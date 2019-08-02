Samsung Electronics: Demand From Clients Picking Up

Samsung has not announced any plans to reduce its wafer input capacity, which we believe is an indication of healthy order flow from clients.

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW52,000 (1.4x 2019F BPS) on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF). 2Q19 revenue and operating profit rose 7.1% and 5.9% QoQ to KRW56.1tn and KRW6.6tn, respectively. 2Q19 also witnessed an FX gain of about KRW500bn. By division, semiconductor reported an operating profit of KRW3.4tn, display KRW750bn (including one-off gains), IM KRW1.56tn, and CE KRW710bn. In semiconductors, both DRAM and NAND shipments exceeded expectations. Smartphone shipments totaled 75.1mn units, but smartphone operating profit missed our estimate by a wide margin due to declining Galaxy S10 shipments.

N/W earnings continued improving, but the margin was narrower than anticipated due to the R&D cost. Net cash stood at KRW83.8tn as of end-2Q19, down slightly from 1Q19. Memory semiconductor inventories are falling for both Samsung and its clients; NAND inventory in particular is expected to return to normal in 3Q19 amid an overall industry-wide inventory decline. Consequently, NAND contract prices are likely to surpass our expectations in 3Q19. As for DRAM, hyperscale server companies' inventories are thinning, and demand from PC and smartphone manufacturers are expected to pick up in earnest from 3Q19. Mobile DRAMs' contract price in 3Q19 will likely slide 15% QoQ, but it should work to stimulate growth in mobile DRAM content. Unlike its competitor, Samsung has not announced any plans to reduce its wafer input capacity, which we believe is an indication of healthy order flow from clients.

Major issues and earnings outlook

In 3Q19, we expect IM and display earnings to improve QoQ on the back of the launches of the Galaxy Note 10 and the new iPhone. In semiconductors, system semiconductor earnings are likely to pick up, whereas memory semiconductors are expected to experience a QoQ earnings decline. Overall, we forecast 3Q19 revenue and operating profit will grow 7.6% and 12.6% QoQ to KRW60.4tn and KRW7.4tn, respectively.

Share price outlook and valuation

The announcement of a shareholder return policy has been postponed to early next year due to the difficulties in estimating surplus cash flow. However, we continue to recommend a buy-and-hold strategy as memory semiconductor earnings are expected to bottom out in 3Q19.

