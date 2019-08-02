SRC Energy's (SRCI) CEO Lynn Peterson on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:SRCI) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call August 1, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Thanks, Sheri. Good morning, everyone. This is John Richardson, SRC's Investor Relations Manager. Thanks for joining us to discuss SRC's second quarter results for the period ended June 20, 2019. With me today is SRC's CEO, Lynn Peterson. Also available to answer questions during the Q&A session will be our CFO, Jimmy Henderson; Chief Operations Officer, Mike Eberhard; Chief Development Officer, Nick Spence; and our Vice President of Midstream and Marketing, Jo Ann Stockton.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including answers to your questions, include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those include risks relating to commodity prices, competition, technology, environmental and regulatory compliance, midstream availability and others described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated by reference. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In addition, we may provide certain non-GAAP financial information in this call. The relevant definitions and GAAP reconciliations may be found in our earnings release and 10-Q, which can be found on our website at srcenergy.com in the Investor Relations Section. Following our prepared remarks, time permitting, we'll open the call to your questions. I would like to remind everyone that a replay of this audio webcast will be available via the company's Investor Relations page at www.srcenergy.com.

I'd now like to turn the call over to the CEO of SRC Energy, Mr. Lynn Peterson. Lynn?

Lynn Peterson

Good morning and thank you John. Thanks for everybody joining us this morning. We filed our form 10-Q last evening and you can refer to it for detailed information. Let's jump right into the main points of discussion this morning and begin with midstream operations. Clearly, this is nothing new to the DJ Basin. The gas processing constraints continue to be the lever that affects our production and ultimately impacts our well performance. The system-wide producer allocation that was put in place to stabilize the line pressures remains in effect capping our production.

During the second quarter, we also faced several significant planned and unplanned outages that not only curtail production, but also caused several days of maximum line pressures that ultimately restricted our ability to produce our wells on a consistent basis. Furthermore, these outages result in additional costs required to bring impacted wells back online in addition to the negatively affected our production stream composition.

Looking towards the brighter day, DCP’s midstream O'Connor II plant commissioning is underway and we expect throughput to ramp up in the coming weeks. The plant began flowing gas in late June, but during commissioning DCP made the decision to take the plant offline for safety purposes in order to complete additional work prior to startup. As we have mentioned before, our production is currently more a function of midstream capacity limitations rather than capital expenditures. As additional gas processing capacity becomes available, we expect to bring currently shut in wells back online. As you are no doubt aware, DCP very recently announced an agreement with Western Midstream Partners, LP that will provide DCP with up to 225 million cubic feet per day of incremental processing capacity at Western’s DJ Basin Gas Processing Complex, which includes the Latham II plant that is presently under construction. This capacity should come online in mid-2020 providing summer lead to the gas processing constraints.

The second significant topic involves our capital expenditures. As previously planned, our capital expenditure slowed in the second quarter, driven by the release of our completion crew in the middle of the quarter. Drilling and completion CapEx was $91 million in the second quarter, compared to $110 million in the previous quarter for a total of $201 million for the first half of 2019. During the quarter, our team drilled 31 gross wells, completed 10 gross wells and turned to sales 25 gross wells, or roughly a third less wells in the first quarter.

We intend to commence completion operations schedule in mid-third quarter when we bring an electric hydraulic fraction fleet. As SRC continues to look for ways to reduce emissions, we'll be evaluating the use of electric stimulation pumps when we resume completions this month. This is somewhat of a proof-of-concept decision that we need in order to evaluate the potential to use an electrical fleet in 2020. Furthermore, we will be releasing one of our drilling rigs in the third quarter, when it finishes drilling activities on its current pad. We anticipate utilizing one drilling rig for the balance of the year and into 2020.

Some of the tailwinds led to stronger than expect to production volumes in the first quarter, dissipated in the second quarter as flush production from new operated and non-operated wells began to drain and as previously mentioned, the number of wells turn to production dropped significantly in the quarter. This led to a 6% decrease in production on a BOE basis, quarter-over-quarter. However, note that year-over-year production grew 28%. As reflected in our product mix, the operating conditions have had a much larger impact on our oil production as the product mix is more challenging to maintain in this inconsistent environment.

Shifting to operating costs, during the quarter, our LOE of $2.39 per BOE was below our guided range for the year of $2.50 to $2.75, and brings our year-to-date LOE per BOE to the middle of that range.

We continue to focus on efficiency and cost controls at SRC given it's part of our culture. SRC has maintained strong operating margins every quarter for the last two years. It's important to note that SRC’s cash flow from operations in the second quarter and year-to-date, combined with the portion of cash on the balance sheet, have fully funded our operating activities and provided the capacity to further strengthen SRC’s balance sheet by reducing outstanding balances on its revolving line of credit by $30 million.

Now that we are past the first few months of the reconstituted COGCC, it is clear that the energy industry has not been shut out of Colorado. Permits continue to be granted, albeit at a slightly slower pace. However, we believe that is more of a function of the COGCC’s understanding and implementation of the new rules. We are encouraged by the dialogue that industry has to had with Jeff Robbins, Director of COGCC and believe that permit should continue to be processed in a rational manner going forward.

This week, SRC and a few of our peers will lead an educational filter for members of the COGCC. This is one of the many efforts by the energy industry in Colorado to ensure that the regulatory agencies well informed about our current record in terms of health, safety and the environment and to point out the remarkable improvements that our industry has made in Colorado over time.

SRC’s mountain view CDP continues to move forward along the timeline that we have previously discussed. The expectation that we will have a decision from the COGCC’s sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. In the interim, SRC has been granted a stay across approximately 24,000 acres of our proposed CDP footprint, which eliminates the risk of other operators being issued permits to drill wells in that area prior to a final decision this fall.

To wrap this up this morning, we have just completed a bumpy quarter and we expect the third quarter to have similar noise. However, as we look forward to the end of the year, we should start to see lower line pressures and some additional processing capacity, which lead to more stable production environment. We have adjusted our operations to more clearly align with gas processing capacity and we anticipate that operated CapEx over the next two quarters should look similar to what we saw in Q2.

The company has delivered consecutive quarters of free cash flow portion, which was used to pay down debt and the second quarter, as we continue to maintain an industry leading debt metrics in regards to our balance sheet.

With that, I’ll turn it back to the operator and we’ll open the lines for Q&A

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Welles Fitzpatrick with SunTrust. Please proceed with your question.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey, good morning.

Lynn Peterson

Good morning, Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

I know you guys have been getting ahead of this. The proposed AQCC emissions regulations, I mean they seem to be somewhat innocuous versus what you guys do already. Is that a fair interpretation?

Lynn Peterson

I’m going to let Mike Eberhard comment on this. He’s been involved in regularly.

Mike Eberhard

Yes, I think that’s part of the education tour, we have coming up this Friday that Lynn mentioned earlier is to show what we are doing out there and help inform the COGCC, the new commissioners. We have – as we know Colorado has been ahead of the game in this for a lot of years and I think as they start digging into it, they’re going to see the depth with, which the industry has gone over the last two years specifically.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, perfect. And then on obviously good to hear O’Connor’s ramping. Is there any messaging from DCP on the timing of the O’Connor bypass or on Bighorn?

Lynn Peterson

I think we’re going to let DCP do their announcement next week. They’re pretty excited about their recent announcement for the western gas side. So I’m going to leave that to them, well, if that’s okay.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Yes. Absolutely. Fair enough. Thanks for that time.

Lynn Peterson

You bet. Thank you.

Our next question is from Irene Haas with Imperial Capital. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is Claire for Irene. So excuse me. So the first question is, can you kind of help us understand that was one rig for the rest of 2019 and 2020. How should we think about your spending for 2020 and also the production cadence?

Lynn Peterson

I think we’re in pretty good shape. Again, if we run one rig, we’re going to drill roughly 60 wells during the course of a full year. We’re going to exit the year with, I think, drill around completed wells somewhere in the 40 to 50 range. I think if our – if we’re successful with electric fleet that we’re evaluating right now, we think we should be able to run that pretty much the full year. I think we will probably be able to deliver pretty robust production growth on a year-over-year basis, certainly. So as far as CapEx, I think you can look for it to run kind of where we’re probably in the sub-$400 million range kind of where we’ve been at this year.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s really helpful. And the second question is, can you help us quantify the improvement from O’Connor II, when it’s in full operation?

Lynn Peterson

Again, I think we will try to caution everybody a little bit. There’s a lot of mix going in here, not only gas processing, but NGLs residue. There’s a lot of pipes still being built, some of this stuff has been delays waiting for FERC approval. So I think we’re going to see somewhat of a slower ramp as we go in through August and into September. We hope by fourth quarter, we’re seeing some upside to this.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Our next question is from Mike Scialla with Stifel. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is actually [indiscernible] for Mike. I was wondering if the current infrastructure constraints, could we view as a catalyst for consolidation in the basin?

Lynn Peterson

We get asked about consolidation all the time. Things take time. They have cultural differences between companies. So I think it’s all matter, all of our industry working through this and make an adjustment. So I think we’ll all get there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And could you provide some comment in perhaps, if any conversations have been started with either Oxy or Anadarko for the Anadarko’s acreage.

Lynn Peterson

No, we don’t comment anything like that.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Our next question is from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Please proceed.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning. Lynn, you said you released your completion crew in May and then you’ve talked about sticking with one rig in 2020. I was just wondering how you’re going to handle the completions in 2020. Will you take a crew back on or will it be under bitten or what are you going to do?

Lynn Peterson

Well, again, as we mentioned, we’re bringing in this electric fleet in a kind of Q3 here. We’ll get that started up, see how it runs. We kind of anticipate carrying through and if it’s working the way we want to be, we’re going to carry it through 2020. And I think, with the drilled uncompleted wells, we’ll have an inventory plus one active rig still running. We’ll probably be able to keep it pretty busy for the year.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay. I'd like to follow-up by just asking a little bit about this electric fleet thing, how you're seeing it unfolding. We heard about some delays with a Permian operator that had tested the electric fleet. So just wondering how is it doing and also, do you think assuming it's successful, do you think this is going to prove to be an aid to well permitting in the future?

Jimmy Henderson

Let me turn this over to Mike. He's always been very involved in bringing this online for us.

Mike Eberhard;

Yes. The fleet we're bringing in has been operational before we're moving it from – they're coming from another operator where they have been pumping. So we're confident in its ability to perform, what we're evaluating is delivery of CNG and such to power the fleet. But we’re comfortable that it's going to operate the way we want it to. What was the second part of the question?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I think as far as does this help permitting? I think this continues to help the focus in Colorado. It's all about reducing air emissions. It's the one thing we're excited about on this. We want to be on the leading edge of that. I think we do all those things, it will help out permitting and that's just my personal opinion. But I think the stay COGCC has taken that, the operators are filling their reports properly and doing this thing and trying to do everything as close to accurate as they can, they're working with us.

Jeffrey Campbell

Well, I mean, if nothing else, you could certainly say if this thing operates well, there's certainly no downside in this and there might be some upsides that'd be great?

Lynn Peterson

That's exactly right.

Jeffrey Campbell

Thanks for taking my questions.

Lynn Peterson

Thank you.

Our next question is from Leo Mariani with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Leo Mariani

Hey guys. Just a question surrounding kind of keeping the one rig in place in 2020, I think this is maybe a bit difference that I think you guys had kind of talked about in the past. I think you guys had previously contemplated, maybe spending a little bit more money in 2020 versus 2019, sounds like it's not the case anymore. Just wanted to get a sense, is this just a different philosophy from you folks due to concerns, there could be some further midstream constraints next year? Or is it maybe just more related to the fact that the market is just clearly not rewarding DJ Basin stocks for any type of growth and desire to maybe just produce more free cash flow next year.

Lynn Peterson

Well, let me say, I don't think DJ basin operators are any different than any other operators in the U.S. I mean the investors are asking for a certain thing. We're trying to deliver that. I don't think we've changed our philosophy much. We laid out our plans, we haven't talked about 2020 much in the past and let them – we are able to deliver the free cash flow and have the inventory outlook that we do. I think we're in a pretty good spot, so I'm pretty pleased.

Leo Mariani

Okay. All right. And I guess just a wanting to see if you guys had any additional color around oil cut, certainly notice it's been kind of moving around quite a bit. It was I think closer to 50% in the first quarter and then kind of 44% this past quarter. Can you kind of help us out if there's any new expectations for how that might progress later this year and do you see that maybe started to go back up as you get into 2020, what can you kind of tell us on directionality there

Lynn Peterson

Again, I'll let Jimmy jump in here, but we turned fewer wells to production in the quarter, when you start to do that, you're going to lose a bit of oil production that you see in the flush months. And then as we leave wells on production, historically they're going to be gas that's the nature of every well out here. So, I think this is pretty much laid out where we were headed from the beginning of the year, I think with our guidance.

But I think all the midstream constraints, the up and down as really impacted some of this. As you guys know, when you bring a well on, they probably build up, you’re going to get more gas at the early stages of bringing them back on production and the oil takes longer to bring back. So we’ve seen the impacts of all this that adjusted the 20%. Jimmy, Mike, Jo Ann, you guys want to comment?

Jimmy Henderson

Maybe just to further illustrate that. We are – remember, we are running two completion rigs right up until the end of the year last year. So we came in to this year with – there’s quite a few pads that were turned onto production and we’ve benefited from that early flush production of oil production. And then obviously those decline off and as Lynn mentioned with the slower cadence in the second quarter along with the up and down nature of the environment we’re working with, just not able to maintain that as we’ve gone forward. And I think it was reflected in the original guidance we gave that we were pretty clear it was the – oil cut was going to decline as we go through the year, just as we slowed down our operations, number of wells coming on quarter-by-quarter through the year.

Mike Eberhard

Yes, I may add, this is not just us. When we look at our non operated properties, we had some flush production in the first quarter. We had a significant interest in and these are all dropped off. I mean it’s the industry right now.

Leo Mariani

Okay. I know that’s very helpful. And I guess, just maybe lastly on the Midstream. I just wanted to kind of clarify how you guys are thinking about that. I think you basically in your prepared comments said that it sounds like you think that the O’Connor plant is going to take maybe a little bit longer to kind of ramp up. But as we get into Q4, do you guys expect to be kind of a lot more unconstrained in Q4? Or do you think that maybe there’s going to be some potential kind of lingering issues there that may even last into kind of the first part of 2020. Just trying to get a sense of high level, how you’re thinking about the constraints?

Lynn Peterson

From a historical basis, I’d tell you, it’s going to go slower and we still think we’re going to be under some constraints. It does just take long, you get these things up and running. There’s so many other pipes involved here, Jimmy and Jo Ann you guys got want to add to that at all?

Jimmy Henderson

Well, yes, I think that everybody is aware of the NGL takeaway capacity that’s necessary as you bring on these processing facilities and we’re – our DCP is working closely with the NGL take away and those who are coming to fruition with the expansion of front range mainly, they’re kind of coming on at the same time as O’Connor ramps up and then with the Cheyenne Connector for resolute take away is right on the heels of that.

As you know, it’s waiting on for approval at this time, but that’s supposed to be received eminently and that will alleviate that particular bottleneck. So all this kind of happens as we go through the remainder of the year. So it all has to come together as Lynn said, being conservative about how we view the ramp up as we go through the remainder of the year. But certainly we expect fourth quarter to be better than third quarter and first quarter next year it’d be even better than fourth quarter.

Leo Mariani

Okay. Thank you very much.

Our next question is from Brian Downey with Citigroup. Please proceed.

Brian Downey

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. You had a very nice quarter on the LOE front, controlling what you can, anything in particular going on there and how should we think about unit cost trend and throughout the remainder of the year? I understand obviously the Midstream creates a potentially an effect on the denominator there on the volume, but I’m LOE front.

Lynn Peterson

Yes. I think, Brian, the biggest part is probably get out of the winter months, where we had some additional costs that we incurred in the first quarter that we talked about. And I think as we go through the rest of the year, again we’ll bring some of these older wells back on production hopefully, so it’s going to take a little more cost to get there. I think that's what we've got to be aware of as well. But I think we're tracking pretty much where we think we'll be at the end of the year.

Brian Downey

Okay. Great. And then maybe a follow-up on the electric frac fleet. I’m curious what you see there on the opportunity side on both the cost and the efficiencies front, and how you're thinking about that heading into it? And then longer term, do you expect to continue using CNG? Or do you see field gas as an option there longer term?

Lynn Peterson

Mike go ahead.

Mike Eberhard

Yes, I think to your – the field gas, obviously that would be the direction we'd like to go for a couple of reasons. It takes some of the pressure off processing, if we can use it. So that's the end game. There's just – it's a very rich gas in our basin, so it was a matter working with the turbines and such. But as far as efficiencies, really the efficiencies the pump seemed to last a little longer. So it's pretty subtle in efficiency, but it is the emissions and using an alternate fuel diesel, the CNG on a diesel equivalent basis is less expensive. So there is a little savings in that regard. But that's somewhat offset by the cost of the electric fleet. So hopefully we can maintain our costs, have a little more consistency in our fuel cost and again get to the point where we can use field gas, where we have access to field gas and take some of that pressure off the system.

Lynn Peterson

I think near-term; we're looking at this pretty much flushed from a cost perspective.

Brian Downey

So flat meeting the – effectively, the fuel cost savings are offset by the increased electric fleet cost there?

Lynn Peterson

Yes, exactly.

Brian Downey

Okay. Got it. All right. Appreciate the color there. Thanks.

Lynn Peterson

Thanks.

Our next question is from Phillip Jungwirth with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Jack on for Phil. I was just curious how you guys would prioritize turning back on this shut-in production? I think you mentioned it was 25,000 barrels a day now or Boes versus turning in new wells as you’re granted additional capacity?

Lynn Peterson

I think we kind of walk through just hand in hand, I mean I don’t think we have a priority; [indiscernible] keep it on. I think that's the main thing. We don’t want to bring a new well on and that shut it in. So Mike, do you want to…

Mike Eberhard

Yes, I mean the field team does great job of working through this. We look at the wells; obviously oil cut is one of things that we keep an eye on as we are able to bring wells back on and gas cut. So bringing new wells on as we go into the quarter, fourth quarter and next year with the frac crew back up and run stimulation crew back up and running. There's going to give us some opportunity and then as we get a change to backfill with existing wells we’ll do that.

Lynn Peterson

Yes, I think Mike brings a great point up here. Our team up in grades has done a phenomenal job working through these higher line pressures and bring the wells down, bringing them back on and it’s not as easy as flipping a switch. So I want to commend them for the work they’re doing.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you. And one follow-up. Curious if you are able to quantify the impact of well productivity that you mentioned as a result of the midstream constrains. It sounds like there's impact of new wells on that, is just – is that just from having them shut them in and bring them back on or is there, you’re able to quantify the ultimate impact on the well from those activities?

Lynn Peterson

I think it's pretty challenging right now. I think our reservoir engineers would tell you that they can’t remember the day they brought a well on and [cap it] on production to really know what it's doing. So I'm not dodging the question. I just – it's a challenge right now. And I think the 25,000 BOE that we put in the queue was based upon the production at the time the well was shut in. So how these wells come back on, I think we're still a little bit in the dark in that regard. Some seem to come out better some come out worse. So I think as we get down this road, we'll be able to identify some of those things.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. I appreciate the time.

Lynn Peterson

You bet. Thank you.

Our next question is from Joe Allman with Robert W Baird. Please proceed.

Joe Allman

Thank you, good morning. My question is about interlateral spacing. So where are you in terms of interlateral spacing? And do you think you’ve optimized spacing?

Lynn Peterson

Mike, I might ask you to take a shot at that.

Mike Eberhard

Thanks, Joe. I think we’ve done a lot of evaluation on it. And as we go through the different areas of the field, we have different spacing, we’ve looked at the reservoir groups, looked at a lot of offset operators and such. To say we're fully optimized, we continue to evaluate, as Lynn mentioned, it's been very difficult to evaluate well performance over the last 1.5 years to two years. But taking everything into account, we feel pretty good with where we're at obviously, and that's kind of our go-forward development plan, but we’ll continue to evaluate as we go.

Joe Allman

And generally, what is the interlateral spacing? I know it varies across the field, but generally, where are you?

Lynn Peterson

We're anywhere from 10 to 14 wellbores per DSU, split between the ABC and Codell.

Joe Allman

Okay. That’s helpful. And then back to the infrastructure for a second. Besides the O'Connor 2 plant, have there been any other infrastructure delays or issues. Like for example, with Latham 1, is Latham 1 fully operational at this point. And can you just talk about any other issues you might have besides O'Connor 2.

Lynn Peterson

Yes. I don’t think we really want to get into Anadarko's side of the operation here. I think, generally, everything in the basin has been a little bit slower than we all hope for or expect but good progress.

Joe Allman

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Lynn Peterson

Okay. Thank you again for joining us this morning. I'm proud of our team, the flexibility that they have shown. It speaks volumes to the quality of our assets and the quality of our people when you recognize what this team has done in a short period of time to shift to a lower-growth free cash flow generating model. We'll be attending some conferences over the coming quarter, and we look forward to seeing many of you on the road. If you've got any questions, please feel free to reach out to John Richardson. And again, thank you, and we look forward talking to you next quarter.

