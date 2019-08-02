Alrosa Offers Attractive Dividends And Upside Potential

Investment Thesis

The current market situation worsens prospects for market players, but this trend will reverse. Alrosa (OTC:ARRLF) has underperformed for the past six months, and the stock price will continue to decline in the next two months. The demand might begin to recover in 4 months approximately. Alrosa offers a high dividend in comparison with the Russian metallurgical industry. Alrosa's shares trade at a 10%-15% discount, and the stock can be an attractive buy at these low levels.

The world diamond market consists of some big players in Canada, Russia, Australia, and some African countries. Alrosa is the metallurgical company from Russia which specializes in exploration, mining, processing, and the sale of gemstones. Alrosa has an undisputed monopoly in the Russian market - 95% of all mining, and the company possesses a significant share of output at 26%. Its main assets are located in The Republic of Sakha (the part of the Russian Federation), the Arkhangelsk region, and Angola (Alrosa owns 41% of Catoca Ltd.). Its proven and potential reserve base is 1,064 million carat approximately. The company went public in 2013, and its financial performance has improved gradually since the IPO. Free cash flow grew by 169% from 2013 through 2018.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The financial position of Alrosa isn’t brilliant, but it has a sound financial standing. As you can see here, the EBITDA margin is solid, return on equity equals 8.90%, and the company has low level Debt/EBITDA. However, 6-month 2019 sales declined by 33% year to year, and consequently, profit for the year will reduce too. The debt structure (US$1.659 million as of 31.03.2019) consists of 43% of bank loans and 57% of public debt instruments, with the average interest rate at 6.19%. The debt is denominated in the non-ruble currency. The company intends to invest RUB 136 billionn in infrastructure/mining capacity/equipment/maintenance with target IRR of 20%. The quick ratio was 0.86 in 2018, and it exceeded 1 in 1Q 2019.

Currently, Alrosa’s EV/EBITDA is equal to 4.33 approximately. This isn’t a strong signal of undervaluation compared to peers (for example, Rio Tinto (RIO) has an EV/EBITDA of 6.09 and P/E of 7.34, and Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDMDF, LSE: PDL.L) has an EV/EBITDA of 4.25).

The key to Alrosa's attractiveness consists of two aspects.

The first aspect is dividend yield, which equals about 12% last year. The company implemented the new redaction of dividend scheme in 2018. According to the new policy, Alrosa must pay dividend of at least 50% of net income, depending on Net Debt/EBITDA. Russian metallurgists maintain stable dividend yield 5-8% on average. However, Alrosa is the only big diamond producer in Russia. Other metallurgical companies in the country have concentrated on different metals. Rio Tinto has a dividend yield of 6.30%, for example. Alrosa pays dividends twice a year, according to company policy. At the end of July, it approved 2H 2018 dividends RUB 4.11 per share. Investors can keep track of the company's dividend story on the official site.

The company allocated 100% of its FCF to dividends in 2018, and this amount is the highest in its history. Alrosa’s semi-annual and annual dividends will suffer from market contraction, but the company plans to sustain a high payout ratio.

The second aspect with regard to its attractiveness is the current price of the stock. Alrosa is traded at low levels because of the current business situation. The global demand for diamonds will decrease during the next 1-4 months approximately, and Alrosa is too risky to buy.

(Source: Yaho Finance; Blue - Alrosa, Violet - Petra Diamonds, Green - Rio Tinto, Black - BHP Group (BHP))

The bad or good news came from India. Indian cutters polish 14 out of 15 rough diamonds in the world. As is well known, diamonds have no value without diamond cutting. Most diamond cutters (midstream) live and work in India, and they have reduced diamonds cutting by 50% because of decreasing prices since the beginning of the year. The diamond price index lowered by 1.6% quarter to quarter, down 4.6% year to date in Q2 2019. As a consequence, this company as well as many other diamond producers will worsen their annual financial results. The situation at the market will revive starting the end of 4Q or around Christmas time. The uptrend will be possible when the USA/China trade tension comes to an end and if the administrative dispute between the Indian Customs Service and diamond shippers is resolved. These events pull prices down. What's more, the recession is spurring overstocking. By the way, US/EU officials have never imposed sanctions on Alrosa. In fact, the company has increased its presence in North America for the past few years.

Rio Tinto closed Argyle, the biggest diamond mine in Australia. Argyle extracted 90% of pink diamonds on a world scale. This mine produced the world oversupply, and its closing will lead to a shortage in the future. World diamond prices will increase in this case. In my opinion, it is the most positive news for Alrosa and the industry. In fact, apart from Alrosa, investors should examine Canadian miners with great attention in light of the aforementioned news.

In conclusion, Alrosa shares will decline in the coming months, but the diamond market will change course. In my opinion, the current bearish situation has been created artificially. Negative trends have short-term effects (not more than 1 year), but the diamond market will grow in the long term globally. An investor can buy the stock at a low price now. Alrosa can offer attractive dividends, although its earnings will deteriorate in 3Q '19 and possibly in 4Q '19. It’s also important to note that I don't consider taxation in the case of Alrosa. Additionally, the company is traded only on the grey market in the US, and its lower liquidity is an additional risk. Purchasing the stock through a trading platform with access to the Russian Exchanges might demand extra fees.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.