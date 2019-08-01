Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard

One of the trickier aspects of investing psychology is a phenomenon known as "FOMO", which stands for "Fear Of Missing Out". What this means is that when a stock steadily appreciates, it creates doubt in the minds of investors who didn't buy in at an earlier stage in the game. For example, consider payment services technology company Mastercard (MA). Since January, the stock has appreciated nearly 50%. This has left many investors kicking themselves for not investing before the stock's massive run. This regret can tempt investors to pull the trigger on these high performers in fear of missing out on the stock's future potential. But while Mastercard qualifies for the growth label, the stock's appreciation has significantly outrun the company's value. Investing into Mastercard now would put investors at risk of PE compression that could take several years to burn off. We take a closer look at these risks below, as well as identify where it would make sense to look for an entry point.

Mastercard Is Certainly A "Growth" Stock

Mastercard certainly qualifies for the "growth" label, both as a company and as a stock. The company has grown like a weed since going public back in 2006. Over the past decade, top line growth has averaged more than 11% (per year), and EPS has grown at a rate of more than 16% over that same time frame.

The consistent and sizable growth that Mastercard has experienced is the result of two factors. The first being that Mastercard benefits from owning the second largest market share of the global payment card market (second to Visa (V), because Union Pay is operated by the Chinese banking industry). Mastercard branded debit/credit cards are used all over the world. This position in the market share hierarchy gives Mastercard both presence/stability (especially in the US market), as well as the upside that comes with potential gains in market share.

Mastercard's positioning also gives it exposure to macro-economic growth from a large scale trend of consumers migrating to non-cash payments. While there is plenty of growth still occurring in mature markets, there is even more room for expansion in emerging markets where middle class systems are developing.

The majority of the world's non-cash transactions occur in developed markets. As the rest of the world continues to modernize, the strong population base in markets such as India, etc. offers a long growth runway for these non-cash trends to continue. Mastercard will continue to grow as well. The company's 5-year average revenue growth rate in 2009 was 14%, and 12% as of last year. Revenue growth has remained quite stable, so we expect consistency to continue (we expect at minimum high-single-digit revenue growth) moving forward, given macro trends of the payments industry.

Shares Have Outrun Mastercard's Growth

While we are bullish on continued growth at Mastercard, it is still possible for positive sentiment to push the stock faster than the actual growth of the business itself. In the chart below, we can see that, despite strong EPS growth, the stock's PE ratio has trended higher over the course of the past decade.

If the stock price and growth of the business were in rhythm, the PE trend line would be flat rather than trending higher. Both the TTM PE ratio (46.06X) and current full year's PE ratio (35.77X) sit above Mastercard's 10-year median earnings multiple of 28.11X.

In these circumstances, we have two options. We could justify the discrepancy and adjust our valuation expectations. For example, maybe the company's growth outlook has improved over time, and the stock now deserves a higher earnings multiple. If this doesn't apply, the stock may truly be overheated, and investors would be wise to avoid the stock until a more attractive valuation presents itself.

Mastercard's growth over the past decade has ballooned the company to a market cap of $284 billion. The company generates more than $15 billion in annual revenues. At a certain point, the math behind growing large numbers begins to make it increasingly difficult to maintain such a rapid growth pace. Analyst consensus also points to a minor slowdown over the next five years. While we see the potential for growth to maintain (or come close to) its current pace, we don't find it likely that Mastercard will accelerate the growth of its business moving forward from recent performance. Because of this unlikeliness, we don't feel that the currently elevated valuation is justifiable.

What To Do Now?

Given the stock's current 28% premium to historical norms (even using this year's estimated EPS), there seems to be a very high risk of PE compression present in Mastercard shares. PE compression is essentially when an overvalued stock reverts back to its "normalized" valuation. This typically means underperformance for investors who bought at elevated valuations.

To illustrate what this could look like for Mastercard, let's plot out the next few years below. Based on the current share price of $272 per share and estimated EPS of $7.63 in FY19, $9.02 in FY20, and $10.65 in FY21, we will project potential share prices based on a few valuation scenarios.

Year (Earnings Per Share) Current PE 28X 25X 22X FY2019 ($7.63) $272.92 $213.64 $190.75 $167.86 FY2020 ($9.02) $322.64 $252.56 $225.50 $198.44 FY2021 ($10.65) $380.95 $298.20 $266.25 $234.30

Now, the point of this chart is illustration, and some of these circumstances are less likely than others. For example, it's unlikely that Mastercard will drop to 22X earnings (from all the way up at 36X) within a matter of months without some catastrophic market event. However, it is very possible that Mastercard reverts back to around 25X-28X earnings over the next few years. I last bought Visa about two and a half years ago at 25X earnings (which seems like forever ago). Today, Visa is trading at 33X this year's earnings, so these types of valuation movements do happen. With Mastercard at a similarly steep valuation, we expect minimal upside over the next couple of years. Should the stock retreat to the approximate $214 level that would replicate historical norms, we like Mastercard as a long-term holding. Sometimes "fear of missing out" can cause investors to do just that.

