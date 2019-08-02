Defensive Alpha With The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund

Due to the fund's active management strategy and defensive bias, it has been shown to outperform in times of high volatility.

The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) is a closed end fund that seeks high dividend returns through dividend-paying equities and a covered call strategy. On the surface, it looks like a strong contender in this low interest rate world as it pays a dividend of 6.6% at a similar level of risk to the S&P 500. In order to fully assess its performance, I compared it to the Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP), the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). The particular strategy of BDJ is somewhere in between a classic covered call strategy and owning equity in a dividend fund but shares characteristics with all four.

Average annualized returns, downside volatility, and a wide array of performance measurements were used to compare the various funds. Though it may be too early to tell, it seems that the BDJ ETF does deliver alpha over its peers, particularly in a bear market when managers pursue a defensive strategy.

Buy and Hold Performance

We will start by analyzing hypothetical performance of each fund with particular attention to that of BDJ. Note, adjusted close prices are used so dividend returns and expense ratios are included, so performance should reflect a "buy and hold" strategy.

Remember, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future returns so we want to focus primarily on specific business-cycle time frames to see if BlackRock managers have an adequate alpha-generation strategy.

Data Source : Yahoo Finance

Overall, SPY performed the best with a 160% return since January 1, 2008. The Invesco covered call ETF PBP performed the worst with only 56% returns but also saw less downside in 2009. At the height of the crisis on March 6, 2009, the covered call strategy had "only" lost 40% of its value while PFF lost 62%. Though, to be fair, that may have been a one-off as most preferred equities are highly exposed to the financial sector.

BlackRock's BDJ performed relatively well during the crisis placing second with a 49% loss. The major area of strength I see is its strong performance in the years after the crash from 2009 to 2011. We can see that BDJ saw a full rebound to $10,000 by August 2009. In other words, the investment doubled in value in just over five months. It was not until December of 2009 for preferred equity to fully recover and two years later in February 2012 for the other funds to recover. This is a strong sign that BDJ's active management strategy does deliver alpha in low-efficiency situations like financial crises.

That said, BlackRock's strategy seems to perform worse mid-cycle. They underperformed their peers from 2011 all the way to the end of 2015. This was likely because the fund holds some European equities (currently 20% of the fund) that have underperformed those of the United States by a wide margin due to the subsequent European financial crisis.

Since January 1, 2016, the fund has performed very well with a 54% return. SPY did see a higher 59% return, but BDJ saw more price stability so I would rate it first in that period. The VYM dividend fund saw a 49% return while buy-write PBP saw 26%, and preferred shares PFF 16.5%. Given BDJ's strategy is roughly half covered call and half dividend equity this is another signal of alpha generation.

Comparative Performance Metrics

As with hypothetical returns, using performance metrics to rank funds can be flawed. Expected returns and volatility metrics are found using past performance, so using these as an investment guide assumes the past will look like the future. Still, the strategy pursued by each ETF is relatively constant while that of BDJ can vary over time so these statistics may be indicative of managerial skill.

To begin, here are the average annualized returns and yearly standard deviation of each fund using average daily returns:

Data Source : Yahoo Finance

I included "negative only standard deviation" which is simply the standard deviation measured with all positive days excluded. This may be a more useful measure than total standard deviation as most investors don't see rapid upside returns as a negative.

The name of the game is to have high annualized returns and low downside volatility. As you can see, PBP and PFF are clear losers as they deliver low returns at risk comparable to its peers. To see this more clearly, let's look at Sharpe ratios and Sortino ratios for each. Sharpe ratio measures averaged annualized (shown above) returns minus the risk-free rate divided by standard deviation (shown above). This measure can be thought of as reward to risk if one pursued a levered strategy. Sortino is the same as Sharpe but with "Negative only Standard Deviation."

Data Source : Yahoo Finance

Overall, BDJ ranked in the middle but with statistics closer to the top performers SPY and VYM. This is understandable as BDJ is essentially a "mixture" of the four others.

The problem with these ratios is they fail to take into account "higher moment" statics like Skew (a downside bias in risk, reflected to a degree in Sortino) and Kurtosis (essentially the variability of volatility). Kurtosis is key because it more accurately takes into account potential tail risks. For example, our underperforming preferred shares ETF has extremely high kurtosis of 55 while the others are under 25. This indicates that PFF typically has low volatility but can rise dramatically in volatile times. BDJ had much lower kurtosis of 16 which is essentially the same as SPY's 15.

By using kurtosis and skew we can create a much better performance measure called "adjusted Sharpe ratio;" the exact formula used is as follows:

Source : Academic paper by Pezier and White/Rdrr.io

Overall, we see about the same result as above but the Vanguard dividend fund VYM outperformed SPY, and BDJ scored even closer to the top.

Data Source : Yahoo Finance

We must remember to think about these performance measurements in the context of the time period measured. During this bull market we have seen an ongoing collapse in interest rates down to the zero level as well as a long-term suppression in volatility. Remember, the value of call options is higher in a volatile and higher interest rate environment and therefore returns seen by BDJ and PBP which sell calls are likely to be higher than SPY in an environment with higher interest rates.

Though rates may be falling again, it is hard to see a long-run future where near zero or negative interest rates remain. A secular increase in interest rates may not occur until after the next bear market, but when that time comes I expect market-beating performance in BDJ.

Defensive Alpha and the Bottom Line

The key to making an investment decision on an actively managed fund like BDJ is looking at when it delivers alpha compared to a passive benchmark. In order to make such a benchmark we created a "least squares" model of our four passive ETFs. Doing so allows us to find weightings for each fund that, when combined, create a bench market that most closely mimics the performance of BDJ. Specifically,

Benchmark = 11%* PBP daily change + 27%* SPY daily change + 36%* VYM daily change + 26%* PFF daily change

This reflects the "mixture" 50% covered call 50% dividend strategy pursued by BDJ. Here is the performance compared to that benchmark.

Data Source : Yahoo Finance

Here we can see strong post crash and recent late-cycle out-performance. To illustrate this even better here is a chart of BDJ's "alpha" over time measured using (BDJ daily change - Benchmark daily change):

Data Source : Yahoo Finance

This chart is why I find BDJ as a good investment. Not because it pays high dividends and has a decent Sharpe ratio but because it has outperformed in a late and early cycle. Overall, it actually has under-performed the benchmark but over-performed since 2016 and throughout the financial crisis.

In my opinion we are in a late cycle environment and, by historical norms, will likely see a bear market within the next one to two years. This environment is when BDJ has historically performed well.

Accordingly, if one wants to keep an equity position and take advantage of continued gains while lowering your risk, BDJ is probably one of the best ways to do so today. If a large bull rally occurs, you will miss out on some upside due to the covered calls, but overall should fall less in a crash.

Overall, I give BDJ a "buy" rating and expect the fund to continue to outperform its benchmark over the next two to three years. If a bear market occurs, this may still result in negative returns, but likely superior risk-adjusted returns when compared to its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BDJ,PBP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.