Boris Johnson Brexit Fears Overblown - Time To Buy Pound

Because the recent sell-off in the pound occurred in the absence of surprising information, it may be an opportune time to buy the currency.

Pound short sellers appear to have bitten off more than they can chew as seen in recent CFTC reports.

Following Boris Johnson's recent vote to become the next British prime minister the British Pound (FXB) saw a large 3% slide to the lowest level since Brexit was first announced in 2016. What I find odd about the crash is that the Johnson victory was entirely unsurprising. For weeks, betting markets and analysts placed the odds of a Johnson victory at 90% or higher and I find it hard to believe the FX market was unaware of this probability.

Take a look at a chart from the popular political betting site PredictIt regarding the likely winner leading up to the decision.

Source : PredictIt

Note, the market operates like a binary option where the person betting buys at the price above and receives $1 per unit if correct, so the price can directly be translated into probability.

According to these markets, it was almost guaranteed that Johnson would win since June. Further, it is very well known that Boris is okay with a no-deal Brexit. My point is that this sell-off occurred in the absence of any substantive new information. This appears to be a strong signal that short sellers may have pushed their luck too far and that it may be a good time to make the contrarian bet.

CFTC Net Speculation Signals Oversold Pound

My favorite short-term indicator when it comes to forex and commodities is CFTC net speculative positioning. It allows us to see how much dealers and speculators have put on the line and shows trends regarding what they may do next. I have found it is usually best to bet with the dealers and commercial hedgers since in general they have access to superior information.

We will begin with a (slightly ugly) chart of the positioning of major speculative groups in pound futures market as a percent of open interest:

Data Source : CFTC Commitment of Traders/Quandl

As you can see, there has recently been a large increase in asset manager (blue) and leveraged fund short positions (yellow). There has also been a significant collapse in long positions. This is a sign that short sellers have taken control of the market and on the next COT report on August 8, we will likely see a total collapse in long positions as seen in the recent sell-off.

Asset managers tend to take very short-term positions and tend to use small stop losses. Thus, they have created an environment with high short-squeeze potential. To see this more clearly, take a look at the next chart where all of the net positions (long minus short) are added together.

Data Sources : CFTC Commitment of Traders/Quandl , Google Finance for FX

As you can see, in general, this level of bearish speculation is associated with a bullish short-term reversal. It does not always pan out but it is probably one of the best short-term signals. This is particularly true when the signal aligns with longer term fundamentals.

Trade Narrative Far More Negative Than Reality

The bulk of the bearishness surrounding the fundamentals of the pound revolves around trade. If the U.K. fails to reach a deal, over half of its trading business will be in danger of tariffs or worse. Further, Wednesday U.S. politicians stated that they will block a U.S.-UK trade deal if the Irish border dispute is left unfixed (though I have learned it is best to heavily discount threats on behalf of U.S. congresspeople).

Due to the ongoing failure of the EU and the U.K. government to reach a deal, many have become far too negative regarding the situation. So much so that 40% of British people are stockpiling food, medicine, and clothes in preparation of a no-deal Brexit. While many would see that as a negative sign, I see it as a signal that we are at peak negativity and expectations will most likely improve from here.

The reality is simple. The economies of the U.K. and the EU are heavily intertwined and it would be unreasonable to assume that financial and physical exchange will fall dramatically between the two countries. At best, a free trade "Norway Plus" type model will be agreed upon and no economic harm will be done. At worst, in a no-deal scenario, tariffs will default to WTO rules which differ little from current standards.

As detailed by the anti-Brexit Confederation of British Industry, a no-deal Brexit would result in a maximum of 90% of the U.K.'s exports being tarrifed at 4.3%. Remember, the U.S. has 10-25% tariffs on roughly half of Chinese exports and those exports have barely fallen. Further, the pound is at a highly depressed level to the euro and, if anything, will turn the tide in favor of the EU.

It's all in the Interest Rates

In my opinion, trade is usually a nonstarter when it comes to the exchange rates of countries with diverse exports because the system is self-correcting: exports fall, currency weakens, exports rise on currency weakness, currency rises to slightly lower level than before. A better measure is interest rate differentials as they drive investment flows, particularly in this low interest rate world.

Here is a chart of the GBP/USD exchange rate (FXB) vs. their 3-month interest rate differential with the U.S.:

Source: Federal Reserve

There is a strong relationship between the two as the trend in the differential tends to be reflected in the exchange rate. Up until July 31, the U.S. has pursued a hawkish interest rate policy that has caused most currencies to depreciate against it. As you can see, that tide appears to be changing as the differential is now trending in favor of the pound.

Next we will look at the GBP/EUR cross rate and interest differential:

Source: Federal Reserve

In this scenario, the differential has been positive for quite some time as the EU has sustained its negative rate policy. However, since Brexit occurred in 2016 there has been a marked divergence between the two as the interest rate differential has climbed while the pound has devalued.

In my opinion, this is yet another sign that forex markets are overestimating the negative impact of Brexit. Right now the pound has significant carry trade potential due to the 125 basis point difference. As the ECB has remained resoundingly dovish, I expect this differential only to widen and the GBP/EUR cross rate to rise accordingly.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it appears that the markets are overly bearish on the pound and expect the impact of Brexit to be far worse than is likely. It is likely that U.K. car producers and farmers will be harmed by a no-deal Brexit, but I have a hard time believing that it will result in a major economic depression in the United Kingdom as many pundits contend.

The pound has fallen to its long-term support level, speculators have bit off far more than they can chew, and interest rate trends have given the currency significant carry trade potential. Thus, I expect the currency to rise back to its 2018 high of $1.4 as these factors come to pass over the next six to twelve months.

All Brexit risk appears to be priced into the currency and then some, so I see most long pound risks in the U.S. dollar. If the U.S. dollar index continues to break above resistance and potentially break much higher, then continued downside would be likely GBP/USD. That said, I am neutral to bearish on the U.S. dollar due to falling interest rates and widening government deficits in the U.S.

If you don't trade FX directly then the Invesco Pound ETF (FXB) could be a good alternative. It reflects the exchange rate well. We will likely buy a position in it in coming days depending on technical price action. That said, it does come with a 0.4% expense ratio which is a bit higher than I personally care for.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FXB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.