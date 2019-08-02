Monthly S&P 500 Outlook For August 2019: Mostly Calm With A Growing Chance Of A Small Decline

C-J now estimates only a 4.2% likelihood that the Index will decrease by 5% or more for August, a result that is significantly lower than estimates for earlier months.

“But as we cannot predict such external influences very well, the only reliable crystal ball is a probabilistic one.”



- Benoit Mandelbrot

The C-J Monte Carlo Simulation Model

C-J is a Monte Carlo simulation model used to assess risk in the S&P 500. Traditional stock market models suffer from a number of problems, including fat tails, serial correlation, and the failure to account for volatility clustering. The fat-tail problem arises because traditional finance theory uses the normal distribution. For investors, the practical implication of such an approach is that traditional finance theory underestimates (and in some cases, significantly underestimates) risk in the market.

C-J uses data on valuation, earnings, and short-term historical patterns in the stock market to correct for the problems noted above. C-J does this by using a series of non-normal conditional distributions. If you have read former Yale mathematician Benoit Mandelbrot’s book (with Richard Hudson), The (Mis)behavior of Markets: A Fractal View of Financial Turbulence, then you should note that C-J is fractal by design. And while the model maintains a fractal nature, because of its design it also maintains statistical properties similar to the behavior of the S&P 500 over the last 60+ years.

The purpose of C-J is not to provide a single-point estimate of where the S&P 500 will be at some future point. As investors, we don’t see the underlying process-generating movements in the market, we only see the outcomes, thus explaining why “expert” predictions are often wrong. As Nassim Taleb has written in Black Swan, “Most models, of course, attempt to be precisely predictive, and not just descriptive in nature. I find this infuriating”. To that end, C-J is intended to be descriptive in nature by providing not only a model that corrects for the problems discussed above, but does so in a probabilistic manner.

August 2019

In my July article, I noted that “after large fluctuations in the Index in May and June, C-J’s simulation results suggest a much lower likelihood of a +/- 5% or more movement in June”. With that being said, the S&P 500 Index ended July at 2980.38, an increase of 38.62 points from the 2941.76 close at the end of June. That represents a 1.31% increase in the Index for July, very much in line with C-J’s median estimate of a 1.35% gain in the Index for July and the 32.6% likelihood of an increase of 1-2.9%. And along the way, the S&P 500 did manage to give us a new record high of 3027.98 on July 26.

Perhaps more interesting is that while volatility one month historically leads to volatility the next, as C-J suggested the July movement in the Index was not a large movement. As I noted in my previous article, since September 2018 we have had five months where the Index moved by 5% or more, the question being one of direction. I also pointed out that the October 2018-January 2019 period had three movements in excess of +/- 5%, with one “quiet” month when the Index increased by 1.8% - that being November 2018. So, with large fluctuations in May and June, and July being a “quiet” month for the market, I wondered what August would look like. I’d love to think the market marches quietly higher, establishing a new record along the way. But the market risk analyst in me wondered if we are simply seeing another case, similar to October 2018-January 2019, where there is a quiet month before the next volatile period. (My thanks to long-time reader and friend Eric Peterson for leading me to think about this point.) With that said, here is what C-J has to say for August:

Here are my key takeaways from the results. First, the simulation results for August are even more subdued than the ones for July. C-J’s median simulation calls for an increase in the S&P 500 by 0.69%, a historically average result. Furthermore, the tails of the distribution, which decreased markedly in the July simulations, have decreased again. The negative tails call for only a 4.2% chance of the S&P 500 Index decreasing by 5% by the end of August. That is down 1.2 percentage points from the July simulations. And on the positive tail, the likelihood of a 5% or more increase in the Index for the month of August is now estimated at 6%, down 1.6 percentage points from the July simulations.

With that said, it is interesting to note where the August distribution has shifted to. You will note from the table above that the ranges -3 to -4.9%, -1 to -2.9%, and 0 to -0.9% have all increased in the August simulations. In fact, these three ranges now account for 39.7% of the simulation results, up 12.3 percentage points from the July simulations. In total, C-J now estimates a 43.8% likelihood that the Index will decline for August, with a decline of under 5% being the most likely result.

On a more positive note, while not shown in the table above, C-J now estimates a 50.1% likelihood the S&P 500 will end August above 3000 and a 38.6% likelihood it will end the month above the recent record high of 3027.98.

Negative Tail Analysis

Given the underestimation of negative tail risk in traditional financial theory, I break out the negative tail estimates in more detail. And while C-J does not use the normal distribution, I include the -11.74% or worse range in the table below, as it corresponds to three standard deviations below the average monthly percentage change. Broken out into more detail, the August negative tail results can be seen as:

The results in this table simply confirm the earlier results of a lower likelihood of a negative tail event. One interesting note is that the likelihood of a decrease in the Index of 5-7% is estimated at 3.5%, slightly larger than the estimate for July. Finally, you will note that all of these estimated probabilities are lower than both the rate of historical outcome as well as the likelihood implied by traditional finance theory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article contains model-based projections that are forward-looking and, as with any quantitative model, are subject to uncertainties and modeling assumptions. The C-J model is intended as a tool to assess risk in the S&P 500, and not as a forecast of the future value of the S&P 500 or any other market. The results of C-J are for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be construed as specific investment advice.