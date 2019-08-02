BOIL: Excessive Short Bets Indicate The Elastic Band Is Close To Breaking

We are setting a target price for natural gas futures at $2.4 mBtu and $13.44 for BOIL.

Investment thesis

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) edged significantly lower since our previous publication, in spite of the prolonged heat wave that touched Lower 48 States.

While the heat should have been supportive for the complex, since our release natural gas futures declined 6.96% to $2.14 and BOIL dipped nearly twice as much, down 13.01% to $12 per share, in line with the strategy of the ETF.

While our previous bullish view has not materialized, as the flammable market has not been moved by the intense heat wave that broke gas consumption records by the power sector, our work suggests that the fundamental picture of the complex is tightening. Besides, net short length suggest that the elastic band is excessively stretched and being short constitutes a high risk at current price levels.

Besides, weather forecasts in the U.S. remain supportive, as heat continues to sustain moderately cooling demand.

That being said, we are confident that the complex is set for a pullback in the month of August. Therefore, we are bullish on the complex, with a target price of $2.4 per mBtu, equivalent to $13.44 for BOIL and corresponding to an upside of 12%.

Record high power burns weigh on U.S. natural gas storage injections

The natural gas price weakness persists despite new daily record-high power burns set on the week ending July 19, S&P Global Platts shows. Natural gas consumption by electric power plants surpassed the latest high, reaching 44.5 Bcf/d on Friday and exceeding the previous record of 43.5 Bcf/d set in July 2018. Higher-than-normal temperatures and low natural gas prices both contributed to increase gas consumption by electric generators.

Meanwhile, U.S. aggregate supply growth resumes, following the one-off 2% weekly drop observed last week, advancing at a steady pace of 1% (w/w) to 94.7 Bcf/d, thanks to marketed and dry production ramping up to respectively 100.1 Bcf/d and 89.5 Bcf/d. Nevertheless, the balance between offer and demand widens compared to the previous week and the U.S. market is now in an oversupply of 9.8%, which is negative for the appreciation of BOIL shares.

Source: EIA - Natural Gas Weekly Update

Concomitantly, gas injection into U.S storage decelerated significantly (w/w), advancing only 1.42% or 36 Bcf to 2 569 Bcf, as demand for space cooling in the past week surged. Yet, this one-off event marginally influences Lower 48 gas storage seasonality, aa inventories continue to evolve in a comfortable surplus of 13.1% or 294 Bcf compared to last year, while the 5-year deficit accelerates slightly, with gas stockpiles establishing 5.3% or 145.2 Bcf below this threshold.

Source: EIA - Natural Gas Weekly Update

Furthermore and with natural gas output ramping up in the last months, current Lower 48 Natural gas storage is close the overtaking the July 5-year inventory average, explaining why the short momentum on natural gas futures and BOIL share is still prevailing.

Source: Oleum Research

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative bets

Source: Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Oleum Research

Speculators slashed net long exposure to Nymex natural gas futures on the July 16-23 period by 36 279 contracts, representing a drop of 22.65% (w/w) and is equivalent to the highest absolute dip seen since February 2018.

This significant drop is the primary result of both moderate long liquidation (10 111 billion British thermal units) and vigorous fresh shorting (26 168 BBTU).

Since the latest natural gas peak reached in November 2018, speculators have reduced significantly their net long position on Nymex natural gas, down 222 356 contracts and corresponding to an open interest decline of 7.02%.

That being said current speculative positioning is extremely short, suggesting that losses are still possible. Yet, this huge short length indicates that the complex is entering a bubble territory and shorting the complex now represents a high risk, as any positive development is likely to awaken bull bets.

In the year to date, speculators cut their net length by 188 479 BBTU, whereas flammable prices and BOIL shares lost respectively, 22.48% and 53.31%.

Backdrop advances

Since our last take on BOIL, the ETF corrected sharply, losing 19.9% to $12 per share, in spite of the passage of a heat wave that lifted cooling demand, braking record-high power needs. Hence, our view has not materialized, but we believe that present depressed gas prices sustain the flammable demand, which is likely to remain above-average through the summer season, as the power generation sector is more reliant on this commodity to cope with peak electric demand. Thus and given that, we expect the tightness of physical gas markets to enhance in the coming weeks, providing tailwinds to gas futures and BOIL shares.

Besides, latest weather data shows that heat withstands in the forthcoming two weeks, as Weather Prediction Center forecasts indicate temperatures above 80 degrees in most parts of the country, with highs north of 90 expected in Texas and South California.

Source: Weather Prediction Center

While these temperatures contribute to support cooling demand, this constitutes a warmish weather pattern that remains within the summer season mean.

Source: National Weather Service

In this context, characterized by record-high gas consumption by the power sector, warmish temperatures and low gas prices, we remain bullish for the moment on the natural gas complex and on BOIL shares and believe that a pullback is nearing, given excessive net short positioning.

