Top 2 Energy Buys With 5.4% And 5.9% Shareholder Yields

For yield investors, paying attention just to dividends is not enough, because buybacks have surpassed dividends by a wide margin.

From my Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio, I have selected two energy picks, which offer above-average shareholder yield (dividends and repurchases) at below-average prices.

The U.S. economy has entered the late business cycle. One sector that performs particularly well during late cycles is energy.

After more than ten years of straight expansion, the U.S. economy has clearly entered the late business cycle. August marks the 122nd month of the economic expansion, which is the longest in U.S history. However, the current expansion is one of the softest, as the cumulative total of the GDP increase was only 25%, which increases the possibility that the current business cycle could continue.

During the late cycle, the earnings growth is usually slowing, which should limit multiple expansion. With earnings growth set to slow, investors may want to focus on sectors that have historically delivered a more significant share of their total return from dividends.

Since the start of the current expansion (June 2009), without reinvesting dividends, the S&P 500 returned approximately 220%. The total return with reinvested dividends is around 290%, or 14.50% on an annualized basis.

Despite the impressive 10-year run, during the late expansion, some sectors usually outperform the market. One sector that performs particularly well during late cycles is energy.

The late-cycle business phase historically has had an average duration of around a year and a half. During this period, as the economic recovery matures, the energy and materials sectors have done very well. The fate of these two sectors is closely tied to the prices of raw materials, which tend to rise as inflationary pressures build and the late-cycle business expansion upholds stable demand.

From my Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio (historical outperformance and portfolio construction is here), I have selected two energy picks which offer above-average shareholder yield (dividends and repurchases) at below-average prices.

During the last 12 months, the oil price had a wild ride, and lots of market participants have overreacted and oversold their equity investments. This has pushed valuations for a large number of oil companies into the deep value levels. Yet, at the current prices, oil provides healthy cash flows, which are mostly channeled towards above-average dividends and repurchases.

I base my investment strategy on the above-average shareholder yield and the below-average EV/EBITDA valuation, which is a simple but highly logical and intuitive approach. In my opinion, these qualities supported its remarkable performance and outperformance throughout the history of the U.S. stock market. Quantitative analysis of historical data shows that the combination of dividends, buybacks, and low valuation could lead to annualized returns of up to 17%. You can read the detailed introduction to my high shareholder yield approach here.

The equity market has gone through a structural change because companies currently pay out a lower percentage of their earnings in cash dividends than they have historically. During the end of the 1960s, the 10-year moving average dividend payout ratio stood at approximately 55%. However, the payout ratio declined significantly, and the 10-year moving average in 2018 fell to 35%.

Due to this trend, using just the dividend yield and dividend payout ratio could be misleading. Additionally, research has shown that the shareholder yield compared to dividend yield provides much better insight into the expected future returns.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

This is the third-largest U.S. oil company, which by production lags only Exxon and Chevron. At the current valuation, it trades at a deep discount compared to the rest of the oil industry. For example, current EV/EBITDA is 4.8, while the trailing price-to-earnings multiple is 9.4. This is significantly below the amount that Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is paying for Anadarko (APC) (EV/EBITDA of 7) or below the current EV/EBITDA multiple of Exxon Mobil (XOM) (around 7.4).

Besides trading at deep value levels, COP offers an above-average shareholder yield of 5.5%, which consists of a 2.1% dividend yield and a 3.4% stock repurchase yield.

Despite the low valuation and relatively high shareholder yield, the stock price is approaching its 52-week low, which was briefly touched at the end of the previous year at the price of $56,75.

Cash flows for dividends and repurchases are fully covered by the operating cash flow, which during the last four quarters was $13,429 billion. As CAPEX was $6,852 billion, roughly the same amount stayed for cash returns to shareholders. As the market cap at the time of writing is $66 billion, the company is valued at a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 10, which offers plenty of upside potential.

In the last investor presentation, management specified that the cash returns to shareholders should be above 30% of the operating cash flow (OCF). During the trailing twelve months, the total cash returns (dividends and repurchases) were $4,646 billion, or approximately 34% of OCF, which provides space for further increases.

At this point, Conoco makes 95% of investments in sources that provide a barrel of oil below the $40 mark. During the previous quarter, the oil price was between $51 and $65 and currently is around $56. If it stays around these levels, this should ensure the continuation of the healthy cash flow and, subsequently, preservation of substantial cash distributions.

HollyFrontier Corp. ( HFC)

The company is a petroleum refiner that owns and operates five refineries with a total crude oil refining capacity of 510,000 barrels per day. It is also 4th-largest base oil producer in North America and has a share of 10% in total lubricant production. HollyFrontier has a controlling stake in Holly Energy Partners, which owns and operates petroleum product pipelines and terminals.

HFC's current EV/EBITDA valuation is 5.2, and the trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 8.1. Both ratios are significantly below the overall market and the oil & gas industry. At the current valuation, the share price offers a great entry point, as the company provides an above-average shareholder yield of 5.9%, which is a combination of a 2.7% dividend yield and a 3.2% repurchase yield.

As with ConocoPhillips, HollyFrontier's dividends and equity repurchases are fully backed by the free cash flow. During the last four quarters, operating cash flow was $1.4 billion, while CAPEX was just above $300 million, producing a free cash flow above $1.1 billion. As HFC's market cap is around $8.5 billion, the price-to-free cash flow ratio is even lower than for COP's and amounts to 7.7.

Combined cash returns to shareholders from dividends and repurchases were $648 million (approximately 57% of FCF). After this amount is deducted from the free cash flow, $484 billion was retained by the company, which poses significant potential for the future increase of returns to shareholders.

Although a part of the oil industry, the oil price has a different impact on HFC compared to upstream companies. For comparison, when oil prices fell during 2015 and 2016 and stayed low during 2017, ConocoPhillips experienced three straight years of losses and ended only 2017 with positive free cash flow. On the other side, HollyFrontier depends much more on demand for gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and other specialty products than on the price of oil.

For refining part of the company, which accounts for 87% of revenues and 80% of operating profits, lower oil prices mean lower working capital needs. Thus, fewer investments in working capital result in more cash available for debt owners and stockholders. Additionally, oil is an essential ingredient for specialty products (lubricants), and lower oil prices mean lower production costs.

However, if oil prices experience a sharp fall, while HFC holds significant oil reserves or has hedged future production via futures, it will experience a loss on its inventory. Nonetheless, compared to oil exploration companies, its exposure to oil prices is less pronounced, which is visible in its profit and loss, and cash flow statements.

During the 2015-2017 period, a large amount of oil production companies experienced significant losses and were on the brink of failure. However, HFC has not experienced any year with a negative operating profit or a negative free cash flow. Thus, lower variability in profit and cash low reduces business risk and should be recorded with the higher valuations, which at this point is not the case.

HollyFrontier has less pronounced exposure to the oil cycle, deep value price, and cash returns to shareholders that could be further increased. Because of these characteristics, I see the company as a valuable addition to my portfolio that consists of 50 companies with similar qualities.

Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio Leads To Disciplined and Structured Investing Using A Time-Tested Market-Beating Strategy

Companies from the Model portfolio have above-average dividend yields coupled with above-average buyback yields, which leads to exceptional cash returns at below-average valuations. If an investor would follow this approach month after month and year after year, the underlying mass biases and systematic market mispricings exploited in this time-tested strategy should ensure long-term outperformance.

In this part, I will present the current shareholder yield portfolio for which I select all U.S. companies with a market cap above $4 billion. After controlling for size, I remove all stocks with negative EBITDA. ADR securities, financials, and all other companies for which calculation of EV/EBITDA is not possible will be excluded from this portfolio.

Following these steps, around 680 companies remain. After this, I arrange stocks from the highest to the lowest shareholder yield and take the top quartile (approximately 170 stocks with the highest shareholder yield). These 170 stocks with the highest yield I arrange from the highest to the lowest EV/EBITDA and select the top 50 cheapest stocks.

These top 50 stocks, which present the best combination of the highest cash distributions coupled with the lowest valuations, I call "Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio."

Weekly, I will update and publish the 50-stock portfolio with detailed characteristics and present the top buy opportunities for new money, which I will discuss in greater detail.

Below are the current 50 mid-cap and large-cap companies with the highest shareholder yield and the lowest valuation. The Microsoft Excel version with additional ratios can be seen by clicking the link below.

Assuming equal weightings (2% per position), the current Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio offers an above-average dividend of 2.8% combined with a superior net buyback yield of 5.40%. The total cash return to the owner of this portfolio during the last 12 months was an exceptional 8.2%. At the same time, components of the Model portfolio trade at deep value levels. Currently, the median EV/EBITDA for these 50 stocks is 5.94, and the median price-to-earnings ratio is just 11.50.

The highest sector allocation under the GICS classification is capped at 25%. If one sector represents more than 25% of my portfolio, I would remove the least appealing stock from the overrepresented sector and include the next best investment from any other sector.

Risk Management

The main aim of this strategy is an outperformance on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, and not the minimization of the tracking error compared to market averages. Due to this, the Enhanced Shareholder Yield strategy can lead to significant short-term divergences compared to the bread indices.

My portfolio is well-diversified and consists of 50 different stocks, with each position capped at 2% for the initial buy. As I have a long investment horizon with no foreseeable cash needs, my willingness and ability to tolerate risk are above average. Because of this, the largest part of my financial assets is allocated in equity investments. In the case of an unforeseeable need, a smaller portion of my total wealth is in a cash account.

If you will use this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage allocation to equities and the number of equity securities in your portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

As I have a steady income and a monthly ability to invest, every month I buy four to five new investments. These stock picks are from the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio and consist of the cheapest companies included on the list. If I already own the best investment on the list, I move down the line and buy the second best that I do not own.

After one year passes, if a company is still on the list of the top 50 investments, then it stays in my portfolio. If it is not on the list (either for the price increase or for fundamentals deterioration), subsequently this security is sold and I buy the next top investment which I do not own.

Monthly purchases are one possibility for the utilization of this strategy. The other option would be to invest immediately in the 50 top investments included in the Enhanced Shareholder Yield Model Portfolio and rebalance after a year according to the updated portfolio list.

Using this strategy, I continuously buy mid-cap and large-cap U.S. equities, which have the highest cash distributions and at the same time sell at the cheapest valuations. I will update the list every week and discuss new entrants to the Model portfolio. In this way, there will be a possibility for you to follow and utilize the same robust market-beating strategy tested through history.

