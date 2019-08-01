Tanger Factory Outlet's Confusing Picture
About: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)
by: Daniel Jones
Summary
The management team at Tanger released financial results for its latest quarter.
At first glance, some of these metrics looked attractive, but when you dig deep, you see the issues at play.
Tanger's low price is getting harder to say no to, but for investors who buy in, it's important to know that this is a double-edged play.
Rarely have I seen results from a company that left me feeling as mixed as when I looked over the performance of Tanger Outlet Factory Centers (SKT) for the REIT's second quarter results