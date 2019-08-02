This May Be A Great Time For Investors To Buy Royal Dutch Shell

On August 1, 2019, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) announced its much-awaited 2Q19 earnings results. The markets were disappointed with the results, as the company’s quarter two profits plunged by 25% at $3.5 billion. This was far below the market’s expectation of $4.9 billion. Not surprisingly, Shell's stock price is reeling under pressure, with Royal Dutch Shell trading at $58.95 during the time of writing this article.

Investors must note that Royal Dutch Shell was one of the few energy majors to report better than expected 1Q19 earnings, so it is important to analyse as to what went wrong with the company in 2Q19. Moreover, is this a good opportunity to invest in Royal Dutch Shell?

Shell’s Integrated Gas Division disappointed the most in 2Q19

One major difference between the two energy giants- Shell and Exxon Mobil (XOM) is their degree of dependency on oil price. Having invested substantially in its ‘Integrated Gas Division’ and ‘New Energies Business’, Royal Dutch Shell has a well-diversified energy portfolio as compared to Exxon Mobil. It is interesting to now analyze the performance of Shell’s Integrated Gas Division in 2Q19.

Shell's Integrated gas earnings fell by almost 28% in 2Q19 when compared to its previous quarter. This was a big setback for Shell, as its Integrated Gas division was one of the best-performing divisions in 2018. Apart from low LNG prices, a $479 million impairment charge from Trinidad, Tobago and Australia also contributed to the slump. However, the biggest reason for this division’s downfall was a weaker gas market, which was dominated by a falling Asian demand.

Upstream and Downstream divisions disappointed too

Shell’s upstream earnings also took a hit in 2Q19, mostly because of lower realized oil and gas prices. However, investors must note that Shell’s half year 2019 earnings were still higher than the half year 2018 earnings by 11%. Also, the company’s combined oil and gas production for half year 2019 increased by 4% as compared to half year 2018 and stood at 3.6 million barrels per day.

Driven by weak refining and chemical margins, Shell’s downstream earnings also fell from $1.5 billion in 1Q19 to 1.07 billion in 2Q19.

With this, the company reported its worst financial numbers since the 2016 oil price slump.

Is this the right time to buy Royal Dutch Shell stock?

“We have delivered good cash flow performance, despite earnings volatility, in a quarter that has seen challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals as well as lower gas prices”, said Chief Executive Officer Ben Van Beurden.

Looking at the results more closely, it can be seen that the company’s cash flow from operations increased from $9.5 billion in 2Q18 to $11 billion in 2Q19. However, Shell's free cash flow actually plunged from $14.7 billion in the first half of 2018 to $10.8 billion during the first half of 2019. Although it seems unlikely that Shell can match its 2018 free cash flow generation of $39 billion, the company still offers a generous dividend and reported a 2Q19 dividend of 47 cents a share.

Conclusion

Although Royal Dutch Shell has blamed the current macroeconomic conditions and low oil prices for its disappointing 2Q19 results, it must be noted that a weaker global gas markets and low refining profits also played a major role in this downfall. The evidence lies in Shell's 4Q18 results, when oil prices fell by more than 40%. In spite of low oil prices, Shell’s 4Q18 earnings (supported by high natural gas prices) had increased from $4.3 billion in 4Q17 to $5.7 billion.

Since gas demand is expected to remain weak even in the third quarter, Royal Dutch Shell can fall even further in the coming time. With its strong diversified energy portfolio (as compared to other energy majors) and a $25 billion share buyback program, Shell still remains a great energy stock for long-term investors. Moreover, this is a great opportunity for investors to buy and accumulate Royal Dutch Shell for long-term capital gains. However, investors must note that the price may fall even further in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.