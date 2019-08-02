Beyond Meat: Beyond Words

While investing you do not always have to have a convincing buy/sell argument on all shares, but you are allowed to join crazy events unfold from the sidelines as well.

Beyond Meat (BYND) continues to be a story with insane momentum on all fronts, that is the stock at the forefront yet the actual operations as well. In June I last looked at the stock as I noted that valuations were outright crazy based on the current performance, yet shares make for a very risky short as well.

That thesis has proven to be right in some way as shares have risen more than 50% from the $140 mark at which shares were trading early in June.

The Thesis

Hard to imagine this stock went public at $25 in May and ever since has nearly increased ten-fold in the time frame of just about a quarter. The thesis on the stock is very clear, that is that Beyond Meat could become the leading brand in plant-based food which could replace real meat consumption, because of consumers looking to become healthier, care more about animal welfare, or looking to offset the impact of meat consumption on the environment.

If this is correct, the company is targeting a $1.4-trillion global market with its alternatives for beef, pork and poultry, notably with its well-known Beyond Burger, available at more than 53,000 distribution points by now as demand for plant-based meats is clearly very strong.

The Numbers, The Valuation

Second-quarter results were outright dazzling. Second-quarter revenues grew 287% to $67.3 million. Note that this compares to sales of just $16 million in all of 2016, $32 million in 2017 and sales of $88 million in 2018. At this rate, the cumulative sales for the period 2016-2018 can be achieved in just two quarters!

The company grew sales by 170% in all of 2018 and by 175% in the final quarter of the year, with growth actually held back by production constraints. In fact, first-quarter sales growth accelerated to 215% with revenues amounting to $40.2 million, on which the company reported a loss of $5.3 million on an operating basis. The real impressive number for the second quarter is not just the acceleration in terms of sales growth, yet the fact that Beyond Meat reported an operating profit of $2.2 million. This suggests real profit potential as the GAAP net loss was driven by measurement of a warrant liability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $6.9 million, compared to a $2.2 million loss in the first quarter. On the back of these very strong results the company has hiked the minimum revenue guidance for the year by $30 million to $240 million. With revenues coming in at $107.5 million so far this year, that suggests at least $132.5 million in sales in the coming two quarters or $66 million a quarter. If that is realistic, sales are seen flat on a sequential basis as by all likelihood we will see a big beat for that guidance.

Trading at $220 per share ahead of the earnings release, expectations have been sky-high with a share count of 60 million (note that the reported share count is misleading because the IPO took place during the quarter). This suggests a $13.2 billion equity valuation at $220 per share, including a roughly $250 million net cash position.

Adjusted for net cash holdings the enterprise valuation comes in at $13.0 billion, and with sales comfortably running at a $300 million run rate going forward, that is still equivalent to 43 times sales, not earnings! While the results were very impressive, shares fell back from $220 to $200 on the back of the announcement of a 3.25 million share offering of which 3.00 million shares were offered by selling shareholders, with just roughly $50 million in proceeds benefiting the company.

Having fallen to about $200 per share and given that there are roughly 60 million shares outstanding, the equity valuation falls to $12 billion or $11.7 billion if we include net cash balances. With a run rate of $300 million in sales that works down to 39 times sales. The outlook that the company will be positive in terms of adjusted EBITDA this year is not that newsworthy as the company was already profitable on that basis in the second quarter and first half of the year.

Some Further Thoughts

The composition of second-quarter revenues is interesting as well. Retail was the dominant division last year and while it has nearly doubled in sales, quarterly revenues of $34.1 million make up little over half of sales. Restaurant and Foodservice reported a 5 times increase in sales to $33.1 million, as the rapid increase in sales makes that this will become the largest segment, essentially by now already.

The company continues to fire on all cylinders with the number of distribution points having increased from 30,000 at the time of the IPO to 53,000 now, driven by restaurants and retail outlets. Prominent restaurant chains are actively marketing the product, including Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) and Tim Hortons, both in a useful way.

It goes without saying that a roughly 40 times sales multiple is crazy in an industry in which most competitors trade at far less than 1 times sales, yet this is not a common company. This is a disruptor, as is evident by revenue growth only accelerating to nearly 300% currently, as the potential is large. Of course current expectations are based on the promise of a huge market share grabbed by this category versus traditional meat, which might very well happen. The issue is that it furthermore assumes a very prominent position for the company as well. Note that despite the current performance it is still very early days as competition is moving along as well.

Truth of the matter is that you do not have to have an opinion on a stock, nor do you have to act upon it. At current valuations the risk-reward for a buyer, even with greater long-term prospects, is not very good, yet a short position remains very dangerous as well. I would be happy to buy this name at let us say 10 times annualised sales, given the sheer growth of these sales and the fact that the company is becoming profitable; yet that only works down to $50 per share. Hence this is a very interesting stock to follow, but I do not feel like either taking a short or long position here around $200.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.