Siemens And Its Pillars Of Growth

Thesis

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is a multinational conglomerate that focuses primarily on the industrial, energy, and healthcare equipment sectors. It is the largest industrial manufacturer in Europe and has an international foothold in several markets. The company is a leading provider of power generation and transmission products, as well as automation and medical diagnostics equipment. The company in general is well diversified, and each of its main business sectors generates growing revenue streams that contribute to the bottom line. The company's diversification is not only its sword, but also its shield, with each market sector being so profitable that it can protect it in the event of a drawback in one of the others.

Recent changes to the market sectors that Siemens services, particularly energy and healthcare, have provided benchmark tests which the company has passed with flying colors, indicating that it is able to adapt to shifting market demand. Regarding the energy sector, we have seen a shift recently pertaining to power providers and energy producers as they increasingly abandon fossil fuels and opt for renewable energy alternatives. Healthcare has seen a growing dependency on artificial intelligence and industry consolidation, challenging the traditional model of personalized care across older platforms. Siemens has met these challenges and adapted to them accordingly to ensure profitable business operations going forward. The company's ability to thrive in evolving markets suggests that it will continue operating profitably within its markets and also that it will be poised to take advantage of new growth opportunities that are presenting themselves.

Energy Sector

Within Siemens' energy division, the company delivers a wide variety of products and services that deal with the generation of energy through fossil fuels, and also for the production and transportation of oil and gas. These include gas turbines, steam turbines, generators, compressors, and control systems. Utility companies, oil companies, and independent power producers constitute the bulk of Siemens' consumer base for the energy sector, and recent changes among demand from this consumer base has challenged the company's ability to continue dominating the energy logistics market, but also has provided it with a unique opportunity.

Several market trends affect Siemens' energy division. Recently there has been stronger growth in demand for renewable power generation causing increased volatility levels in the traditional market. Market demand, particularly in Europe and the Americas, is shifting from fossil fuel power generation to more affordable gas and low-emissions power generation, challenging Siemens' current hold on fossil fuel energy. This challenge is coupled with another trend: the shift to more flexible and decentralized power generation and has been magnified by changes in international energy regulations, such as countries increasingly supporting renewable energy, carbon reductions, climate-change policies, etc. Despite these challenges, Siemens has already been adapting and making the necessary changes to supply the shifting market demand, while anticipating further shifts and retaining and growing its current market share on traditional markets.

Renewable Energy Consumption by Technology

Source: Cleanenergy.org

Siemens is always on the lookout for new ways to develop products and services that enhance efficiency, flexibility, and economy in the power generation market for oil, gas, and renewable energy. In response to the shifting demand from fossil fuels to renewable energy, Siemens has concentrated on developing new turbines that are gas-powered for high performance and low emissions. Regarding its existing line of turbine products, the company has innovated materials and methods that allow for the turbines to be modified and upgraded to improve performance and fuel economy, reducing CO2 emissions. According to the company's most recent annual report, Siemens believes that its new small- to medium-sized gas turbines will be widely purchased in countries with less developed energy infrastructures, while the investments on modifications to the existing turbines will be subscribed to in countries with more developed energy infrastructures.

The image below shows the change between 2017's orders and 2018 in the energy sector. Though volume has declined slightly, efficiency has improved greatly, enhancing Siemens' profit margins.

Source: Siemens 2018 annual report

In addition to physical products dealing with energy production, Siemens also offers software and system solutions for energy management for construction firms, power providers, and others. This subdivision within Siemens' energy sector is more profitable than its turbine and generator division, as energy management better accommodates the changing demands of consumers within the energy sphere. The carbon-reduction and decentralization trends greatly benefit Siemens' energy management arm, as the integration of wind power and other intermittent or distributed energy resources are converted into efficient and reliable power networks. The increasing reliance on renewable energy for established power grids requires that the grids become more flexible and efficient, opening up several key business opportunities for Siemens to be the provider of the products and systems to make this efficiency happen. Siemens believes that its consumers are expected to continue their efforts to strengthen power grids to better integrate the amount of decentralized and renewable energy, providing the company with foreseeable growth. Siemens further believes that oil and gas markets will recover from their recent low levels, providing its traditional bulwark energy division with increased revenues.

Healthcare

The healthcare division of Siemens is one of the world's largest suppliers of healthcare technology and a leading innovator in diagnostic imaging and laboratory diagnostics. Providing medical technology and software solutions, Siemens is able to support its customers all along the spectrum of clinical care, from prevention and early diagnosis to treatment and follow-up. These customers include public and private healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes.

Siemens' health products division is one of its largest and most profitable ones. Between fiscal year 2017 and 2018, profit margins for the healthcare division were 17.7% and 16.5% respectively, more than double its energy sector profit margins.

Source: Siemens 2018 annual report

The healthcare segment of Siemens faces several challenges pertaining to shifting trends. These can stem from changes in regulatory and policy developments around the world in countries the company operates in, as well as from changes within the way in which healthcare is provided. As health costs rise, providers come under pressure to deliver better care at lower costs. They are further pressured by societal resistance to these costs, a shift to value-based reimbursement, burdens of chronic disease, and scientific progress that alters their way of doing business. As a result, providers of healthcare are working on networked structures which yield the larger clinic and laboratory chains that are becoming more common, which essentially behave as large businesses. Healthcare undergoing this sort of industrial transformation can lead to improvements in quality while decreasing costs.

So where does Siemens fit in with all of this?

Siemens' healthcare leg is shaped by several trends that cause it to adapt its business periodically to anticipate changes in consumer demands. The first is demographic, mainly dealing with an aging population. This gives providers with opportunities for cost-efficient solutions if they can address the challenge of dealing with an aging population, increasingly demanding healthcare services. The second trend is economic development. As emerging economies improve access to healthcare for people, there will be new investments in healthcare products provided by Siemens and others. The third is the rise of chronic diseases that is the side effect of an aging population. Another trend deals with overall business development and the transformation of healthcare providers themselves, as result of the cost pressure on the providers which prompts the introduction of new efficiencies and leaner models. These trends will allow Siemens to continue offering its medical products to healthcare providers at profitable rates, while giving the company access to new and emerging markets, as well as providing it with opportunities to address increased demand in already established markets.

Siemens has embraced the challenge and has positioned itself to take advantage of these new opportunities. The company has focused its efforts on the development of innovative products which use new technologies such as artificial intelligence to create value-adding medical products for the providers of healthcare. This will enable more efficient handling of medical information and can lead to more precise and personalized clinical practice. A better integration of AI can also help physicians by detecting hidden patterns in data that will be valuable for diagnosis. Consultant firm McKinsey & Co. examined how an increase in AI within healthcare can save money throughout the industry. Below image represents potential savings as AI is further implemented in a given department.

Source: Forbes

Given how much value can be found in the healthcare sector through advancing medical technology, Siemens will continue finding increased levels of demand for its products and services. For the remainder of 2019, the company anticipates its overall medical imaging and equipment market to stay on track for moderate growth. Its markets will benefit from the trends previously outlined, and the company expects growth to continue in the U.S., Europe, and especially China. Rising government spending on healthcare will enhance the growth rate of Siemens' healthcare leg, while increased demand for private practice healthcare will also boost growth.

Outlook

Siemens, like most industrial and energy conglomerates, faces many challenges in an evolving globalized economy. The company is currently under pressure by what has been described as a declining global economic environment, with slowing economic growth worldwide and trade tensions causing it to experience fiscal quarters that are less profitable than they otherwise would be, but still profitable nonetheless. In response to the changing environment, the company is undergoing organizational structural changes, as outlined above, pertaining to some of its key operating arms. Company-wide changes do not occur overnight, however, and neither do changes within a global economic marketplace. It will take time for Siemens' efforts to realize their full effects. Until the full adaption to then changing market has been made, Siemens could see some volatility. It has seen third-quarter revenue decline from 1.11 billion euros a year ago to 1.03 billion euros for the third quarter 2019, while its gas-and-power unit - which the company will combine with its renewable energy businesses and then spin off the new company to shareholders - saw orders decline 14% in the three months ended June 30. Despite the volatility in recent times due to a changing market place, outlook remains optimistic.

The company has been making all the right moves pertaining to the research and development of new products to meet changing global demand in its target markets, as well as continue retaining market share for traditional products. Regarding the ladder, it has continually innovated and enhanced its existing products to provide value to consumers, and the results have shown. In recent years, Siemens has grown its balance sheet and increased equity through the growing sales of its flagship products. The company has seen its liquid assets grow significantly over the past few years, more than doubling from $10 billion to over $20 billion worth of cash and short-term inventories. The company's equity has increased, though not by double, in just five short years from over $30 billion to roughly $45 billion. The growth is expected to continue, as the company continues adapting and dominating the healthcare and energy sectors.

Source: TD Ameritrade

Siemens has grown its revenue consistently year over year. Currently, with the rate at which global consumer demand is changing, Siemens is poised to take advantage of these changes and capture untold growth opportunities, whereas that level of upheaval would capsize less financially-healthy companies. Total revenue has increased over a five-year period from $65 billion per year to over $80 billion per year, showing signs of progressive growth. Cash from operating activities tends to fluctuate with market conditions worldwide, but the company has experienced a net increase over the same five-year period from $7 billion to $9 billion.

Source: TD Ameritrade

With its strategic positioning within an evolving healthcare and energy market, and its overall financial prowess, Siemens stands ready to capture bountiful growth opportunities in the near and long term. At today's levels, it is a compelling buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.