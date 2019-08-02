The Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth: Kiplinger's International Aristocrats For August

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs showed 66.91% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Big, high-price Kiplinger reliable dividend stocks led the pack.

These 98 select dividend stocks ranged 0.50-9.76% in annual yield and ranged -11.72-100.00% in annual price target upsides per brokers 7/30/19.

Most reliable long-term dividend stocks, also known as International "Dividend Aristocrats," have raised dividends for at least five straight years (Canadian firms), 10 years (EU-based firms), or 25 years (U.S. companies).

Kiplinger Investing offers "insights for investors" online. This World's Most Reliable list was compiled by Kiplinger in October 2018, data as of 7/30/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.69% To 45.34% Net Gains For 10 Top International Dividend Aristocrat Dogs Into 2020

Four of these 10 top Kiplinger most reliable dividend stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these July dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 30, 2020:

British American Tobacco (BTI) was projected to net $453.40, based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

WPP Plc (WPP) was projected to net $420.58, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% more than the market as a whole.

Canadian National Resources (CNQ) was projected to net $394.17, based on a median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $369.57, based on the median of target price estimates from 11 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% more than the market as a whole.

Methanex Corp. (MEOH) was projected to net $349.10, based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates form 13 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 67% above the market as a whole.

Enbridge (ENB) was projected to net $312.53, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% less than the market as a whole.

Suncor Energy (SU) netted $276.61 based on the median of estimates from 26 analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 9% more than the market as a whole.

Sanofi SA (SNY) was projected to net $267.34, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 44% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) was projected to net $218.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $166.92, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 32.29% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks equal to the market as a whole.

Source: Thedogtrainingsecret.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) Paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where, and (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs".

98 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By August Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

98 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Stocks On Earth By August Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top International Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Top 10 International Dividend Aristocrats selected 7/30/19 by yield represented eight of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first two places were claimed by two utilities sector representatives, Enagas SA (OTCPK:ENGGY) [1] and Red Electrica Corporacion SA (OTCPK:RDEIY) [2].

Then, two consumer defensive representatives placed third and eighth, British American Tobacco Plc [3] and Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) [8].

A lone financial services representative emerged in fourth place by yield, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCPK:SKVKY) [4]. After that, a lone consumer cyclical representative placed fifth WPP Plc [5].

One from the energy sector placed sixth, Enbridge [6]. A single healthcare equity paced seventh, AbbVie [7].

Then the lone communications services pup claimed ninth place, AT&T Inc (T) [9].

Finally, technology entered the top 10 in the form of Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP) [10] to complete the Kiplinger most reliable dividend and International Aristocrats top 10 by yield for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Kiplinger Most Reliable Dividend Dogs Showed 13.07%-38.85 Upsides While (31) One Lowly Downsider Slumped To -1.02%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 66.91% Disadvantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Kiplinger Most Reliable International Dividend Aristocrats To August 2020

Ten top Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Kiplinger most reliable dividend (MRD) dogs screened 7/30/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Kiplinger MRD Dogs (32) Delivering 6.49% Vs. (33) 19.6% Net Gains by All 10 Come August 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Kiplinger most reliable dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 66.91% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The eighth lowest priced selection, British American Tobacco Plc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 45.34%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of July 30 were: Red Electrica Corporacion SA, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Enagas SA, Micro Focus International PLC, and Imperial Brands Plc, with prices ranging from $9.40 to $25.50.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger most reliable international dividend aristocrat dogs as of July 30 were: Enbridge, AT&T, British American Tobacco, WPP, and AbbVie, whose prices ranged from $33.33 to $67.18.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P 500 stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.