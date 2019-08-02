Energy Transfer Operating Series E Preferred Units: One Of The Few Buys That Is Still Lagging The Monster Rally

In this article, we will present what we believe is one of the very few normally valued fixed income instruments that have a little room to run on the upside, based on a small, but clear arbitrage. Of course, in times when the fixed income market of listed securities is overheated, we had to search for bargains that come with their pitfalls. In this case, the US investor will have to deal with K-1. The stock in question is Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. 7.60% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (OTCPK:ETP.PE). It has a non-qualified yield of 7.6% (stripped price), an S&P credit rating of BB, and based on a direct comparison with brother preferred units is mispriced by at least 70 cents. This can boost one's yield to hold above 10% depending on how long it takes for the market to price the arbitrage correctly.

Road map of the article

1. What is ETP-E- yield metrics, special features, ranking explained.

2. Explanation of the metrics we use for comparison.

3. The credit quality of the company and comparison with alternative fixed income instruments

4. Fair value based on relative valuations and potential returns.

5. What will prove the thesis wrong and our reaction.

What is ETP-E?

ETP-E is the newest preferred unit issued by Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. in their effort to deleverage. Below, you can find the most important metrics of this relatively fresh issue:

Source: author's spreadsheet

The structure of the company is also very important to us:

Source: IPO Prospectus

Based on the structure here you can see how the preferred units are ranked:

Source: IPO Prospectus

The stock (we may use stock even though ETP-E is a preferred unit) has several important characteristics that also attracted our attention:

Fixed to floating - After its call date 5/15/2024 the units will "float" at a rate 5.16% higher than the 3-month LIBOR. It is very important to note that the issuing company has provided information on what will happen to the calculation of the distribution if LIBOR is not existent in the IPO prospectus: The term “three-month LIBOR” means the London interbank offered rate for deposits in U.S. dollars having an index maturity of three months in amounts of at least $1,000,000, as that rate appears on the display designated on the Reuters Screen LIBOR01 Page (or any successor or replacement page) at approximately 11:00 a.m., London time, on the relevant distribution determination date, provided that: (I) If no offered rate appears on the Reuters screen page on the relevant distribution determination date at approximately 11:00 a.m., London time, then the calculation agent, after consultation with us, will select four major banks in the London interbank market and will request each of their principal London offices to provide a quotation of the rate at which three-month deposits in U.S. dollars in amounts of at least $1,000,000 are offered by it to prime banks in the London interbank market, on that date and at that time, that is representative of single transactions at that time. If at least two quotations are provided, three-month LIBOR will be the arithmetic average (rounded upward if necessary to the nearest 0.00001 of 1%) of the quotations provided. (II) Otherwise, the calculation agent will select three major banks in New York City and will request each of them to provide a quotation of the rate offered by it at approximately 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on the distribution determination date for loans in U.S. dollars to leading European banks having an index maturity of three months for the applicable distribution period in an amount of at least $1,000,000 that is representative of single transactions at that time. If three quotations are provided, three-month LIBOR will be the arithmetic average (rounded upward if necessary to the nearest 0.00001 of 1%) of the quotations provided. (III) Otherwise, the calculation agent, after consulting such sources as it deems comparable to any of the foregoing quotations or display page, or any such source as it deems reasonable from which to estimate three-month LIBOR or any of the foregoing lending rates, shall determine three-month LIBOR for the applicable distribution period in its sole discretion. Notwithstanding the foregoing clauses (I), (II) and (III): (A) If the calculation agent determines on the relevant distribution determination date that the LIBOR base rate has been discontinued, then the calculation agent will use a substitute or successor base rate that it has determined in its sole discretion is most comparable to the LIBOR base rate, provided that if the calculation agent determines there is an industry-accepted substitute or successor base rate, then the calculation agent shall use such substitute or successor base rate; and (B) If the calculation agent has determined a substitute or successor base rate in accordance with the foregoing, the calculation agent in its sole discretion may determine what business day

- After its call date 5/15/2024 the units will "float" at a rate 5.16% higher than the 3-month LIBOR. It is very important to note that the issuing company has provided information on what will happen to the calculation of the distribution if LIBOR is not existent in the IPO prospectus: K-1 - Yes, an owner of ETP-E will have to deal with this. One will have to put some extra effort to receive the extra yield. As we say in my country - "Who does not work, should not eat." More on this later.

- Yes, an owner of ETP-E will have to deal with this. One will have to put some extra effort to receive the extra yield. As we say in my country - "Who does not work, should not eat." More on this later. The units are callable on a credit rating event at a price $25.50 + any accrued dividends: “Rating Event” means a change by any nationally recognized statistical rating organization (within the meaning of Section 3(A)(62) of the Exchange Act, that publishes a rating for us (a “rating agency”) to its equity credit criteria for securities such as the Series E Preferred Units, as such criteria are in effect as of the original issue date of the Series E Preferred Units (the “current criteria”), which change results in (I) any shortening of the length of time for which the current criteria are scheduled to be in effect with respect to the Series E Preferred Units, or (II) a lower Equity Credit being given to the Series E Preferred Units than the Equity Credit that would have been assigned to the Series E Preferred Units by such rating agency pursuant to the current criteria. “Equity Credit” for the purposes of the Series E Preferred Units means the dollar amount or percentage in relation to the stated liquidation preference amount of $25.00 per Series E Preferred Unit assigned to the Series E Preferred Units as equity, rather than debt, by a rating agency in evaluating the capital structure of an entity.

The metrics we will use for our analysis

Mcap/(long term debt + preferreds) - This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Of course, we prefer market value vs. book value. The main reason is that equally valued common stocks should have equally valued preferred stocks. On top of that, properties depreciate with time in the balance sheet, and their book value has less to do with reality as time passes by. The bigger the ratio, the safer the prefer; there is no doubt here.

- This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Of course, we prefer market value vs. book value. The main reason is that equally valued common stocks should have equally valued preferred stocks. On top of that, properties depreciate with time in the balance sheet, and their book value has less to do with reality as time passes by. Distribution to common units/distribution to preferred units in relation to the distribution yield of the common vs. preferred - Here it is very important to include the distribution yield of the 2 instruments. The common units bring more risk to their holders. Basically the higher the ratio the safer the preferred units, but this is to a certain limit because one does not want the company to distribute unreasonable amounts of cash to unitholders, leaving liquidity problems to the company. As long as the 2 distribution yields are relatively close, one can be certain that the public views the common unit distribution as "safe" and stable.

Here it is very important to include the distribution yield of the 2 instruments. The common units bring more risk to their holders. Basically the higher the ratio the safer the preferred units, but this is to a certain limit because one does not want the company to distribute unreasonable amounts of cash to unitholders, leaving liquidity problems to the company. As long as the 2 distribution yields are relatively close, one can be certain that the public views the common unit distribution as "safe" and stable. distribution yield common/current yield preferred - This ratio alone gives a lot of information about the market expectations. Imagine a preferred yielding 5% and a common at 3% - this would mean in general market is very bullish on the capital appreciation of the common, on the other side would be a common stock yield of 15% vs. a 9% yield of preferred stock where the common stockholders have pushed the stock price to a level where they say the prospects are so risky that we need way higher compensation for holding the company's common stocks. There are a lot of exceptions to this rule, but the logic is very strong in companies that distribute their earnings such as MLPs and REITs. A perfect example here would be the comparison between Public Storage (PSA) and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (CBL)

The company

Mcap/(debt + preferreds). The market cap of ET is around $38 bln. The last reported long-term debt is around $46 bln and including ETP-E the preferred units outstanding have to be around $3 bln. This puts the ratio at 0.77. This is the level at which S&P assigned BBB- rating to the company's debt. It is very important to note that the preferred units are in the middle in terms of ranking, they have $38 bln of buffer in the face of the common units market cap and have a large amount of debt senior to them.

Distribution to common / vs. distribution to preferreds and distribution yield common vs. / current yield preferred. The distribution yield of the common units stands at 8.29% or around $3.1 bln per year while the distribution to the preferred units is around 7.6% or $235 mln. This brings the ratio to around 13. As long as the company earns its common unit distribution the distribution to preferred unitholders can be treated as quite safe because there is a lot of room for the common unit distribution to be cut before affecting the small amount of preferred units. The spread in current yields between the common units and the preferred units is around 0.6%. This is supposed to be a healthy spread from the perspective of preferred holders, but not as safe as the highest quality companies. The monitoring of the performance of the common units and the related reaction is a must if one is to hold ET preferreds. The closest example in the world of K-1 preferreds would be the B rated DCP Midstream LP. (DCP) preferreds. The spread common vs. preferred in this company is 10.54% vs. 8%. Actually one can certainly make the comparison between DCP and ET preferred units. The credit risk raises from BB to B while the current yield is just 0.3% higher.

The debt of the company and comparison

Source: Energy Transfer Bonds

Here one can see that the longest-term debt of the issuing company has a yield at a maximum of 5%. Let's not forget that ETP-E does not bring such a long duration. It is an instrument that starts floating after the year 2024 and now let's take a look at the short-term bonds of the company:

Source: Energy Transfer Bonds

The 5-year yields are at around 3%. And now it is up to the readers to determine what is the duration of ETP-E. Its duration is related to the correlation of LIBOR vs. risk-free yields but it will be extremely low once the preferred becomes floating. In all fairness, I would compare ETP-E with the 5 to 7-year bonds of the company. This means that we compare a BBB- rated bond that yields 3% with a 7.6% yielding preferred unit rated BB from the same company. The yield spread presented like this seems enormous, but let's not forget that in Limited Partnerships the preferred units stand much closer to the equity and still S&P probably knows its job when it assigns ratings. Here we can see one comparable bond that has the same nominal yield as ETP-E:

Source: Energy Transfer Bonds

It trades 16% above par with a YTM of 3.42%. I understand that now anyone speaks about Fed Funds rate cut and how we are going back to lower rates. In fact, this does not matter that much for floating-rate instruments. Their price is supposed to be the least volatile because it is the spread with the risk-free rates that matters and their spread is as stable as it can be. As of the moment, the embedded floating rate of ETP-E is 5.16% + 2.26% or 7.42% and as the security is trading below Par(stripped price) we can still say that the spread to the bonds is enormous. I personally fail to understand this large spread and for me, ETP-E has to rise in price until its yield to call reaches not more than 5%. The reader can feel free to laugh at the price target, but this gives a price target of ETP-E at $28. Keep in mind this is the theoretical price target if we assume 1.5% yield spread between the preferred and the most similar bond from the company. Let's not forget that ETP-E has a very special redemption clause on a rating event. In practice, this is supposed to always keep the price closer to the call price than to the estimated fair value.

Comparison with preferred stocks in general

Let's compare ETP-E with a BB-rated financial. The closest stock with the characteristics of ETP-E is Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS.PK), 6.375% Dep Sh Fixed/Float Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series K(GS.PK). I have not lost my mind comparing ETP-E to a financial preferred is not very reasonable, but they carry almost the same credit risk as per the rating agencies. GS-K becomes a floater with LIBOR + 3.55% which is 1.6% lower than ETP-E. It will have a nominal yield of 5.8% if LIBOR does not change. As it is qualified this results in around 7% non-qualified equivalent yield. This means that ETP-E is issued so that it floats 0.4% when we adjust for the qualified status of GS-K. Now let's assume that underwriters know their job and they price preferred stocks correct based on credit risk. To prove that I will take GS-K and ETP-D. If we believe the same credit risk deserves the same yield, we will have to adjust for GS-K being qualified. The nominal yield of GS-K is 6.38% if we multiply this 1.2 times (this is the conversion ratio from qualified to non-qualified), we get 7.656% which is very similar to the nominal yield of ETP-D. Further, if you remember the 5.8% floating rate of GS-K, multiply this 1.2 times and you will get the floating rate of ETP-D if LIBOR stays constant. To me, it looks that whoever was pricing ETP-D was looking at GS-K and adjusting. A few months later everyone talks about rate cuts and we have ETP-E hitting the market with the same nominal yield, but with a higher floating rate. I personally have done a lot of research on the credit ratings and their relation to yields. Long story short, I don't see any reason why a BB rating from a financial company will get different adjusted yields from any other sector as long as they have the same credit rating. Credit ratings are based on numbers and probabilities and it is not supposed to matter if you sell apples or I-phones. If we assume underwriters have been correct to price ETP-E with the same yield metrics as GS-K and for some reason, it deserves 0.40% spread this means that ETP-E has to have a yield to call equal to the yield to call of GS-K multiplied 1.2 times +0.40%, brings the YTC of ETP-E to 4.5%. As GS-K is overvalued at the moment we can do the same calculation with the most similar stock:

Valley National Bancorp, 6.25% Fixed/Float Non Cumul Perp Preferred Stk Series A(VLYPP).

Source: author's database

VLYPP metrics are so similar to ETP-E if we make the adjustment - 6.25%*1.2 =7.5%, (2.26+3.85)*1.2 = 7.332%. So the fixed rate of ETP-E is 0.10% higher and the floating rate is 0.10% higher. What a coincidence. It seems that underwriters really treat BB rating the same regardless of the sector. But as of now, the market does not treat the 2 securities equal. VLYPP has a yield to call of 4.29%. Let's multiply this again to the magic number 1.2 to get the yield to call of ETP-E that flattens the arbitrage. We get 5.15% yield to call. And we again have a price target in the range $27.50-28. Not looking that funny anymore.

Comparison with K-1 cousins

There are not that many stocks to compare with, but just to prove how undervalued ETP-E is, we have some help from DCP and its preferred stocks DCP-B and DCP-C:

Source: author's database

At the time of writing their credit rating has been raised to B+, but still lower than ET preferred units. To compare the ETP-E and DCP-B, I will make the assumption that LIBOR is a constant number and the discount rate for DCP-B is 0.30% higher than ETP-E which is the spread of their current yields at the moment. Here are the expected cash flows:

Source: author's spreadsheet

Now let's calculate the PV of the 2 securities assuming different discount rates:

Source: author's spreadsheet

The chart shows that if the discount rate falls for the 2 securities, the price spread should narrow. This is related to the fact that in such a scenario the 2 securities will either be redeemed or trade as pinned to Par but as of now ET finances at 7.6% or LIBOR + 5.16% and its security trades lower than Par. At the time of writing the theoretical price spread between ETP-E and DCP-C has to be around $1.4. Let's wait and see if practice will prove the theory.

Comparison with brothers

Here the comparison is more straightforward because we have the same credit risk. Using the same approach as with DCP-B we have:

ETP-E vs. ETP-C

ETP-E vs. ETP-D

Source: author's spreadsheet

Here we have the same logic. If for some reason ET can issue preferreds at 6% in the future and you are 100% certain about this, this means that you simply don't care what preferred unit to own but if things are as they are at the moment and ETP finances at 7.6% then either ETP-E is quite undervalued or both ETP-C and ETP-D are quite overvalued. Just to make this statement stronger, this is not an opinion, these are the numbers. In fact, this is the most important reason to own ETP-E. You have a direct hedging reaction from a family member. In any downside scenario, ETP-E will significantly outperform its brothers. For people who scale their bets and use leverage, relative value and the hedging reaction are the most important factor. While ETP-C and ETP-D trade so close to ETP-E, it is a clear buy.

The yield curve of BB and "BB-" rated preferreds

To further defend our thesis that ETP-E is a strong buy, we want to present to the reader the alternative investments. Everyone is good at criticizing, but when one has to come up with an alternative, things get harder.

Source: author's database

These are the BB and BB- alternatives that are qualified and have YTC > 0 and current yield >5.5%. When you buy an ETF that holds these securities, don't forget that a diversified portfolio of buy and hold cannot outperform the yield curve. If it says 3% yield to call, this is what you get most likely. I fail to see how any of these instruments offer better risk-reward compared to ETP-E. As always, I am interested in the reader's view on the matter.

On the chart below, we can see the BB and BB- instruments that have current yield >5.5% and YTC >0%

Source: author's database

The chart is missing the extremely toxic to us Washington Prime Group (WPG) preferreds because one can get tempted by their high yield. If one finds a better value than ETP-E in this chart, please share which instrument and why.

Price target and potential returns

After we examined all the information and made all the comparisons I think that defending a 5.5% yield to call on ETP-E is quite reasonable. This means a price of around $27.50 at the moment or $27 stripped. As of the moment, I see no danger of a forced redemption based on a credit rating event, but one has to consider this at all times. If the price target is reached within 1 year, one can generate a yield to hold greater than 15%. We continue to use the approach of finding mispriced fixed income to boost yield to hold and with this bullish market it is hard to judge whether we are correct in our recommendations or just anything is headed higher and higher. It is a bull market you know, buy before someone else pushed the price higher. I say this with irony, but in every joke, there is a little joke.

Comment on K-1

I have seen a lot of comments related to K-1. I understand it is a pain and one needs to put some extra effort. When the whole fixed income market is so inflated, you cannot expect to find decent value easy. If you want a decent yield in this market you will have to do some extra work. It is like wanting to have abs but saying, I don't want to exercise or keep a healthy diet. No diet, no abs, no K-1, no yield. This is the market at the moment.

What will make us reconsider our position in ETP-E

A drop of the market cap of the common stock. Any 10% move to the downside will make us revisit the thesis. Rating event. Most likely this will not happen without our first trigger being activated. Narrowing the arbitrage with all the fixed instruments in the article. Narrowing the arbitrage with ETP-C and ETP-E. Drop in the price of the company's bonds. Reaching our target.

Conclusion

ETP-E is a clear arbitrage from all angles as long as one finds a way to deal with K-1. The selling pressure from underwriters gives a chance to the income investor to generate a very decent amount of "Alpha" in a market that is becoming totally overheated. With its 7.7% current yield, its low duration and a basket of hedging reactions, ETP-E is a desirable addition to all your portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.