch portfolio since the Versa launch, roughly 15 months ago. Because lower-priced items made up the bulk of the company's revenues, number of devices sold increased approximately 30% YOY while average selling price dropped by more than 20% to only about $83.

Not surprisingly, the revenue mix shift caused non-GAAP gross margin to decrease sharply - the fourth consecutive quarter that it does by more than five percentage points. While I expected the lower component cost of fitness trackers to help offset loss in profitability, the positive impact (if it existed at all) was imperceptible.

By my estimates, Fitbit was only able to beat on consensus EPS because of its ability to control operating costs. Adjusted opex came in a whopping 18% lower YOY, as the company tightened its belt to deal with the challenges. Judging by the revised outlook that now sees 2019 revenues lower than previously expected by $95 million and adjusted EPS lag consensus by about 20 cents, I believe Fitbit will only have cost cutting to rely on in the short term to protect the bottom line and its still rich cash resources.

On the path to irrelevance

Fitbit's second quarter results painted a bleak picture for the future of the wearable device maker. The company has been unable to be competitive on the smartwatch end of the business, once believed to be the product category that would finally spark a recovery in Fitbit's financial results.

With the apparent failure of the low-end Versa Lite model and lack of innovation at the higher-end of the device portfolio, Fitbit is stuck fighting for market share in the less promising fitness tracker space, where low cost and low prices are the name of the game. Meanwhile, financial losses mount and the once large cash pile continues to dwindle (see below).

Fitbit is in full defense mode, cutting costs aggressively while waiting for "something to stick" - either a strong holiday season to drive demand up, a good smartwatch refresh cycle to happen, or health solutions revenues to pick up the slack. While in wait-and-hope mode, the stock has already lost more than one-third of its market value this year alone.

It is clear to me, given the above, that FIT is a stock to avoid. A responsible "buy the dip" move should only be considered if and only the company shows clear signs of recovery, something that I do not see coming up anytime soon.

