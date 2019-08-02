Long Ideas | Tech | China
Huya: A Long-Term Bet On Video Game Streaming
About: HUYA Inc. (HUYA), Includes: TCEHY
by: First Floor Finance
Summary
Huya is a leading player in China's video game streaming market.
Partnership with Tencent will continue to push company to new heights.
Early expansion into Southeast Asia will help ward off competition.
Push into eSports has the potential to greatly increase Huya's user base.
Thesis:
The video game streaming market is exploding. Just last week, a 16 year old won $3 million in the Fortnite World Cup. While older generations, spend their time cheering on their favorite professional