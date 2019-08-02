Light At The End Of The S&P Tunnel With Micron Technology

He specifically likes Micron Technology, and suggests buying it at current levels with a stop loss at $42 and a price target of $62 over the next six months.

Piper Jaffray analyst Craig Johnson told viewers of Real Vision’s Trade Ideas that he expects the S&P 500 to close up to 10% lower at the end of this year, but that there is opportunity in the semiconductor space.

Laying out his thesis to Real Vision’s Jake Merl, Johnson pointed out that while the secular bull market is still intact for now, Piper Jaffray is starting to see waning momentum. “I do think you need to see some pullback and correction,” he said.

However, Johnson is bullish on the semiconductor space. He sees money rotating into the space from SAS and software names on the back of a trade deal likely to be made in the second half of 2019 or early 2020. “The growth and momentum money needs to go somewhere,” he said.

The Trade

Specifically, Johnson likes computer technology and data storage producer Micron Technology (MU). He shared a chart which shows that MU has made a double bottom and is starting to push through resistance:

Johnson likes buying MU at current levels with a stop loss at $42 and a price target of $62 over the next six months.

He also sees potential upside in semiconductor ETF SOXX and individual stocks, including Nvidia (NVDA) and Texas Instruments (TXN).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

