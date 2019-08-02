It's (Almost) Time To Buy Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group (SPG) made it to my short-list of REITs for its yield, distribution safety, distribution growth outlook, and earnings forecast. The company just released earnings fulfilling all my expectations and more and yet the stock is falling. The question is, has this ship sailed or is now the time to buy? By my reckoning, now is the time to buy SPG.

Simon Property Group is a retail specialist operating malls and upscale shopping centers in the U.S. and globally.

The Results

Simon Property Group reported a 0.7% increase in YOY revenue and beat the consensus forecast. The company's FFO came in at $2.99 which is a hair above the expected results. Adjusted FFO grew $0.14 or 5% over the same period last year, adjustments include the adoption of ASC 842 accounting standards. The results were driven by a 2.0% increase in comp NOI growth that was offset by weakness related to bankruptcies among some of the retail tenants. Total NOI growth was closer to 1.7%.

David Simon, from the 2Q Conference Call:

"Our comp NOI increased 2% for the second quarter, and total portfolio NOI increased 1.6% for the quarter. Retail bankruptcies in the second quarter impacted our comp NOI by over a hundred basis points. Year-to-date comp NOI has increased 1.8% "

Rent spreads, over the trailing twelve months, increased a whopping 32%, which compounded with rising occupancy rates bodes well for future revenue growth. The only negative within the report is operating expenses, up more than 9.0%, which are cutting into profitability.

Guidance for the year was maintained at its previous level; full-year 2019 FFO is expected in the range of $12.30 to $12.40 per share. The analysts are optimistic, 4 of the 6 covering SPG have been raising their estimates over the past few weeks and the consensus is at the high end of SPG's own range. At $12.39, this sets the company up to beat its own guidance by year-end and there is an expectation for this to happen. Over the past 16 quarters, SPG has beaten consensus 84% of the time.

The Dividend

The SPG dividend is not the highest in the Retail REIT space but it is substantially higher than the broad market S&P 500's average 1.85% and the 10-year Treasury's +/- 2%. At today's prices, the stock is yielding about 5.25% and that includes a new increase to the distribution announced with the 2Q earnings report. SPG increased the quarterly distribution by 5% to $2.10 per share or $8.40 annually, payable to shareholders of record 8/30/19.

This is the 10th year of annual increase and there is an expectation for future increases as well. The company is able to maintain a satisfactory payout ratio and has a positive outlook for revenue/earnings growth. The payout ratio is near 70%; revenue and earnings are both projected to grow 3%+ in 2020.

Growth Drivers

Revenue growth is being driven by several factors including new developments, redevelopment of existing properties, expansion of existing properties, acquisitions, and growth in the international segment.

Over the past quarter, construction began on a new upscale outlet in Normandy, France. It is slated to open in the summer of 2021, SPG owns 81% of it. In total, there are 30 properties in some stage of development/redevelopment or expansion across the company's global footprint.

The total cost of these projects is estimated at 1.7 billion and aimed at increasing total square footage and improving rent spreads. The Normandy project alone will add another 229,000 square feet of space which, at an average rental price per square foot of $54.52 is another $12.5 million minimum in base rent.

The Financials

The financials are good, the company carries a high load of debt but it's long term, secured by real estate, and leveraged for profit. The company has over $6.8 billion in liquidity including cash on hand and capacity under current credit facilities so plenty of room for maneuvering. Credit metrics are also solid, Debt and Fixed Charge Coverage are both hovering around 5.1X NOI.

The company is using cash flow and cash flow growth to fuel the development/redevelopment pipeline so debt and credit ratings should remain stable for the foreseeable future.

David Simon, from the conference call:

Our extensive identified pipeline is over $5 billion in new development or redevelopment across all our platforms. These significant redevelopments and transformations will continue to fuel our profitability. Importantly, we will fund these accretive projects through our internally generated cash flow.

The Risks

There are some risks, what David Simon calls headwinds, but most are factored in and some, like the cost of redevelopment, will pay for itself over the long term. Other risks, like the stronger dollar, declining earnings from some international investments, and unexpected bankruptcies among the retailers can't be brushed aside as easily.

We continue to reinforce our guidance at 12.30 to 12.40 despite some headwinds, which include lower lease settlement income, lower distribution income from our international investments, stronger dollar, obviously all the redevelopment that's going on with our anchors, accelerated redevelopment including, say, Northgate, some of the unanticipated bankruptcies, and some of our SPO costs which we're now accelerating

The FOMC just lowered interest rates but signaled future rate cuts are not guaranteed; this has the dollar moving higher. The DXY just hit a two-year high and could easily move higher when the ECB lowers rates like they are expected to later this year. The dollar is going to be even stronger.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas reports the retail sector leads all others in terms of layoffs and job losses this year. The reason for job losses in retail is two-fold, restructuring and bankruptcies.

Global growth has recently been downgraded by a number of leading institutions including the IMF, the World Bank, the ECB, and the BOE.

The Technical Picture

Simon Property Group has been trapped in a range over the past year or so and recently trended down to the bottom of it. Price action over the past few days has brought the REIT down to a new multi-year low and put it in position to decline further. Shares popped on the earnings release but sold off in the wake creating an Abandoned Baby/Shooting Start candle at a key level.

The $160 level tried to provide support but the short-term moving average overpowered price action and drove it below. This move confirms the downtrend but maybe not another dip to new lows. The indicators, MACD and stochastic, are both bullish and pointing higher which is consistent with support and potential for price reversal.

The chart of weekly prices echoes what I'm seeing in the daily chart, a REIT down in the dumps with potential to bounce back. MACD shows momentum is still bearish but it is winding down towards zero, stochastic is also bearish but low in the oversold range, but neither give a clear indication of support. It is possible prices will move up from here but I think to wait a bit would be wise.

Prices might bounce back from the low I'm seeing today but they might not. If the market passes SPG up in favor of, say, Brixmor (BRX) because of valuation and yield then a better time to buy will be forthcoming. Brixmoor is trading around 10X forward FFO and SPG about 13% while BRX yields 6.0% and SPG yields 5%. I'd be a buyer of SPG if the price fell to $150.

The Bottom Line

Simon Property Group is a good REIT, it pays a good dividend, and has a great yield but there are some risks. The number one for me is the international connection but I can overlook that. There is a case to be made for global estate and it centers on growing populations, developing economies, and rapid urbanization.

The biggest problem for me is that, at its current price, the valuation and yield metrics with Simon Property Group are off. I can get another 100 bps of yield at a lower price with Brixmor and have no exposure to international markets. I like SPG and would be a buyer but it needs to be a little cheaper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.