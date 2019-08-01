Silver Weekly: Riding The Bullish Wave

SIVR: We have a target of $17.00 per share in August, implying a 6% appreciation from its current level.

While the Fed failed to satisfy dovish market expectations at its July 31 FOMC meeting, we expect upward pressure in the dollar, and US real rates to prove short-lived.

Speculators continued to lift substantially their net long exposure to silver in the week to July 23, but spec positioning is still light.

Silver prices have come under downward pressure after the Fed did not provide sufficient doltishness.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

After re-testing our July target of $15.90 per share early this week, SIVR came under downward pressure after the conclusion of the FOMC meeting, which proved less dovish than market participants had expected.

However, we believe that the stronger dollar and higher US real rates - caused by Fed disappointment - will prove short-lived in a context of rising uncertainty surrounding the US economic outlook due to technology/trade tensions.

While spec positioning in silver remains light and suggests more spec buying, ETF investor sentiment is very positive and is conducive to continuing ETF inflows into silver.

Our August target for SIVR is at $17.00 per share, implying a 7% appreciation from its current level.

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community boosted significantly its net long position in Comex silver in the week to July 23, for a second week in a row.

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to silver by 2,696 tonnes over July 16-23, equivalent to 7% of open interest or 10% of annual physical consumption.

The net spec length has increased massively by roughly 12,000 tonnes since May 28, corresponding to 43% of annual physical consumption. This contributed largely to the 14% rally in silver spot prices over May 28-July 23.

Interestingly, silver’s spec positioning remains far from being overextended, as it is the case for gold for instance. In the case of silver, the net spec length is only at 23% of OI, sharply below its historical high of 61% of OI.

This means that the potential for further speculative buying interest in the near term is consequent, which could therefore push silver prices still higher and, incidentally, drive silver’s outperformance to gold.

Implications for SIVR: Silver’s spec positioning toward silver remains light despite the massive amount of speculative buying since May 28. This suggests that silver prices could rise much higher from here, which in turn will boost the performance of SIVR.

Investment positioning

ETF investors continued to substantially buy silver in the week to July 26, marking a ninth consecutive week of inflows.

Contrary to gold ETF investors who left their holdings unchanged last week, silver ETF investors continued to express significant buying interest toward the precious metal.

We believe that investors take advantage of the “value” proposition offered by silver after its substantial underperformance to gold over the past year. The gold:silver ratio reached its highest since 1992 at 93.3 earlier this month, which in our view did not make sense because 1) silver and gold prices are largely driven by common (macro) factors and 2) the monetary demand for silver (not only ETF investment demand but speculative buying) represents a significant part of global demand for silver, like gold.

Silver, which we deemed “the most hated precious metal” last year, is now becoming increasingly precious in the eyes of investors.

Implications for SIVR: Significant ETF inflows into silver have an overtly positive impact on silver spot prices via a tightening of the supply/demand balance, which in turn boosts the performance of SIVR.

Macro

The main macro event of this week was the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, July 31.

While the Fed delivered a 25 bp cut to its Fed funds rate (FFR), the accompanying message was not sufficiently dovish to satisfy market expectations. It seems that market participants were disappointed by the nature of the rate cut, that is, a slight policy rate adjustment rather than the start of a sustained easing cycle. Market participants also did not appreciate the two dissents (namely, Esther L. George and Eric S. Rosengren) who voted against the rate cut decision.

Against this Fed disappointment, the dollar has continued to surge while US real rates have moved higher, producing some selling pressure in SIVR.

Nevertheless, we believe that SIVR will withstand the negative effects of the stronger dollar and higher US real rates in August and that the dollar and US real rates could in fact move lower again as downside risks to the US economic outlook stemming from trade/technology tensions remain in place.

Seasonality

Let's take a look at the average monthly returns over 1998-2018.

From a seasonal viewpoint, August tends to be a weak month for silver prices. Over the past 20 years, silver has delivered a marginally negative performance of 0.1% in August.

Our closing thoughts

Although the Fed disappointed dovish market expectations at its July 31 FOMC meeting, we see upward pressure in the dollar and US real rates as short-lived because downside risks to the US economic outlook remain present.

As a result, we remain bullish on SIVR in August, despite the unfriendly seasonality for silver prices.

Our August target for SIVR is at $17.00 per share, implying a 7% appreciation from its current level.

