CRH Plc To Benefit From Interest Rate Cut In USA

Worsening of the global economic scenario due to Brexit and trade war are the biggest threats for the company.

We expect CRH plc's sales to increase by 5% in 2019 driven by interest rate cut in USA. The lower rates will boost economic growth while reducing mortgage rates.

CRH plc (CRH) is a construction materials producer operating in Europe and America. We believe that the company’s earnings stand to benefit from monetary easing in USA. However, risks from Brexit and worsening of the trade war remain. We expect the company’s earnings from continued operations to grow by 7% and its dividends to remain unchanged in 2019. Our valuation analysis shows that CRH has the potential for around 6.5% price appreciation in the next six to nine months.

Outlook on Americas Materials Division Positive

Macroeconomic factors play an important role in the outlook for the construction materials industry because of the close direct relationship between GDP and cement, and consequently, other construction materials. Due to CRH's dominant position in North America's construction materials industry, the company is sensitive to macroeconomic factors. According to its website, the company is the largest paver and producer of asphalt, the largest producer of aggregates and the second-largest producer of ready mixed concrete in USA. It is also a leading supplier in Canada and Brazil.

We are positive on CRH’s Americas Materials business because of our positive economic outlook on USA. The chief driver of our outlook is our expectation of interest rate cut by around 50bps in 2019. IMF too has recently increased its estimate for USA’s economic growth by 30bps to 2.6%, as disclosed in its World Economic Outlook Update. Economic growth bodes well for residential and commercial demand for construction materials.

Another benefit of interest rates decline is that it will lead to a fall in mortgage rates, which in turn will provide a boost to housing starts. Cheaper borrowing cost will lead to greater demand for construction material in not just residential but the commercial real estate sector too.

USA’s government and Democrats have also agreed on an infrastructure bill that will lead to public spending of $2 trillion. However, funding of this expenditure is a concern that might limit the actual amount spent on infrastructure in 2019.

Europe Materials Division May Suffer From UK’s Political Uncertainty

CRH is the largest heavyside materials business in Europe, according to its website, which makes the company sensitive to macroeconomic factors in the continent.

Our outlook on CRH’s Europe Materials, excluding United Kingdom, is positive because of our expectation of euro area economic growth. IMF has recently revised up its growth estimate for euro area by 10bps, and now expects its economy to grow at 1.3% in 2019 and 1.6% in 2020.

While euro area growth looks satisfactory, we believe that growth in the United Kingdom is likely to drag demand for construction materials. United Kingdom appears to be headed towards a no-deal Brexit by the end of October, which will constrain the country’s economic growth. We are more pessimistic on UK than economists and agencies. Both IMF and the Economist Intelligence Unit expect UK to grow by 1.3% in 2019.

Earnings from Continued Operations to Increase 7% in 2019

Given our outlook on the American and European markets, we expect CRH’s sales to rise by around 5%. This will lead to a 7% increase in earnings from continued operations. While the management appears optimistic on pricing that will lead to higher margins, we are assuming margins to remain mostly unchanged. The table below gives our estimates for CRH’s earnings.

M&A Activity to Temporarily Reduce Total Earnings for Shareholders

CRH focuses on active portfolio management, and therefore, it regularly exits certain businesses and enters others. In 2019, CRH has agreed to divest the European Shutters and Awnings Business for EUR 0.3 billion, as mentioned in its last trading update. It has also agreed to divest its European Distribution Business for an enterprise value of EUR 1.64 billion. On the other hand, the company has invested EUR 0.2 billion in 16 bolt-on acquisitions.

Overall, we believe that CRH will take some time to invest all the funds it receives from its divestments. Consequently, the total profit from continued and discontinued operations combined will experience a fall in 2019. The total profit should pick up as CRH completes its assessments and acquisition processes.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Slight Upside

We are using the enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple (EV/EBITDA) to evaluate CRH. Using a trimmed peer average of 9.0x (Source: Koyfin) and multiplying it with our projected EBITDA of $3,967 million gives us an enterprise value of $35.7 billion. This leads to a target price of $35.45, which implies a 6.5% upside from CRH’s July 29 closing price. Our working is given in the table below. The table also shows our target price at different EV/EBITDA multiples.

Due to the high value of earnings from discontinued operations, it is not appropriate to use the company’s own historical average EV/EBITDA multiple to determine its value.

CRH Offering Dividend Yield of 2.4%

We expect CRH to maintain its dividend amount in 2019 at the same level as 2018. Therefore, we expect the company to announce full-year dividend payment of $0.8 per share, out of which $0.58 has already been announced. Our dividend projection implies a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Risks Emanate From Global Economic Slowdown and Exchange Rate

The biggest risk to our thesis is slower-than-expected global economic growth in case the trade war situation worsens. Also, worsening of the political crisis in UK as the October 31, 2019 deadline approaches and the possibility of delay in Brexit can negatively affect our sales growth estimate.

Another risk is currency risk, as CRH derived 48.4% of its revenues from Europe and 1.6% from Asia in 2018. Depreciation of EUR and GBP against USD can have a detrimental effect on the company’s earnings in US$ terms.

Conclusion: Adopting A Neutral Stance

According to our estimates, CRH offers a potential price upside of 6.5% and a dividend yield of 2.4%. As the total return is less than 10%, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We recommend an entry point of $32.2, which is 10% below our target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.