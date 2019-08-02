Painted Pony: The Vicious Circle

Even with the stock price hitting an all-time low, the market doesn't value the company at a discount.

Due to the reduced cash flow and high debt, management revised the capital program and the production guidance.

After two encouraging quarters due to unusually high prices at some U.S. hubs, Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) reported a challenging Q2. The production volume decreased, free cash flow was negative, and net debt increased.

After strong Q1 earnings, I had discussed the expected lower profits over the next few quarters. The issues materialized, and this article highlights the consequences for the operations and the valuation.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Low prices and high costs

Production dropped 18.5% year over year. The strong decline is due to pricing-related shut-ins of 5,300 boe/d and third-party infrastructure maintenance of 1,900 boe/d.

Compared to the previous year, gas prices were much lower at pretty much all Canadian and U.S. gas hubs. Thanks to some modification at a processing facility, the company increased its liquids production as a percentage of the total production. But NGL prices followed the same downward trend as gas prices.

Thus, the reduced production and lower commodity prices explain the 32.5% year-over-year drop in revenue.

The corresponding per barrel revenue of C$2.21/mcfe exceeds the total costs of C$3.31/mcfe. The hedge gain of C$0.43/mcfe was not enough to offset the losses.

The sustaining costs of C$0.96/mcfe correspond to my estimate based on previous company guidance to hold production flat.

Adjusted funds flow was C$9.1 million only. And the company didn't include the decommissioning costs of C$7.6 million in the calculation. With a capital program of $15.3 million, the free cash flow was negative and the net debt increased compared to the previous quarter.

With reduced adjusted funds flow and higher net debt, the debt ratios remain high.

Depending on how you calculate the ratios, the results vary. I consider Painted Pony's lease as debt. And due to the seasonality of gas prices, TTM adjusted funds flow seems to better reflect the reality. Based on my preferences, the net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio is 5.7x.

Considering the company depends on higher NGL and gas prices to generate a profit, this debt ratio level is worrying.

The consequences of this challenging Q2

Due to the high leverage, management had insisted on keeping the capital program below the cash flow to reduce the net debt. Consistent with this strategy, management announced an update of the capital program:

Painted Pony has reduced the 2019 expected capital spending range from C$95 to C$110 million to C$80 to C$95 million, a reduction of approximately C$15 million or 15% from the midpoint of previous 2019 spending guidance to the midpoint of the updated 2019 spending guidance."



With this current gas environment, the adjusted funds flow decreased, which involved reducing the capital program, which will reduce production, which will reduce adjusted funds flow, etc.

Keeping the capital program within adjusted funds flow will not increase the net debt. But the net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio can keep on increasing if the company can't sustain its production with its capital program. This is happening with Painted Pony as its costs are too high to generate profits at Q2 NGL and gas prices.

Thus, management reduced the 2019 production guidance from a range of 54,000-56,000 boe/d to a range of 49,000-51,000 boe/d.

Besides the impact on adjusted funds flow over the next years, the 2P RLI (Reserve Life Index) is getting close to 63 years, based on the midpoint of the updated production guidance.

Eight months ago, I discussed the excess land the company owns. With the decrease of expected production and the high leverage, the excess land is becoming even more obvious. As a result, Patrick Ward, the CEO, mentioned for the first time the possibility of asset sales:

We are also contemplating asset dispositions while continuing to build a portfolio of physical and financial marketing contracts to maximize Painted Pony's natural gas price realizations."



In the current challenging Canadian gas environment, selling gas assets at a good price will be challenging. Painted Pony's latest presentation includes a slide that suggests the company is undervalued based on previous asset sales in the same area.

But the listed transactions took place more than 1 and 2 years ago. Over the previous 12 months, the valuation of the companies listed in the slide above dropped by more than 40%.

That doesn't mean Painted Pony won't realize asset sales at a fair price. But the values presented in the company's presentation may reflect an optimistic scenario in today's context.

Valuation

In my previous article, I argued that Painted Pony wasn't undervalued despite its strong Q1 results. Since then, the stock price dropped 17.17%, including the 11.83% drop after the Q2 earnings release.

But considering the disastrous quarter and lower guidance, I still don't see any investment opportunity.

Compared to Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTC:AAVVF), the market doesn't value Painted Pony's flowing barrels at a discount.

Yet, Peyto has been generating a profit over the last 57 quarters and is still operating at lower costs with a higher liquids production.

Conclusion

Due to its higher costs, Painted Pony needs improved gas and NGL prices to operate at a profit. As long as realized prices stay below its total costs of about C$3.30/mcfe, the company will stay in a vicious circle. Lower adjusted funds flow will trigger a lower capital program, which will trigger a declining production and reduced adjusted funds flow, etc.

Management mentioned the possibility of asset sales. But in the current context, I wouldn't expect any game-changing transaction for the company.

Despite the drop in stock price, the company is still not undervalued compared to better producers like Peyto.

