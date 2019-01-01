Aug. 2 will be exactly one year since I last covered wearables company Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), at which time I stated it was just treading water. With the firm unable to grow its top line and losses leading to cash burn, I just didn't see how the name was able to compete in a very crowded space. On Thursday, shares hit a new low after the Q2 earnings report, so my suggestion today is management take this opportunity to salvage what's left.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

This is a company that most of the time beats when it reports earnings, so I wasn't surprised when revenues and non-GAAP EPS came in better than expected on Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately, that's sometimes due to low guidance sending estimates lower, but that's not the biggest issue here. The problem is that revenues are struggling in an environment where Fitbit is trying to compete with Apple (AAPL) which is setting new Watch records basically every quarter at this point.

While Fitbit announced 31% growth in devices sold over last year's Q2 period, it also reported a 19% decrease in average selling prices. More affordable units can appeal to a larger market, but it also resulted in a drop in gross margins. Even though revenues increased and the net loss was better than a year ago, the company still lost more than $68 million on a GAAP basis.

Due to weaker Versa Lite sales, the company reduced its yearly guidance revenue midpoint by $95 million, which is quite a bit for a company that only does about $1.5 billion in annual revenues. As you can see in the chart below, the company is now a couple of years removed from being over $2.15 billion in revenues, with this year expected to be down 33% from the peak at the new guidance midpoint.

(Source: 10-K filing, seen here, and Q2 results linked above)

Because of expected losses this year, the company is expecting to burn through $120 million to $150 million in cash. The good news is that it burned more than the upper end of that range in the first half of the year, so there should be some positive free cash flow for the back half of 2019. That could put the company up around $600 million in cash at the end of the year, quite significant for a firm with a market cap of just $1.1 billion.

The problem here is I just don't see how Fitbit can change the ongoing narrative anytime soon. The Apple Watch is doing great, and even with strong global economies Fitbit can't get the top line growing and is still losing sizable amounts of money. How is that going to improve as it moves to lower price points and likely lower margins, even before considering potential economic slowdowns?

Research and development expenses are being slashed at a time where there are many deep pocketed competitors out there willing to spend big bucks. Another year or two of cash burn at this rate and a major capital raise would likely be needed. Do you want to try to raise $200 million when that could be a quarter or more of your market cap if shares fall even further from here?

Perhaps it's time for management to realize the best path for shareholders currently is to just put the company up for sale and realize whatever value may be left. Another Apple Watch is expected this fall, and sales may take off even more now that the App Store will come to the device. Fitbit has done a nice job of cutting expenses in recent years, but it just isn't a structurally profitable business at this level of sales and gross margins.

The days of Fitbit trading in the double digits and up to around $50 are long behind us, but with shares hitting a new low after the Q2 report management needs to shake things up a bit. Lowering the revenue forecast for 2019 has put a huge cloud over the company's future, so why not put the company up for sale while you still have a sizable portion of your market cap in cash? While getting $4 or $5 a share may not seem like much given the past couple of years, if the status quo continues, the name is likely to be much lower than that this time next year.