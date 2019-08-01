Verizon Earns A Stock Price Bump On Strong Op Metrics

While VZ may not be suited for growth investors, I appreciate a robust dividend that seems well protected by solid cash flow and balance sheet.

Verizon's 2Q19 results may have seemed mixed to some, but I think modest post-earnings bullishness is justified.

The operating performance was better than I expected.

Ahead of the opening bell, on the first day of August, Verizon (VZ) delivered what some could reasonably call "mixed second quarter results". Indeed, revenues of $32.1 billion missed consensus estimates by the widest margin since early 2017. On the other hand, adjusted EPS of $1.23 topped expectations by three cents.

But what I believe justifies modest bullishness following the release of the earnings report lie beneath the surface.

Credit: EdSurge

In my earnings preview, I made the following remark:

Investor sentiment could ultimately be influenced the most by user metrics. Last quarter, I believe that Verizon's stock suffered on earnings day not because of top- and bottom-line performance, but instead as a result of (1) postpaid net adds that reached the second lowest levels since the start of 2015 at least, and (2) postpaid churn of 1.12% that deteriorated 8 bps YOY.

In fact, each of Verizon's key operating metrics came in ahead of my expectations this time, with YOY comparisons improving sequentially - see charts below. Consolidated (i.e. consumer plus business) net postpaid adds reached 451,000, nearly twice as high as my estimate. It will be interesting to see how this number progresses over the next couple of quarters, as the company claims to have had a head-start on rolling out 5G mobility services in the home country.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple reports

Postpaid churn of 1.02% was better than my projection by 3 bps but worse YOY by 5 bps. The decline, tamer than last quarter's 8-bp dip, seems consistent with (1) the competitive nature of the U.S. telecom business and (2) Verizon's departure from the more aggressive strategy of competing against its peers on price and unlimited data offerings.

Finally, ARPA (per-user revenue) improved even more than I estimated, reaching $137.80, that is the highest since 2016. This may be perhaps the most encouraging development of the quarter, in my opinion, as it confirms the success of Verizon's strategy to compete for wallet share from its loyal customers' pockets, as opposed to merely pursuing market share more aggressively.

Another by-product of improved ARPA is better EBITDA margin, which in 2Q19 expanded by an encouraging 140 bps YOY on the wireless side and by 90 bps at a consolidated level (both on an adjusted basis). See charts below.

Source: earnings slides

On the stock

Verizon's second quarter results may not have been earth-shattering, but I find the evolution of key op metric trends and improving margins highly encouraging. I continue to think that owning VZ might not be the right move for investors looking for higher growth (absent a much better-than-expected 5G migration) but ideal for those who value a well-managed, cash-producing company whose stock still looks pretty inexpensive at a P/E of 11.8x.

Data by YCharts

In addition, within the context of a diversified portfolio, I value the defensive nature of this stock - especially amid macro-level uncertainties regarding trade talks, the direction of monetary policy, and slower economic growth outside the U.S. It does not hurt that VZ pays a robust dividend that I believe is well protected by a large inflow of cash and solid balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.