Osisko Gold Royalties Experienced A Mixed Q2

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) reported its Q2 2019 financial results. The numbers were better than in Q1, though not too much better, as the increased gold prices were able to impact only the last weeks of the quarter. As a result, gold price averaged $1,309/toz and silver price only $15/toz in Q2, which is worse than the Q1 average prices of $1,304/toz gold and $15.57/toz silver.

Osisko's attributable gold equivalent production generated by the royalty and streaming contracts equaled 19,651 toz. That means a 0.5% decline compared to Q1 2019 and a 4.2% decline compared to Q2 2018. Although Q2 2019 is the fourth consecutive quarter of declining gold equivalent production (chart below), the 2019 production guidance remains unchanged. The company expects to produce 82,700-92,400 toz of gold equivalent. As only 39,404 toz of gold equivalent was produced during H1 2019, the second half of this year will have to be much better, with an average production of 21,648 toz of gold equivalent per quarter, to reach the lower boundary of the guidance.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Osisko Gold Royalties)

Although the attributable production experienced a slight decline quarter over quarter, Osisko's revenues increased by 30%. Although the revenues from royalties and streams remained flat, the revenues from offtake agreements increased from $50.41 million to $73.13 million (all Q2 2019 figures are in USD, converted from CAD, using the conversion rate of 1.3377). As a result, the Q2 2019 revenues climbed to $98.39 million, which is the highest number since Q2 2018, when the revenues peaked at $104.75 million. Also back then, the numbers were boosted by higher revenues from offtake agreements.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Osisko Gold Royalties)

Unfortunately, the offtake agreements deliver significantly lower profit margins compared to the royalties and streaming agreements. As a result, the significantly increased Q2 revenues are not reflected in improved cash flows. The Q2 operating cash flow declined to $16 million, which is 13.5% less than in Q1 but 6.7% more than in Q2 2018. The Q2 net loss equaled $4.86 million, which means a nice improvement in comparison to the loss of $19.9 million recorded in Q1 and $83.4 million recorded in Q4 2018. The resulting EPS is $-0.03. However, the adjusted net earnings were positive, $6.1 million, or approximately $0.04 per share.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Osisko Gold Royalties)

Osisko's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments decreased from $91 million as of the end of Q1 to $74.6 million as of the end of Q2. The long-term debt remained unchanged, at around $250 million. As a result, the net debt increased slightly and is approaching the $170 million level.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Osisko Gold Royalties)

The company declared a Q2 dividend of $0.05. However, probably the most important event of Q2 was the repurchase of common shares from Orion. Osisko Gold Royalties agreed to repurchase 12,385,717 of its own shares at a price of C$14.1 per share. The transaction will lead to an 8% reduction of Osisko's share count. The first part of the transaction and cancellation of 7,319,499 shares occurred in late June. The second part was completed on July 15. To finance the whole operation, Osisko used shares of Dalradian Resources (OTCPK:DRLDF), Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF), Aquila Resources (OTCQB:AQARF), Highland Copper Company (OTCQB:HDRSF), and some other securities it held in its portfolio. As a result, the value of Osisko's equity investments decreased from C$403.8 million ($303.72 million) as of the end of Q1 2019 to C$281.9 million ($210.73 million) as of the end of Q2 2019.

The less positive news is that Osisko, together with some other interested parties, had to extend the bridge loan to Stornoway Diamonds (OTCPK:SWYDF) so that it can survive the period of a strategic review process. Approximately C$2.8 million ($2.1 million) should be provided by Osisko. Stornoway is trying to find a way to optimize its operations at the Renard diamond mine. Osisko owns a 9.6% diamond stream, which means that it is in its best interest to keep Stornoway alive and the Renard mine in production.

The Q2 results were not good enough to push Osisko shares to new highs. As can be seen in the chart above, the share price increased by 25% between late June and late July, supported by the strengthening gold price. However, the RSI entered overbought levels, and as the gold price growth got stuck in the $1,400-1,450/toz range, Osisko share price started to decline. The share price stands at $11.8, but the next support is around $11 and then around $10. Moreover, the share price is about to cross the 10-day moving average to the downside, which is another negative signal. After the Fed announced the 0.25% interest rate cut, the gold price surprisingly declined to the $1,410/toz level. If the decline continues over the coming days, Osisko Gold Royalties' shares will follow.

Conclusion

From an operational point of view, Osisko Gold Royalties' Q2 was mediocre. The attributable gold equivalent production experienced another decline, and the company had to pour more money into Stornoway Diamonds in order to buy some hope to save its interests in its diamond mine. On the other hand, Osisko was able to reduce its share count notably. The Q2 results alone don't provide a reason for substantial share price growth. In the near future, the gold price should remain the main driving force.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VITFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.