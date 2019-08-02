Summary

Today we take an in depth look at business process automation concern Exela Technologies.

The stock has lost ~75% of its value since 2017 and is now experiencing a liquidity crunch, resulting in a debt downgrade from Moody’s.

With leverage slightly over 5, the stock is trading at .25x’s 2019E revenue and 1.25x 2019E Adj. EBITDA, representing significant upside if it finds its way through its current cash.

Exela has also seen some insider buying by the CEO and CFO. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.