Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) CEO Michael Johnson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eric Monroe - Director, IR

Michael Johnson - Chairman & CEO

Alex Amezquita - SVP of Finance & Strategy and IR

John DeSimone - Co-President & Chief Strategic Officer

John Agwunobi - Co-President & Chief Health and Nutrition Officer

Tim Ramey - Pivotal Research

Doug Lane - Lane Research

Beth Kite - Citi

Hale Holden - Barclays

Michael Johnson

Good afternoon everyone. Thank you, for joining us for our second quarter 2019 conference call. I'd like to start by stating the obvious but the fundamentals of our business are strong and we are confident in the direction of Herbalife Nutrition. Our performance demonstrates the strength of our geographic diversity as we reported the second highest worldwide quarterly buying points in company history and this is in light of our challenges in China our second quarter results were within our guidance range on both the top and bottom line. We delivered year over year net sales growth in 4 of our 6 regions we reported our over your net sales growth in 8 of our top 10 countries. 3 of our region's ma'am the media in a pack set all time quarterly buying point records however we recognize China is an issue we have a plan in place that is working. Let's look what we are doing to stimulate the Chinese market.

First, we expanded our economist platform late in the second quarter to give our China retail customers the ability to purchase products directly from the company. This is the first stage of a larger project where we are working in partnership with Tencent who you may know is a leading e-commerce and social media platform. To establish a social e-commerce channel in conjunction with our established business model. The full platform is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. Second, we have improved the economics for service providers with a focus on enhancing the profitability and activities of nutrition clubs. And third, we are executing on our China grow can impact investment program with exciting branding opportunities including our official nutrition sponsorship of the international Champions Cup. The ICC is the world's premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring 12 of the top clubs in the world including Juventus & Manchester United. They're playing matches across North America, Europe and Asia. The term is televised globally including CCTV in China. Our products will be available to the players and visible on the sidelines during the broadcast.

As you can see we're focused both at corporate and with our team on the ground in China to improve our position in this important market we started to see improvement toward the end of the quarter and expect to see continuing improvement in the back half of the year. While we are focused on the business in China we are also doing some exciting things in other markets to drive results including North America just this week we launch the nutrition club out to all US club operators at our annual extravaganza which was attended by more than 26000 distributors. This suite of tools called H. M. my club makes it easier to own and operate in nutrition club by helping operator set up, manage and grow their nutrition club businesses. We announce the development of a customer facing nutrition club app for customers will be able to stay connected with their nutrition club in their distributor browse the club menu, pre order and pay from their mobile device this customer app called Engage was released to a beta group this week. With a full launch expected in the fourth quarter these apps will make consuming and herbal life shake T. L. over coffee in one of our nutrition clubs a more enjoyable experience. John DeSimone will tell you about some of the global success is we're having and other key geographies such as Asia Pacific in imia we're also working on other exciting branding and promotional initiatives that Dr. John Agwunobi will share with you later in the call. In closing I want to reiterate what I said at the beginning of the call the fundamentals of our business are strong and we're confident in a positive direction of Herbalife.

Let me hand this over to Alex, John and Dr. John who will talk in more detail about our results.

Alex Amezquita

Thank you Michael ball you points for the second quarter were approximately $1.5 billion and represents the largest quarter in terms of absolute volume points in the company's history note that adjusting for changes in volume point values that we discussed on prior earnings calls this was the company's second largest quarter in history. We experience net sales growth in 4 of our 6 regions and 8 of our Top 10 countries. As expected foreign currency exchange rates continue to be a head wind. second quarter net sales of $1.2 billion declined 3.5% on a reported basis compared to the second quarter in 2018.

Adjusting for foreign exchange impact and excluding Venezuela net sales for the second quarter increased 70 basis points over the same period 2018. The second quarter performance reflects the strength of our geographic diversity as China works through its recovery from the impact of the 100 day review. Excluding China net sales increased 5.4% compared to the prior year period and excluding China and Venezuela constant currency net sales increased 9.6% year over year. We reported net income of approximately $76.5 million or $0.54 per diluted share in adjusted earnings per adjusted diluted share were $0.70. Which includes expenses related to the China growth program of approximately $4 million or $0.2 per share. As a reminder, we will continue to make you aware of the amount of expenses related to the China growth program that is included in our reported an adjusted earnings at this expense is excluded from our guidance. The impact of currency fluctuations represented a year over your head when approximately $0.9 on results for the second quarter.

Reporter gross margin for the second quarter of 80.4% decrease by approximately 130 basis points compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by the unfavorable impact of foreign currency fluctuations and country Max partially offset by the favorable impact of price increases. second quarter 2019 reported and adjusted SGNA as percentage of net sales were 38.5% and 37.0% respectively. Excluding China member payments it just it just you in a as percentage of net sales was 28.3% approximately 60 basis points higher than the second quarter 2018. Which continues to be impacted by investments in technology and particularly a shift to cloud based infrastructure

Our second quarter reported effective tax rate was approximately 37.7% and are just as effective tax rate was 33.0% which was higher than our expectations primarily due to the impact of country makes an unfavorable discrete events.

Now let me share the updated guidance. Worldwide volume point guidance for 2019 have been updated to a range of .5% to 5% growth. Net sales guidance for the full year has also been updated and we are now expecting a range of down 1.7% up 2.8%. Its range is reflective of the volume point adjustments and country mix as well as a 240 basis points impact from foreign currency fluctuations.

Full year reported diluted EPS is now estimated to be in a range of $2.11 to $2.51 and adjusted diluted EPS guidance is expected to be in a range of $2.40 to $2.80. Full year reported an adjusted diluted EPS includes a currency had when approximately $0.27 excluding the impact of Venezuela. Our effective tax rate guidance increased 200 basis points to 31% to 35% on a reported basis an increased 100 basis points to 28% to 32% on an adjusted basis.

For the third quarter 2019 we estimate volume points to be in a range of down 1.5% to up 4.5% net sales are expected to be in the range of down 2% to growth of 4% which includes an approximate 60 basis points currency had win versus the prior year. Third quarter reported diluted EPS is estimated to be in a range of $0.44 to $0.64 an adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $0.50 to $0.70. Reported an adjusted diluted EPS includes a projected currency had win of $0.6 compared to the third quarter of 2018 excluding the impact of that as well.

Our effective tax rate guidance for the third quarter is 32% to 36% and adjusted affective of tax rate is expected be in a range of 28.5% to 32.5%. We currently have $1.3 billion of cash-on-hand and approximately 675 million of debt from a convertible notes is due on August 15. It is our intention at this time to pay off the 675 million do of the convertible notes with cash-on-hand.

I will now turn the call over to John DeSimone.

John DeSimone

Thank you Alex before speaking about specific regional performance let me repeat something Michael said earlier. That one of the key asset of Herbal Life is on geographical diversity and this is evidenced by our performance in Q2 in which we keep near record results despite the volume of China being down 37%. In fact excluding China volume point grew 5.6% in the quarter net sales grew 5.4% in constant currency net sales grew nearly 10%. We will continue to benefit from our geographic diversity while we acutely focus on improving China. We've seen moderate improvements in June volume performs compared to our overall queue to China performance and believe Q3 will show an improving trend.

It obviously taking time as a number of the approved meetings and attendees continue to expand. But we are still below the level seen prior to the 100 day review. These meetings are critical in the short term to rebuild new cohorts of members to offset the impact of the 0 day review however while we continue to rebuild traditional meeting based business. Michael spoke about a few of the changes we made in China that we believe will be good for the business in the medium to long term like improved economics for the service providers and a consumer ordering platform as well as other initiatives previously mentioned, we believe these changes press any meaningful opportunity for volume growth in the future.

Moving to other key markets the US business had a strong quarter recording the largest quarter in its history in both terms of net sales in volume points with that sales volume points both increasing 6% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Volume point trends continue to accelerate on a 2 year stack basis. The volume point value test we began last year on a few products benefited the comparison of the quarter by approximately 150 basis points.

Turning to Mexico despite falling being down in the quarter. The region increased in both reported net sales of 2.5% in constant currency net sales of 1.3%. As we stated last quarter they were temporary terrace place on our products going into Mexico for which we instituted a 2% surcharge in order to cover this cost. Fortunately since last quarter the terrorists on our products have been eliminated. Accordingly we eliminated the surcharge by converting it into a price increase for which our distributors can now earn. However there is a near term negative PNL impact to the company of approximately $5 million as the inventory for which we are pay tariffs turn through the system while we no longer collect the surcharge. This should almost entirely run to our inventory system during the third quarter.

The Asia Pacific region reported a 23% year over year increase in volume point in constant currency net sales. This is the 6th quarter in a row which is region has set a new all times record high in volume point. Growth in the region continued to be broad based led by India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and South Korea. India volume increased 36% during the quarter as we continued to add access points and expand our product offering. Indonesia volume was up 28% Vietnam increased 40% Malaysia 32% and Korea was a double digit 10%. Of note the cops for a pack get much more difficult during the back half of the year as we annualized some very strong growth rates last year that also included a couple of one times events.

Looking at south and Central America in which falling points declined 10.3% which was given by 20% decline of Brazil during the quarter we did launch segmentation in Brazil and we are cautiously optimistic that the trends will improve later in the year most likely Q4. Turning to a mere the region continues its strong growth patent with volume points increasing 5% in the quarter in constant currency net sales increased 9.1%. Volume point increases for the quarter were broad based and led by South Africa Spain and Russia.

Now let me and my prepared remarks with an incredible statistic this is now the 37th consecutive quarter of volume growth in Imia. Congradulation Imia.

I will now turn the call over to Dr. John Agwunobi to provide an update on some of our growth initiatives.

John Agwunobi

Thank you, John. As we highlighted at our last investor day event others we have said on prior earnings call we have a multi prong strategy that we believe will help drive future growth in our business. I'm particularly passionate about our product strategy providing our distributors with more product choices and leveraging trends in food and nutrition to help them sell more products to existing customers to help them appeal to new customers and attracting new distributors. Within the strategy one of our categories that we've been acutely focused on is sports nutrition. According to euro monitor data this $15.7 billion category is projected to grow at a 5 year compounded annual growth rate of about 10.6%. And we are aiming to gain market share in this rapidly growing category.

In the U.S. we launched a new product Herbal Life 24 branch chain amino acids or BCAA. We lost this past weekend at our extravaganza. Product extends our sports nutrition line. Getting a more comprehensive portfolio for our competitive fitness enthusiast and novices. Our BCAA product delivers 5 grams of branched chain amino acids including 3 grams of leucine which is more than that 2.5 grams required to stimulate protein synthesis. It helps build and retain lean muscle and supports quicker recovery after exercise it does not contain caffeine, artificial flavors or sweeteners. It is gluten free that is made with non GMO ingredients.

We've also added a new enhanced protein powder to our Herbal Life 24 line. Featuring a blend of 5 types of protein along with key amino acids and vitamins this high protein low carb powder makes it easy to fit into any nutritional regiment. Featuring 24 grams of protein and only one gram of sugar this product supports lean muscle growth and helps reduce soreness while improving muscle recovery and repair. Like all our Herbal Life 24 products this protein powder is NSF certified for sport. Additionally, we have added two new flavors of our popular Herbal Life 24 we build strength muscle recovery product to our portfolio. Vanilla ice cream and strawberry shortcake. With our tri core blend of protein and high quality carbohydrates. It's a quick and effective way to meet the immediate and long term needs of both professional athletes and weekend warriors rebuild strands also includes a blend of free amino acids along with select vitamins and minerals.

And for the first time we introduced our sports nutrition line in one of our fastest growing markets, India. Well we lost Herbal Life 24 hydrate in the second quarter. We're working to further expand our herbal life 24 product line in India later this year. In the second quarter we produced and hosted the first ever Herbal Life 24 triathlon. Bringing the event to our hometown of Los Angeles where our company was founded almost 40 years ago. We welcome to more than 2000 participants including 900 triathletes from the U.S. Asia and South America. The Herbal Life 24 triathlon Los Angeles was featured in triathlete magazine as one of America's best new triathlons and we've committed to hosting this event for the next three years.

We are thrilled to offer this event to the Los Angeles community bringing a healthy active lifestyle to LA and beyond. And returning to what Michael spoke about earlier herbal life nutrition was named the official sports nutrition partner of the international Champions Cup. What herbal life nutrition's partnership with this year's tournament brought matches to China we're also sponsoring the women's international Champions Cup which kicks off in North Carolina on August 15. Featuring our company sponsored team Athletico Madrid.

Before the Q&A I'd like to highlight some of the incredible distributor engagement that we have seen at some of our recent sales events around the globe. As you referenced a few times on this call this past weekend was our North America extravaganza. Which took place in New Orleans this event was attended by a record 26000 distributors the largest regional event and herbal life nutrition's history. This quarter we also hosted events for our Russian speaking markets as well as to events in Hong Kong during the second quarter one for our China service providers and another for all of our a pack region. Both events in Hong Kong set attendance records for their respective regions.

I personally attended these events and the engagement passion and enthusiasm of our distributors that I witnessed firsthand continue to give me confidence in our company's amazing future.

So that concludes our comments operator please open the lines for questions.

Tim Ramey

Good afternoon, thanks. I noticed in the quarter you further refine your disclosure. On the China marketing plan reserve to $20 million up from last quarter. Anything you can say on that other than that justice strangulated again on a result and I said there was no particular progress on the FCPA matter.

Michael Johnson

Thanks for the question not easily I can't say too much more than what is in the disclosure. You are correct that the 20 million accruel up from 8 million and in the last quarter and you know as you can imagine in these types of matters is really not a whole lot more we can say I think you know one other update that you know I'm here. Dig deeper with a finer tooth comb on the on the FCPA matter is that there is some small but important adjustments are on that language you'll notice that last quarter we're in the process of conducting our own internal review. We have now conducted we completed that review internally and obviously those. The discussion we can't get into the details of it but just wanna let you know that we you know conduct their own internal review.

Tim Ramey

And then relative to China. It's not clear if there are any. Meaning full levers that are being brought to bear that will impact you know Q3 and maybe Q4. You know it sounds like the ecommerce platform you know really won't be a thing until maybe the fourth quarter even the end of the fourth quarter. What should we be thinking about in terms of real levers that are being pulled to help that. Each and get back on track.

Michael Johnson

John. A different block stop with that kind of traditional business that. Very meeting base thank you know controlling the industry the meeting level and kind of level. Are not back to where they were 300 day campaign. Okay our progress we're probably permanent total attendance level at the end the Q-2 at about 2/3 of what we work 300 days. A review in terms of attendance I would get more of what the numbers mean I'm going to just focus on it. And that and that's progressing the reason why that's not in immediate inflection is there are basically 2 cohorts that have to be rebuilt if the Cold War that never existed because you but it also the cohort that came in pride 200 day. Review that couldn't do the business in the up or dropped out and so I you build up that will continue to build and we do expect to the end of the year see progression in the based business just from that.

Now let me work on a couple other pieces to later on so the E-commerce think of the E. commerce more in in in 33 so we actually launch in commerce platform that was not with Tencent that was based on our internal system. June 23 or something close to June 20. And that will build that is having the ability for customers to go through this back to customers a little clunky it was a quick way to go to market.

While we developed a phase 100 version one with 10% which can be much more robust where it's almost a separate E-commerce platform sales rep to service providers. Then there will be around to Tencent with thinking October's later this year the best player on the practice meeting coming in. so to that so first production business meeting may 2 is that he commerce site third is the profitability for SP that operate was not just me you can close but it is the focus of increasing the economics to the economic and different China on that we believe will help the club model. In multiple ways but one of the ways to kind of help from on in China areas to get out of the big cities into the small foot print out here too 3 can you go at least in the suburbs of the bigger cities. And that started beginning some traction so those are the big things that wearing on and it's continuing ideas flowing through are actually of a handful of appointed turned Sunday night to meet with both management distributors and Tencent and I think we can get.

Tim Ramey

So it sounds like it's progressing it sounds like there might not be year over year growth in the fourth quarter fourth quarter. As you know sort of previously guide to do is that is that a fair statement do you think it's now. Out and into 2020 to see.

Michael Johnson

I think China. Who was a little bit below our expection not too much lower expectations so that could changes correct your little it doesn't mean necessarily won't grow in Q-4 but it might be nothing strange fundamentally in our and won't come out looking in China.

Tim Ramey

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Our question related to the guidance for the year you talked about the criminal affect headwinds than that a higher tax rate I'm wondering if were accounting for the majority of that. In the new guidance or other incremental fundamental changes to the underlying guidance that you want to be aware of.

Michael Johnson

Yes. So we lowered the mid-point of our guidance by about Tencent in that if I just sort of partition out that Tencent about half with it of it is what you indicated that packed in affects. The other half goes to primarily are revised expectations around China that John just talked about so while clearly within the range of where we thought we were going to be 3 months ago. It's you know now that we have 3 months more months knowledge is just kind of refining where we think the end of the year it's gonna wind up and how that kind of roles through our our EPS.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay that's great and then gross margin could you share a little bit more around effective country mix so that the decline in China is not a cancel drag the gross margin how should we think about gross margin recovery at China comes back online.

Michael Johnson

Right so China's government on the gross profit line China will have a material impact on you know pushing that upper pushing that down. As China as percentage of our net sales is reduced which is what happened in Q.1 that's going to make you really push down our gross profit as percentage. As a percentage of Q2 since you question growth and that's what that's a tribute to add that sales as percentage of our overnight still continue to increase you'll see that get pushed out now mind you that's just on there's a lot of other factors that goes into that and into percentage number affects pricing etcetera. But generally if you just isolate the impact of China on gross profit that that tell me about one.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And the last one is on the new nutrition club app. If you can talk a little bit more about the ease of setting up a center using the app the efficiency that it offers you center operator it almost sounds a bit franchise instrument and you can you give us a bit of a peek into what you expected he entered the number of centers the pace of the of those coming online and in the use of the app. Particularly you know in the US and then also if you think about it internationally

John Agwunobi

Yes, it is there John let me start with the U. S. and go through a little bit of the migration to get to where we are and what we expect so you know we we want this tool and beta format in April and we had a little bit the purpose of building design you get both bills we work up on. Poorly get are more she trained on it so and other people the site down at the tool with a lot more knowledge based in the field to help people get started yes and then we made available to everybody about 2 weeks before the extravaganza and then lost the fourth the fifth at that point that that the dollar's been tremendous our goal is to who by the end of October at least half the clubs in the U. S. from. Beyond this tool and I think at the very achivable goal and so we're excited about I think you if you were at the event and on Sundy when this one on stage but of all the tools that I seem much to my time here this is the one that I thought had the greatest positive reception from the most people it most distributors and so we're excited about a keep and it was designed to operate by the way okay what it what it is it is designed to help small business people which is what are. Celebrities are operated efficient effective way there are. You know I would be 1920 different nutrition called model even within the US and is designed to handle all of so and I think that's one of the bigger vantage of. Of this tool it was created with a with a design in mind that we're not gonna force it on people that we want to find a tool that people want to use that would that would probably be underlying premise the foundational premise for this tool and I think that's been successful and I think when we meet discussed neck on next call you'll see that it was a ton of hold from it that way and that means to me that either if it's a tool it was created effective that people want to use in other regions .

Michael Johnson

John, if I could just add this is okay it's also a very customizable to another was each nutrition club operator can put in their own particular men use their own particular shakes it doesn't try to standardize everybody all the time it's not a project.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you very much.

Doug Lane

Yes, hi, good afternoon everybody. I'm very interested in this the commerce into developing for China and just to get some more color on that issue commerce going to be at this channel for you in China or is it really just a tool existing channels in China.

Michael Johnson

So the tool for existing channel in China except on it's a tool for which our sales rep and service provider customers can order directly from the company. Which is not to we had a commerce and trying to hit the only people that the orders were up only sales reps in service so this is an opportunity for customers to order directly from us which allows for greater product access a lot more efficient you know and after that it's China chatted with the consumer credibly not logically savvy and quite frankly this is something that was missing from a model with the way that the100 day review would have offered up an opportunity to put this in.

Doug Lane

Makes sense but I mean with the customer orders you'll shipped directly to the customer now you book full retail price in a cell line or will still be a wholesale price and that will be a a market going to up a distributor somewhere.

Michael Johnson

So we want our look at the economics of it won't change the accounting for us so for us to be turned into a model the I believe the accounting the debits and credits although the same line we got ourselves whether the consumer buy directly from us or distributor sales work life.

Doug Lane

Okay, got it. And just left in North America continues to be upside at-lest in my mind so I think this is the third quarter of pretty good numbers there can you elaborate a little bit what's driving the growth in North America and some of that what you're doing in North America translatable to other geography.

Michael Johnson

So the first question which is yes or what we do in our could be trance one to other garbage I think one of the if I were to tell the story from scratch and often went look nothing or going to a lot went to a lot of change as you know our distributors use those changes to build a better with preferred members and segmentation and 2 K being the primary drivers of that change I say that because it I don't think it's dissimilar from what we're doing in China right now which is isn't that we use in the Grand Prix to make the business stronger and I think we have a history of be able to prove that we can come out on the other side stronger so in addition to the application of our current members need to 2K. it's interesting clubs dumb we have latest chairman club come from a small group of but because the world America remain and so I think the physical model is really strong and in the US and that's something that already obviously no my grade up a lot of other countries and so I think you know you start wearing hopefully expansion the POS tool an expansion of segmentation you know the things will work that can impact on Russell if it's not an overnight process to build.

Doug Lane

Okay, thank you.

Beth Kite

Hi, everyone. I would like to ask one more question on China if I may it's like from the discussion today. Is it accurate to say that it's not a fundamental issue in terms of a real change to the appetite by the Chinese consumer for weight management weight loss nutrition products and more a timing to you get medians back on line to get you know the pipeline of distributors might've lost coming in back into the system because I think there is that a little bit of a concern on the faster side that the product to me and it's just not there for a while you know into the future given the investigation and the crash so if you could speak to that and my perception of the discussion so far in this conversation.

Michael Johnson

Hi vest that good question and. We do our analysis is just that it's very meeting based on the number of attendees and meeting about being one of the only so I don't think fundamentally anything's changed surely the need for a product that can change there is a consumer sentiment as he looked at we believe it short term and some of the things that we're doing an economist psychiatrist you quote help overcome that I'm the only thing I would add to what use you suggested is on I don't know it means a lot to get back to will was right we can assume the well we believe welcome no guarantee well right now right about 2/3 of level there are certain 60 right now where with a similar meeting we assume that that over time will change but certainly from what we're seeing based on. I remember activity we believe the consumer demands the opening again it's it's definitely there long term or chronic that your del real really China trying to get this you know helping China 2030 and if if they recognize that preventive measures but nutretions and activities really draw real economic crisis on healthcare and so I do think that this is an important issue and I think we can be part after long term.

Beth Kite

Perfect thanks so much now actually does not have your maybe this is for Alex if we could talk about this sort of decision that came through today in the queue and your comments that the convertible that is going to be paid off and it doesn't sound like a of refinancing of that is on the horizon in the next 15 days so can you share with us how you think about the second half I assume there's no buyback activity in second half guidance might you be opportunistic might it be a 2020 a rant and tied to that are you able to share an operating cash flow forecast for 2019.

Alex Amezquita

Sure. So let's take the easiest one first. So in our guidance we don't have any buybacks projected in our guidance, we issued guidance just on the pure fundamentals of the business. secondly poster can bird could we be in the market in in in in a in a meaningful way we could 1 item that we're going to have to be mindful of any kind of go to Tim's question the updated disclosures around the investigation that something that will have to be mindful of as we go forward doesn't mean that we won't be in the market but there may be some challenges for us to be in the market we're just gonna have to monitor that situate situation closely I've been on hold. As that situation unfolds are you know they're then becomes an economic decision in when and timing about a potential refine so as you know and we stated we feel very comfortable at our current level leverage mobile you know we're about 2.9 times out of growth leverage level anywhere in the 3 times zip code is it as a place that we feel good about poster maturity of the convert will be down to about 2.2 times so obviously they'll be room an upside to 35 but refinancing and carrying the cost of debt our balance sheet. when we may be in a position but we can't put that cash to work effectively right that goes into an economic decision so we'll have to just take all that together and as the at the quarter and the month follow here just you know make the right economic decision.

Beth Kite

Great, thank you. A contact back are you able to give a number for the operating cash flow for the year.

Alex Amezquita

I don't have that my finger tip here so let me maybe we can follow up on that off line wonderful.

Beth Kite

Okay, perfect. And then if I may I'd like to close with a questions around but you call strategy one in the energy sports and fitness segment just thinking about the 24 line and it's you know recent you know I can get a single product at this point but a small start into India in the second half of this year and into next year we're wearing when might you be continue to expand and the magnitude of expansion of the are like 24 into other markets and also I think that right now 5 markets with preferred members are there any on top additional Q Those 5 thank you so much.

Alex Amezquita

Yes, thanks for the question. Let me so quickly on the H. 24 the line of products it's it's wonderful skews with multiple what purposes and use use cases and then I'll hand up for the for the for the PM question to to John my colleague so on on over 2004 hours you know it's a it's a sports performance line it has multiple skews in the US it has a number of very successful skews including rebuild strand which is a high protein. For use principally right after exercise it has a hydration product which actually is the product is 24 hi great that we launched in India most recently this court this last quarter we launched at age 24 B.C.A.A.'s branched 10 amino acids that was lost at the extravaganza. I we also launched an enhanced protein product under the same age 24 brown so the end of your question is we're going to continue to innovate and add new products to the H. 24 line overall expanding it so that it is better satisfies the needs of individuals who exercise individuals who want to gain muscle mass and individuals who are into sports

However, we're also going to take that line even as we add to it and continue to then extends at take that long to other countries around the world as we've done most recently in India we'll continue to take it to other countries as demanded.

Michael Johnson

And then I'll take on the segmentation parking so I think from a segmentation standpoint there's a lot of. The man. From various countries distributors in various countries to implement segmentation in their respective markets. We won't announce which market enough to do that take your market right the hope of each of the next few quarters you're going to hear more and more names pop up so we do expect the number of market you can technically growth over the next few years but if the couple model and quite frankly each market take programming so it's not it's not a switch you can turn on and turn on what we can do a market by market and there is a pipeline which we are will be like a second patient but in addition to the fact that you already know about. When I get to announce on this call with those doctor read I hope you understand right those marked out.

Beth Kite

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Hale Holden

Thanks I had a 2 quick ones I'm just a clarification on the restrictions on share buybacks related to the disclosures that is not a blackout restriction lawyer negotiations you would want to buy shares backer admin is there something else I missing there.

Michael Johnson

Yes, Hill just to be clear I you know I don't think we're saying that we are have a restriction I think we're just trying to signal you know we don't know where these discussions are going to go there's a possibility that we could be impacted and we're just trying to signal that we have just something that we need to be aware of and you know we're sitting here 3 months from now you know just give you an idea of you know what might transpire over the course.

Hale Holden

Understood. And my questions are as follow up press release. Last week on the 24 and I was just wondering from a distribution standpoint if you thought your current distributors were in a good spot to be able to expand to more performance athlete into that in to that market or was going to take a sort of different training mechanism to get people to speed on.

Michael Johnson

Yes that's a good question our model is as you know is that we launch largely in response to demand for products from our distributors they're in touch with their customers every day and they understand what the needs of the marketplace are they have a process what we are they have product committees where they discuss debate and prioritize what needs we should help them fill first and so these launches are typically in demand in in response to demand from our distributors and so yes your question is, yes. We believe our distribution network our distributors are ready hundreds of them by the way if not thousands have increasingly overtime built fitness and sports into their models and so it's not keeping up with their with their growth and their demands.

Hale Holden

I just as soon as you know higher basket for the distributor and results in higher she returning so like all in it kind of has a fly will factor that expands.

Michael Johnson

Yes and actually are a bit more sustainable income weight loss be right this 11 cat in some respects I would welcome some of them have a finite goal where what he Christian customers are a lifestyle yes with a. I'm sorry your appreciated thank you.

