AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers
by: Stefan Redlich
Summary
AT&T's latest quarterly results exactly met expectations and the stock started to rally.
The company lost over 800K video subscribers but remarkably it did not hurt earnings.
Strong progress in deleveraging, unrivaled free cash flow and a sound execution plan make the stock a very strong buy.
AT&T (T) reported 2019 Q2 earnings and by meeting expectations it capped its miserable streak of missing expectations. Interestingly, this time the stock dropped a few percentage points prior to earnings but after