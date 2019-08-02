MEG Energy: Attractive Free Cash Flow Yield But Debt Is Still Too High

Considering the high leverage, reducing the net debt is the priority.

Even with my lower free cash flow estimate, the free cash flow yield is attractive.

The company benefited from favorable prices, and the marketing diversification paid off.

The in situ thermal oil producer MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) reported a strong Q2. Free cash flow reached C$195 million while production grew by 12% compared to the previous quarter. The company benefited from favorable oil, condensate and gas prices. And the strategy of avoiding Canadian oil markets paid off.

The free cash flow was inflated by a lower-than-normalized sustaining capital program, though. Yet, even when taking into account my reduced free cash flow estimate, the free cash flow yield is attractive. But the high leverage is still risky.

Image source: MEG Energy (water management)

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 results highlight the free cash flow potential

During Q2, bitumen production increased by 36% year over year to reach 97,288 boe/d.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The base comparison was favorable due to a large-scale turnaround last year. Also, the company purchased third-party credits to exceed the quota imposed by the production curtailment in Alberta. Compared to the previous quarter, production increased by 12%.

This level of production may not be sustainable in the short term, though. During the earnings call, management indicated production curtailment would limit the 2019 production to about 91,000 boe/d. The company depends on third-party credits to top production quotas.

With moving parts, cash costs stayed stable compared to the previous quarters.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I maintain my conservative estimate of sustaining costs of C$8.49/boe I detailed in my previous article. Management indicated a sustaining capex range of C$6/boe to C$8/boe. But I prefer to stay conservative and this estimate will be updated with the approval of the capital budget for next year.

The drop in operating costs compared to the previous quarter is due to the favorable condensate and gas prices. MEG Energy uses condensate to transport its bitumen production via pipelines.

The table below shows the lower condensate prices as a percentage of WTI during Q2 compared to the previous quarters.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Thus, the cost of diluent represented 37.6% of revenue against 47.9% the year before.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Low AECO gas prices during Q2 also favored MEG Energy. The company uses natural gas as a fuel to generate steam for the thermal production process.

Transportation of the blended oil to the USGC (U.S. Gulf Coast) is an important part of MEG's strategy to avoid the volatility of market prices at Edmonton. The table below shows the much higher per-unit transport costs of blended production to the USGC market. But due to the higher oil prices in this market compared to the Canadian market, the net result is positive.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

The access to the USGC market will increase as MEG Energy’s Flanagan pipeline capacity will double to 100,000 boe/d of blended production in mid-2020.

Source: Investor presentation August 2019

The strategy to sell production to the USGC market increased transportation and storage costs. But thanks to the higher production level, the scale effect materialized as the per-unit operating and G&A costs decreased during Q2.

Thanks to higher production volume and improved oil prices, adjusted funds flow amounted to C$227 million. And with a limited capital program of C$32 million, free cash flow reached C$195 million.

As management guided on a 2019 sustaining capex of about C$160 million, the actual free cash flow corresponding to a flat production is actually lower.

Source: Investor presentation August 2019

The quarterly sustaining capex of C$40 million implies a Q2 free cash flow of C$227 million-C$40 million = C$187 million.

But this year's sustaining capex is reduced due to the production curtailment and the previous frontloaded capital programs. During the earnings call, management indicated a potential 2020 sustaining capital program in the range of C$240 to C$250 million.

Thus, Q2 normalized free cash flow would correspond to about C$227-(C$245 million/4) = C$165.8 million, assuming Q2 2019 revenue and costs.

Management was clear about the priority of reducing debt with the free cash flow over the next several quarters. At the end of Q2, the net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow ratio is still high at 3.55x. And if we take into account the previous quarters that include depressed Canadian oil prices and limited production, net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio reaches 7.07x.

Besides managing the risks, reducing the net debt will also decrease the costs. Interests costs represented C$8.49/boe during Q2 and the potential to improve total netbacks with a lower debt is important.

So, why a GAAP net loss?

Despite strong operating results, favorable foreign exchange, and unrealized commodity hedge gains, the company reported a GAAP net loss of C$64 million.

Due to egress limitations and production curtailments, MEG Energy has been shifting from a growth to a stable production profile. A side effect is the company can't develop resources it initially planned to produce over the long term.

Thus, management accelerated depletion, depreciation, and exploration expenses during Q2 to take this reality into account. The gap between the total C$364.9 million depreciation and the estimation of quarterly 2019 sustaining capex of C$40 million is huge.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

As depreciation is a non-cash GAAP expense, it doesn't impact free cash flow. But it corresponds to a lower value of MEG's assets.

Attractive free cash flow yield with high debt

Even when taking into account the higher sustaining capex as from next year, the free cash flow yield is important.

Assuming the quarterly free cash flow potential of C$165.8 million I discussed above, the company can generate an annual free cash flow of about C$663.2 million.

With a stock price at C$5.55, the market capitalization of C$1.74 billion corresponds to a 38.1% free cash flow yield (to equity) while holding production flat. But, as I highlighted in my previous articles about MEG Energy, the debt is an important issue.

Based on Q2 results, I assume annualized adjusted funds flow of about (C$227 million * 4) = C$896 million. I also consider a conservative net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio of 1.5x, which corresponds to net debt of C$896 million * 1.5x = C$1.34 billion.

Thus, the potential free cash flow over the next two years ($896 million * 2 = $1.8 billion) must go to the bondholders to reduce the net debt from C$3.2 billion to approximately $1.4 billion. This calculation assumes favorable Q2 oil, condensate, and gas prices remain constant over this period of time.

Based on free cash flow, there's no doubt the valuation is attractive. But the leverage is still too important for me to get involved.

Conclusion

As it was often the case over the last several quarters, the quarterly results are disturbed by one-time events. Leaving aside the hedges, tax items, accelerated depreciation, and reduced capex, the company demonstrated its important free cash flow potential.

The stock price at $5.55 corresponds to an attractive free cash flow yield of approximately 38.1%. But I estimate the company will focus on reducing the net debt over the next two years in the current price environment.

Despite the low valuation, I prefer to stay on the sidelines because of the risks the high debt represents if conditions deteriorate.

