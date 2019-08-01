These 5 Factors Could Catapult GDX To All-Time Highs

Now, Strazza sees five indicators that could see the gold rally move into a new secular bull market for precious metals, with gold and potentially silver reaching all-time highs.

The Chart Report’s Steve Strazza told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas that he’s bullish on gold, but his thesis has nothing to do with the economy crashing, stocks plunging, or any other of the usual macro suspects.

With a number of charts, he showed five characteristics which he says must be in place and stay in place for this rally to move into a new secular bull market.

These characteristics include a weaker dollar, stronger silver, and a reversal in the silver-to-gold ratio. In addition, gold must stay above its key resistance level of $25.25, and gold miners’ performance relative to gold must continue moving to the upside.

The Trade

Strazza says the gold miners ETF, GDX, is an excellent way to play this thesis. “It’s a leveraged play. It’s higher beta. You’ll make more money on this than you will if you just are long gold,” he said. “[And] GDX is about 140% off its all-time high still.”

He shares two ways to trade GDX. If all five characteristics play out as expected, he says investors can continue buying weakness all the way back to all-time highs, which could take up between one and three years.

Alternatively, a more tactical way of playing it would be to wait for prices to “potentially retrace back to our risk level, closer to $25.25, $25.50. Then you can get long there again and play a tactical trade just back up to 2016's highs.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion… The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as “RV RELEASES”) is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors (collectively, “Affiliated Parties”) make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.