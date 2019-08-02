Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) CEO John Sheridan on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Susan Morrison - Chief Administrative Officer

Kim Blickenstaff - Executive Chairman

John Sheridan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Hansen - Chief Commercial Officer

Leigh Vosseller - Chief Financial Officer

Joanne Wuensch - BMO Capital Markets

Alexander Nowak - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets LLC

J.P. McKim - Piper Jaffray

Travis Steed - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Matthew Blackman - Stifel Financial Corp.

Ryan Blicker - Cowen and Company

Jeffrey Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Steven Lichtman - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Matthew Taylor - UBS Group AG

Ravi Misra - Berenberg Capital Markets

Danielle Antalffy - SVB Leerink

Susan Morrison

Thank you, Latif [ph]. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining Tandem’s Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s expectations about future events, product development timelines and financial performance and operating plans and speak only as of today’s date. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in our forward-looking statements. A list of factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any of these forward-looking statements is highlighted in our press release issued earlier today and under the Risk Factors portion and elsewhere in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in our other SEC filings.

We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors. In addition, today’s discussion will include references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by us to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions for the allocation of capital. Please refer to the Investor Center portion of our website for further information.

Today’s call participants include: Kim Blickenstaff, our Executive Chairman; John Sheridan, our President and CEO; Brian Hansen, our EVP and Chief Commercial Officer; and Leigh Vosseller, our EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we’ll open up the call for questions. Thanks everyone in advance for limiting yourself to two questions, getting back into the queue.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Kim.

Kim Blickenstaff

Thanks, Susan, and welcome everyone to today’s call. Q2 was another quarter of record highs and milestone achievements, it’s a result of our entire organization maintaining focus and executing at extremely high level. We’ve seen strong positive momentum, which positions us for an exciting back half of this year and beyond. In addition to preparing for continued to grow, our team has also been focusing on our longer-term strategic planning. We make great progress in advancing diabetes technology and position to continue addressing the primary challenges of our industry this is still remain. These include the burden of managing diabetes, which is improved with offerings like Basal-IQ technology, but continues to be significant for people with diabetes. Healthcare providers are struggling to keep up with patients’ volumes and care demands, and risk bearing entities such as the payors are focused on transitioning care to a least cost selling.

As a result, patient care is evolving and we have Tandem are evolving. Overall, we are working to provide to aid in therapy management with the singular focus on diabetes, and are beginning to deliver system that have designed to be simply use and improved patient outcomes. Pump innovation and leadership remain fundamental to our success and providing the world’s best insulin delivery system and number one customer support will remain our goals along with our commitment to continues innovation.

We also recognized the value of enabling an ecosystem of best-in-class partners around our devices, and Dexcom CGM is a great example of this. In addition, we believe that thoughtful expansion of our data capture and analysis platforms will drive further insights and solutions for all of our customers, which includes patients, providers and payors. Overall, we are working deepen our customer engagements and our focus is to deliver solutions not just technology. We held our Analyst Day nearly a year-ago, we shared some of this vision for our company. We also discussed that in addition to our strong short-term momentum, we also have a solid long-term growth trajectory.

Today’s results are evidence that we’re delivering on the short-term momentum ahead of our prior expectations. In fact, the three to five year targets we laid out incredibly it looks more like this should have been two to three year targets. For this performance and following our strategic planning efforts, I believe, we are at strongest position of our company’s history to achieve meaningful longer term growth. We remain committed to continuing to execute in the high level and achieving the goals that we support our company and support of the diabetes community.

With that, I’ll turn it over to John.

John Sheridan

Thanks, Kim. As we’ve been working on our longer term strategy something I’ve been particularly proud of is the team’s unwavering dedication to our mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes, relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience, is this focus that is driving our successful execution today. We are very proud of nearly 100,000 people now use a Tandem insulin pump in the United States. In addition, we’ve launched in 12 new countries in the past year and we’ve now shipped nearly 18,000 pumps outside of the United States.

Our results in the second quarter that contributed to these numbers are particularly impressive our domestic shipments were in line with what we’ve achieved in our seasonally high fourth quarter last year, and we’ve already shipped more pumps worldwide in the first half of 2019 compared to all four quarters of last year combined. We are also beginning to see greater evidence that we are making progress in our longer term goal to bring the benefits of pump therapy to more people with diabetes.

Historically, we estimated about 30% of the 1.6 million people with Type 1 in the United States use an insulin pump and that between 25,000 to 30,000 people convert each year from using multiple daily injections. Even with the strength we saw this quarter and continue to have about how our new customers report converting from MDI. This trend combined with other pump manufacturer results and third-party data suggests that the number of people adopting pump therapy for the first time could be doubled what it has been in the past.

We felt like there is a building momentum shift in the insulin pump market over the last 18 months, and we are now beginning to see the days for it. To us this demonstrates that technology combined with ease of use drives adoption. We’ve scaled very quickly to meet the growing demands of the t:slim X2 pump. This took tremendous cross functional effort throughout the organization and we are working to ensure organizational readiness for our continued growth. There are few parts of the organization in particular, where I’d like to highlight some of the recent scalability efforts, which include activities with our field sales and clinical team, our insurance verification and sales support teams as well as our customer technical service group and manufacturing.

Starting with our sales in clinical field organizations. We’ve had about 74 territories since 2016. During this time, we’ve opportunistically added sales reps and additional clinical educators based on demand. Following the positive momentum of our Basal-IQ launch, we’ve recognized the need for a modest expansion and have become hiring in select regions. By the end of 2019, we anticipate being closer to 80 territories.

Our internal sales support and customer support teams have also needed to increase to support our growing installed base. As a reminder, we directly support our U.S. and Canadian customers while our international distribution partners support our customers in other countries. The ease of use of our technology has been a big factor in allowing us to manage growth in these organizations. And we’ve also been investing in solutions that allow us to grow our sales faster than the support resources.

That being said, we have invested and will continue to invest in these groups as part of our mission to deliver revolutionary customer service. In support of this effort, we have decided to start building up a parallel facility in Boise, Idaho that will be dedicated to supporting many of the positions that scale with our customer base such as customer technical support and insurance verification. These departments will continue to operate as part of our headquarters in San Diego as well that rather than continuing to expand locally will be focusing on hiring efforts in new positions in these groups in Boise.

We’ve established an amazing culture here at Tandem that we’re looking to continue on our Boise site and are thrilled that a number of our existing employees have already voiced interest and moving to Boise to help this effort. In addition to our customer facing roles, we’ve also been concentrating on scalability of our operational groups, manufacturing has been our primary focus. I was pleased that we were able to catch up on a previously unfilled international demand this quarter. As we have shared previously, we ordered three additional t:slim cartridge lines earlier this year and made improvements in the automation to increase capacity. In addition, we have ordered our first t:sport cartridge manufacturing line in preparation for launch later next year.

For the long-term, we continue to carefully weigh the choice of expanding our manufacturing operations further or outsourcing certain aspects to experience third parties. I believe our scalability efforts across the organization are particularly important this year as worldwide demand for our t:slim X2 is continuing to increase, as we expanded internationally and plan for new product launches. Of course, the next new pump, the team is preparing to launch is the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ technology. It’s especially exciting as we believe when we launch the system it will be the most advanced automation insulin offering in the world.

As a reminder, this system utilizes the t:slim X2 pump embeds our implementation of the algorithm technology we licensed from TypeZero, and uses glucose values from the Dexcom G6 CGM sensor. In addition to adjusting Basal insulin to minimize hyper and hypoglycemia, and improving on user time spent in a targeted glycemic range, it’s also designed to automate correction boluses.

As we previously shared several data from the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ was presented at the June American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions. It was a [winning] [ph] conference as the data was generated in the NIH-funded DCLP3 arm of the IDCL trial and was a two scientific study that compared the performance of our system to a control group, something that’s not been done by our competitors in the past. It’s been described as the most comprehensive study in diabetes technology in years, when you consider the size or [animation] [ph] with a control arm minimal exclusion criteria 20% percent MDI participation and duration.

The results are very positive, all primary and secondary outcomes are met with statistical significance. Time in range was 71% representing an 11 percentage point improvement from the control group. The participants had a wide range of A1Cs and each group improved significantly. The system remained in a closed-loop mode 92% of the entire six month period and the quality of life metrics were outstanding, all at 4.5 or greater on a scale of one to five.

In scientific studies, the nuance of data actually becomes very important. It’s why study results can’t be compared directly, particularly between scientific studies and marketing studies. An element of the study that is indisputable though and continues to amaze me along with our investigators and other key opinion leaders is that 100% of the 168 participants remained in the study for the full six month duration.

With this combined with the overwhelmingly positive anecdotal feedback, it’s not surprising that the vast majority of study participants had opted to continue to use a Control-IQ system through the extensions based study. We received the full dataset in July and it has now been submitted to the FDA for review. As a reminder, the regulatory submission is focused on the algorithm or alternate controller as the t:slim X2 was approved as the industries first alternate controller enabled insulin pump earlier this year.

Based on this timing, we continue to repair for a commercial launch of the t:slim X2 with Control-IQ in the fourth quarter pending FDA approval. We take that our initial launch will be for people of age 14 and older based on the age group of the participants in the DCLP3 study. As a reminder, we are funding a separate trial, the DCLP5 study to lower Control-IQs age indication to age six and above and enrollment for the study is underway and approximately half of the anticipated [participant] [ph] have now been enrolled.

Based on this timing, we plan to file our regulatory submission to the FDA to over Control-IQs age indication after the New Year. Strategically what’s most important is receiving pediatric approval in advance of the kids summer camp season, which is a significant educational and marketing opportunity. As we have discussed previously, Control-IQ was designed to be offered to our t:slim X2 customers as a software update.

We are uniquely positioned to offer this capability to day through our Tandem device Updater, and have historically provided a software updates, including integration with Dexcom’s G5 sensor and our Basal-IQ algorithm for no additional cost. Whether or not we will charge for Control-IQ has been a broad topic of discussion within Tandem. We believe there is great value to our Control-IQ algorithm, but have also given great thought to our commitment to help simplify diabetes management and improve the lives of people with diabetes.

As a result, we have decided that all new software or feature updates for the t:slim X2 pump approved by the FDA before the end of 2020 will be available to our in-warranty U.S. customers at the no cost download. This offer will be available to our customers, who purchase the t:slim X2 pump before the end of 2020. Additional details are available in a separate press release issued today, because our international launch plans vary by country, our pricing outside the United States is still under evaluation.

As you can see Animas firing on all cylinders and our momentum is strong as we enter the back half of this year. If we talk to our employees, there’s a lot of excitement about what we are delivering today, but even more about what’s to come as our opportunity to improve hundreds of thousands of more lives is tremendous. To all of our employees, thank you. You are driving Tandem’s incredible success, which is reflected in our 2Q results.

To help provide some additional color on our positive momentum, I’ve asked Brian Hanson to join us today to provide his perspective directly. Many of you have met Brian, anyone who is not Brian has successfully led our commercial organization since 2016, under his leadership our commercial team banded together during challenging times, maintains our core values, and is now propelling this tremendous growth, while we are preparing for the future. In the past year, Brian, has also been fundamental in leading our expansion outside of the United States.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Brian to share his perspective on what we’re experiencing worldwide.

Brian Hansen

Thanks, John. One incredible time to be part of Tandem, say, things are busy is an understatement, but the positive feedback we continue to receive from patients is quite motivational. Working to understand a perspective of our customers, our healthcare providers and the broader diabetes community is and always has been a pillar of our company. Market research and behavioral scientist are central in our decision making processes and recently more than 10,000 Tandem customers responded to our survey focused on satisfaction.

Additionally, we recently received new insulin pump survey data for dQ&A and independent research group. The results between the two surveys were remarkably consistent and highlighted that our customers are very satisfied with the t:slim X2. In fact, our survey showed the highest satisfaction scores in the company’s history. And dQ&A’s data showed the Tandems’ customers are the most satisfied amongst the pump manufacturers.

We also rank as having the highest satisfaction for our patient support services among pump manufacturers. We received positive ratings in our own survey as well with our growing customer base, as John discussed, it’s an area we are continuing best in as a service we offer is just as important as the insulin pumps we sell.

And finally both surveys showed that we have a world-class net promoter score, and dQ&A highlighted the Tandem is the highest among pump manufacturers. For anyone not familiar with Net Promoter Scores, it’s a customer satisfaction benchmark that measures how likely your customers are to recommend you to a friend is intended to measures, a customer’s overall sentiment about a brand versus their perception of a singular interaction or purchase.

NPS is becoming an increasingly popular measure, particularly with payors and Tandem’s excellent NPS scores are helpful in our ongoing discussions with these important business partners. In addition to survey data, we continue to hear positive anecdotal feedback about the ease of use of the Tandem t:slim X2, our Tandem Device Updater and our Basal-IQ technology. These factors combined with our service is what I believe is driving the growth and penetration of the insulin pump market and as what is positioning Tandem as a leader in both.

Basal-IQ in particular is benefiting us in three ways with healthcare providers that we did not experience historically. First, having an automated insulin delivery feature is opening doors for us in offices who previously did not prescribe Tandem pumps. Second, as individuals go back for follow-up appointments with their healthcare providers, it’s common to see improved outcomes as well as a higher level of patient engagement. Third, Basal-IQ was demonstrated in healthcare providers that innovations like automated insulin delivery does not have to be a burden on their office. Basal-IQ’s ease of training is a factor we regularly received positive feedback on and we believe it is contributing to its rapid adoption.

As we look at the profile of our new customers, as John mentioned, we are thrilled to see that about half report being new to pump therapy. Of the conversions, people switching from Medtronic make up the greatest percentage followed by those coming from Animas. Our t:slim X2 offering has been highly attractive Animas customers since their announcement to exit the market almost two years ago. We don’t have good visibility to how many Animas customers remain, but we believe the vast majority of analysts customers have already selected a new insulin pump.

As a reminder, Animas has stated that supplies and support for their pumps will no longer be available after September 30 of this year. That being said since people typically purchase pumps supplies every 90 days, we anticipate that we’ll continue to see Animas conversion in the United States throughout the second half of this year, and to some extent in the first part of next year. Beyond that, we may see former Animas customers, who are not yet eligible for insurance reimbursement and therefore opted to take a Medtronic pump at no cost, but plan to move to a Tandem pump following in their warranty expiration date.

Outside the United States, our international sales efforts were jumpstarted by analysis exit from the pump business, and the majority of our U.S. sales this year can be attributed to Animas conversions. Converting Animas customers has been the priority for our distribution partners, but we’re seeing a solid organic demand and now that this can be their primary focus we are excited for its potential. In addition, our marketing the features and benefits t:slim X2 offers today, we’re also broadly launching Basal-IQ and our Tandem Device Updater outside the United States in the second half of this year. In fact, I’m happy to shared that in June, we officially launched Basal-IQ in our first couple of countries.

The timing for availability in different countries varies by geography, and is a decision we make in consultation with our distribution partners and also depends on different regulatory and reimbursement requirements. Having Basal-IQ to market internationally will be a growth driver as we look to 2020. In addition, we are working on entering select countries with developed insulin pump therapy markets, where we did not launch in our first phase of expansion, but now have identified partners that we expect can also contribute to our growth outside the United States.

Domestically, we believe Basal-IQ will continue to drive our growth in the upcoming months, in addition to our increasing number of customers, who are eligible under their insurance plans to be reimbursed for a Tandem insulin pump once again and of course are upcoming Control-IQ launch. The no cost software update offering that John described for t:slim X2 customers is likely to even out pent-up demand that we may have experienced otherwise in advance of our Control-IQ launch if we did not have the Tandem Device Updater. Since Control-IQ has not approved, we’ve not yet commenced any marketing efforts, but there is an excitement building for this product and we’re very excited to deliver.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Leigh.

Leigh Vosseller

Thank you, Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. Q2 exceeded all expectations marking the seventh straight quarter of greater than 55% year-over-year sales growth and the fourth straight quarter greater than 70%. As you saw in today’s press release, we have increased our worldwide sales guidance again to a range of $350 million to $365 million, which includes an increase in our international sales guidance range to $55 million to $60 million. We shipped 21,300 pumps worldwide, which is a nearly 300% year-over-year increase, resulting in $93 million in sales.

Our international expansion played a key role in this remarkable achievement as well as benefit from the same domestic growth drivers we have seen since late 2017, which include renewals, new pump sales from MDI users and competitor conversion. As John and Brian discussed, the U.S. market appears to be growing at an unprecedented pace. Our U.S. sales alone were $70 million in the second quarter, of which pump sales comprised 69%. This was driven primarily by 12,800 pump shipments, which were 135% higher than the second quarter of last year. This also represents a 32% increase sequentially by comparison our second quarter sequential increase in 2017 and 2018 averaged only 22%.

We estimate that our domestic in-warranty installed base now exceeds 96,000 based on the cumulative number of pump shipped in the last four years. U.S. pump shipments once again reflected the doubling of renewals year-over-year to approximately 1,600, which includes sales from warranties expiring as far back as 2016. We continue to be pleased with our progress related to customer retention and renewal. Looking forward, renewals will continue to be a strong growth driver as the opportunities from warranty explorations continue to accelerate and we launch new innovation.

As we think about our progress for the year-to-date we continue to see equal strength from all of the growth drivers. Outside of the renewal population, MDI conversions remain strong, our competitor conversions have kept paced. Animas’ contribution continues to make up nearly 18% of our non-renewal shipments and we believe there is a high likelihood that this will continue through the end of the year as the remaining Animas population works through their transition.

As a result of our progress in the first half of the year, and with what we saw in July, we are increasing our domestic sales expectations to a range of $295 million to $305 million from our first quarter range of $255 million to $265 million. We continue to anticipate typical domestic seasonality across the third and fourth quarters due to insurance deductibles dynamics.

Outside the U.S., our sales in the second quarter were $23 million, of which pump sales comprised 74%. We shipped 8,500 pumps, bringing us to 13,500 pumps on a year-to-date basis and nearly 18,000 since inception. The first half of 2019 benefited by approximately $7 million from the fulfillment of the remaining 2018 commitments. As a reminder, we were unable to fulfill all of the international pump demand in 2018 due to supplier constraints for a particular component parts, by the end of the second quarter, we fully resolved the situation.

We are increasing our international sales guidance for 2019 to a range of $55 million to $60 million based on our expectation for continued market penetration in existing geographies. With a rapid uptake in the worldwide installed base, which we estimate to be approximately 114,000 customers based on who purchased the pump in the last four years, our supply sales grew 113% year-over-year consistent with the first quarter infusion set sales were 20% of total sales followed by cartridge sales at 10%.

With increasing sales and higher manufacturing volumes, gross margin continues to be favorably impacted. Our gross margin was 54% in the second quarter compared to 44% in the second quarter of 2018. This improvement is the result of a combination of factors products sales mix heavily weighted to pumps, a reduction in overhead rate per unit and continuous benefit from process efficiencies. Pumps have the highest gross margin profile and therefore with the greatest contributor to our gross margin expansion. Gross margin also increased sequentially from 51% in the first quarter. We anticipate that our gross margin will continue to progress through this year based on typical pump sales seasonality in the U.S. and growth in manufacturing volumes.

With the higher sales expectations for 2019, we have significantly ramped up production to increase inventory level. In various process improvements in cartridge manufacturing, we have increased our output on existing equipment from a run rate of 12 million units annually to 14 million units. The 3 new cartridge manufacturing lines we ordered earlier this year will also add capacity for 15 million additional units on an annual basis.

We are increasing our gross margin expectation for the full year to approximately 54%, keeping in mind that we make experience pressure from other factors such as geographical mix and variability in non-cash stock-based compensation. Beyond gross margin, we continue to demonstrate leverage in operating expenses by achieving adjusted EBITA of 13%, which excludes the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation. This was our third quarter in a row of positive adjusted EBITDA. We continue to make investments to thoughtfully skill the business for the record setting sales growth we are experiencing, including additional customer support personnel for the installed-base, execution of R&D objectives and facilities expansion. Our 173% sales growth year-over-year or outpaced the increase in operating expenses.

Operating expenses were $52 million in the quarter, including $11 million in non-cash stock-based compensation, which compared to operating expenses of $29 million in the prior year, including only $3 million in stock compensation. Our total cash and investments increased to $131 million at the end of the second quarter from $126 million at the end of Q1 and $129 million at the end of the year. This includes $8 million year-to-date in our capital investments for the beginning of both facilities and manufacturing capacity expansion, which is a substantial increase that we spent only $3 million in August 2018.

These investments were more than offset by $11 million generated from employee stock benefit plans. We now anticipate being cash flow positive on a full year basis, despite an estimate of capital expenditures reaching $20 million.

To summarize our 2019 outlook. Our financial guidance is for worldwide sales in a range of $350 million to $365 million, including international sales of $55 million to $60 million. We expect gross margin for the year to average 54%, and we expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of 5% to 10%. Our non-cash charges for stock compensation, depreciation and amortization are expected to be approximately $60 million included as components of both cost of sales and operating expense.

Looking beyond 2019, our longer term goals primarily related to product adoption driven by our portfolio of innovative products, managed care and profitability. The five year goal we laid out at our Analyst Day to reach a worldwide installed base that 255,000 seemed a very ambitious less than one year ago. As Kim mentioned earlier, this is now accelerated our expectation to reach that installed base milestone earlier than estimated, primarily because of the stronger than anticipated demand for Basal-IQ.

We’re going to wait to see the remainder of the year, especially with the upcoming launch of Control-IQ to provide an updated longer term installed base goal, driving managed care acceptance is another longer term top-line initiative. For the first time, we are able to engage in clinical discussions with insurance payors, which is instrumental and driving our managed care strategy. Accordingly, a priority for our organization is to transition more business to the direct channel from approximately 25% of our business today to 50% over the longer term. Additionally, we would like to explore partnerships with payors through value based arrangements, where we can both share and the positive outcomes that the use of our system can drive, particularly based on the benefits we expect to see from Control-IQ.

In addition to driving the top-line and achieving above industry sales growth, we continue to focus on profitability. We have made significant gross margin progress for the past few years through capacity utilization by implementing efficiencies into product familiarity, reducing material costs, improving product reliability and launching our t:lock infusion set. We believe long-term success will be defined by achieving a gross margin of at least 60% and that this may be accomplished to further capacity utilization and the potential incorporation of contract manufacturing by driving managed care initiatives and also focusing on cost reduction in future product generation such as t:sport.

By combining these gross margin improvements with the investments we are making today and our other scalability initiatives, as John described, we remain confident and achieving our long-term operating margin objective of at least 25%.

With that, I will turn it over to the operator for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Joe Wuensch from BMO Capital. Your question, please?

Joanne Wuensch

Thank you very much for taking the question. And just a nice quarter would really be an understatement. Two questions really, the Control-IQ data at ADA created a little bit of confusion at least among some investors that we spoke with. Can you give us a little bit of the physician feedback that you’ve been hearing after the ADA meeting?

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

The improvement was immediate and it was maintained for the entire six months. We had 92% time in closed-loop, in the quality of life metrics over the top. And I would say that the most important element of that study was the fact that, when you look at the stratification of time in range versus A1C. There was a very wide range of A1Cs from 5.5 to 10.5 and every group improved. That was a really, really big deal. And so – I think that we’re extremely satisfied and excited, and I think this is going to be a great product as soon as it comes to market.

Joanne Wuensch

Thank you. And my follow-up is, as you think about and bringing that product to market, you’ve commented earlier they haven’t really become the long-term marketing plans. What does it take to launch it and not just in terms of mechanics of getting the brochure put together, but also on the expense side? Thank you.

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

We believe that this is – there are differences in the Control-IQ system that require us to provide training that are important. And so we plan to do that in the two to three weeks that follow the release. And I think that’s the one big deal probably that’s been different from what we’ve done in the past.

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Joanne Wuensch

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alex Nowak from Craig-Hallum Capital. Your question, please.

Alexander Nowak

Alexander Nowak

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Alexander Nowak

Okay. Understood. And then just any update with your conversations with UnitedHealth Group, particularly after the ADA conference?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Alexander Nowak

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brooks O’Neil from Lake Street Capital. Your question, please?

Brooks O’Neil

Brooks O'Neil

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Brooks O’Neil

It works me – I’m curious if there’s any significant difference between Basal-IQ and in Control that would preclude somebody who wanted the in control algorithm from buying Basal-IQ right now, and just getting the software update when it’s approved by the FDA?

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Brooks O’Neil

I think, it’s a great decision – it’s maybe. I have just one other question for Leigh, and it’s a little bit technical and you probably know I’m not an accountant, so if I get in over my head and I apologize in advance. But I saw, I think, you commented that there was $0.4 million of expense related to the warrants. And I was curious what the total amount of non-cash warrant expense, you anticipate for the full year, so we can make sure we have our models correct?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Brooks O’Neil

Sure. That’s great. Thank you very much and congratulations.

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of J.P. McKim from Piper Jaffray. Your question, please?

J.P. McKim

J.P. McKim

Brian Hansen

Brian Hansen

Now that the Animas patients are rapidly getting to the end of that conversion period here at the end of September of this year, all their efforts can go towards getting new ones on and again that demand has been very positive for us. So we think that’s what feels the second half of this year and into 2020. And then as we look at some other markets where there wasn’t distribution partners for us to select, they were more direct type countries, those have well characterized pump markets, Germany is a good example. And those are areas for us where we’re having final conversations, hopefully getting partners in place and drive some real good organic growth there. And there probably be a few Animas patients left over there, but they just didn’t have a distribution partner for us to jump on. So it’s been surprisingly strong and surprisingly positive, we’re really pretty strongly ingrained now in the international marketplace and all the meetings and what have you, so we think it will continue to be very good for us.

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

J.P. McKim

That’s helpful. And then, can you talk about upgrade and what you do either Basal or Control-IQ? Like, where are you – why are you in terms of your installed base being even on CGM like how many patients are on CGM? And is there any strategy or anything that you can partner with closely with Dexcom in terms of co-marketing or some sort of bundled offering to get everybody on CGM quicker?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Brian Hansen

Yeah. We have a great relationship with Dexcom and our counterparts, my counterparts specifically on the commercial side we work incredibly close together, I think there’s always opportunities to market with each other work we showed in the field and find those patients, who aren’t using CGM today and our algorithms, so they help driving that right now. So I see a very positive.

J.P. McKim

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Travis Steed from Bank of America. Your question, please?

Travis Steed

Travis Steed

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Travis Steed

Okay. And on doubling the direct business in the U.S., maybe comment a little bit what does it take to do that and how should we think about the incremental margin or profit dollars for each patient versus distributor? And then one other, just comment on your share of MDI patients of the last few quarters?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

And then in terms of margin, we haven’t really discussed it, but that’s really – that is important to getting to our more than 60% long-term gross margin.

Travis Steed

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Mat Blackman from Stifel. Your question, please?

Matthew Blackman

Matthew Blackman

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Matthew Blackman

All right. That’s helpful. And then maybe just shifting to international, I want to follow-up and understand when you talk about the sort of organic opportunity that you’re seeing? When you say organic, are you talking about taking from competitors other than Animas? Or are you defining that as MDI conversion or some combination of both?

Brian Hansen

Brian Hansen

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Matthew Blackman

And any sense of what the international pump market has been growing, if you compare that to me, what the U.S. market have been growing over the last several years?

Brian Hansen

Brian Hansen

Matthew Blackman

And I’m going to sneak one more, and I assume, when you’re going to target these next round of companies – of countries that you’d be going after the ones with more defined already established market opportunity. Is that correct?

Brian Hansen

Yeah. That would be correct.

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Matthew Blackman

Yeah. Got it. All right. Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Blicker from Cowen. Your question, please?

Ryan Blicker

Ryan Blicker

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

When we look at the international side of it, it’s a little bit different story there, so what we’ve seen so far really starting in the third quarter of last year through the second quarter of this year, is the compression of all this Animas business that has been waiting for us to come, people knew we were on our way, but we’re not ready to ship till the third quarter. And then, because the distributors were very motivated and they have the lift, they were able to convert those patients much more quickly. So we think it’s pretty much behind us in the international market and one thing to think about when you look at first half over second half it’s very important to remember we did come out of 2018 in a backlog situation. And so about $7 million of sales in the first half of the year really pertain to what we would have liked to have shipped in 2018. So when you put that in there, and then you go forward it’s a nice trend.

Ryan Blicker

Got it. Very helpful. And then the second one on gross margin, you mentioned the ability to reach gross margin of 60% over the long-term. How should we think about long-term, is that something that could be achieved in two to three years with the great performance you put up to date relative to your prior targets? Or should we think about it that is closer to maybe five years or beyond? Thank you.

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Ryan Blicker

It does. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Johnson from Baird. Your question, please?

Jeffrey Johnson

Jeffrey Johnson

So my question really is, are we seeing a big sequential increase in the competitive converts you feel like you’re winning outside of the Animas bolus, because that’s what it seems like in my numbers that seems like what we’re hearing in our checks with docs especially with Medtronic docs? But are you guys seeing truly seeing that in your numbers of that sequentially – sequential growth of competitive converts away from other pump companies?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Jeffrey Johnson

Okay. In my numbers ballpark accurate?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Jeffrey Johnson

And you’ve been making a lot of comments here on the international, I’m trying to make sure we understand that obviously the first half year, especially with more Animas and some backlog and some other things that were helping that international number. So if the second half international is going to be – let’s say in line with your guidance $20 million to $25 million in the second half? Should that be are jumping off point, but then how we think about next year, the quarterly pacing of revenue? Or do we need to think about an even further step down there some of that Animas comes out there, I mean, obviously you have some good guys for next year as well.

So the $20 million to $25 million second half of this year can we build off that as we go forward into 2020? Or how do you think about that?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Jeffrey Johnson

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer. Your question, please?

Steven Lichtman

Steven Lichtman

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Steven Lichtman

Okay. Great. Thanks, Leigh. And then secondly based on the renewal number that you gave, it seems like the capture rate bumped up against sequentially. What was that number in terms of you capture rate and are you seeing signs that that will continue to build here in the coming quarters?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Steven Lichtman

Great. Thanks, Leigh.

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Taylor from UBS. Your question, please?

Matthew Taylor

Hi, thank you for taking my question. I just wanted to ask a little bit about your decision to offer the Control download for free for folks here in the U.S. And how you thought about that and what that could mean for your decision to do that or not do that in some of these U.S. countries?

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Matthew Taylor

And I apologize if I missed this. Have you given the number, the score recently on the conversion or percentage of your U.S. has Basal now?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Matthew Taylor

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ravi Misra from Berenberg Capital.

Ravi Misra

Ravi Misra

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Ravi Misra

Hey, great. Thanks for taking the question. So I wanted to ask, Brian, you’d comment on I think you mentioned earlier something about moving out demand. And I hope, you could give a little bit more color on that. And then I have a question on margins? Thanks.

Brian Hansen

Brian Hansen

Ravi Misra

Yeah. I was wondering are you signally something about how the revenue cadence should be going over the next few quarters or just a little bit more detail on that commentary?

Brian Hansen

Brian Hansen

So we just believe that with those capabilities that we have in the X2 pump. It’s smooth out the demand beautifully for us we don’t see that pause and therefore the cadence should continue to grow at the excitement of both Basal-IQ success and Control-IQs offering at some point here in hopefully Q4.

Ravi Misra

Great. Thanks. That was helpful. And then just on the market commentary and the market dynamics, John. I’d love to hear you’re kind of best at it where the U.S. pump market is growing for Type 1. We’ve thought historically this has been sort of high-single-digit maybe sounds like low-double-digit market, but given your tremendous kind of growth over the last few quarters. Do you see this as a market that’s potentially stabilizing for the next few years in the mid-teens or even higher?

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Brian Hansen

Brian Hansen

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Ravi Misra

Great. Thanks. And if I could just take one last question on the gross margin commentary on the guidance raise. Leigh, can you just help us understand how much of what that kind of stock based comp neutral gross margin would have been, because it looks like you brought up the stock-based comp guidance as well. So – of that 52 to 54 bridge what would have been if the SPC number was kind of equivalent to last quarter?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Ravi Misra

Great. Thanks. And then just from that perspective, how do we – is kind of the exit rate for 4Q, the way to think about next year? Thanks.

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Thank you. Our final question comes from the line Danielle Antalffy from SVB Leerink. Your question, please?

Danielle Antalffy

Danielle Antalffy

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Danielle Antalffy

Just really – yeah, no problem. Thank you, guys. Just refer to as to the puts and takes as it relates to guidance, I mean, you beat by about $25 million, $30 million, it looks like, my guess is $20 million, I can’t remember, by the way. And you’re raising guidance by $50 million at the point. So just obviously you have some level of confidence in that increased outlook for the second half of the year? And just wanted to get a little bit color from you on what the drivers of that increase level come as far is that the rate of renewal that you’re seeing is it a backlog of on Animas? Or are you seeing lower attrition rates like how – what gives you the confidence in the drivers of the back half outlook that’s also now higher?

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Danielle Antalffy

Okay. That’s helpful. And as it relates to Control-IQ, should we be thinking about this a potentially driving a similar inflection albeit off of a larger base. But a similar inflection as we saw with Basal-IQ, is it that much of a step function improvement, obviously, the data is an improvement. But just curious how you guys are thinking about that, as it relates to – I’m not asking for 2020 guidance, but just conceptually how to think about it?

John Sheridan

John Sheridan

Danielle Antalffy

All right. Thanks so much, guys.

Leigh Vosseller

Leigh Vosseller

Kim Blickenstaff

Thank you very much. We look forward to seeing everyone soon. We have quite a conference schedule coming up here in the fall. We’re hosting a number of bus tours in the upcoming weeks and we will be attending various conferences. We scheduled for September is the Baird Healthcare Conference in New York on September 4. There is the Dougherty & Company Conference in Minneapolis on the September 5. Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference is on September 11 in New York, and then Lake Street Conference is on September 12 in New York as well. So thanks for joining us today. We had another big conference call getting close to 200 people. This is sort of a first for us. We really appreciate your interest and we’ll be seeing many of you in the coming months. Thank you for being on today.

