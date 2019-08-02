Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside

As detailed in our previous article, we’re big fans of the product of Smartsheet and love the company’s operating metrics.

We had written a previous article on Smartsheet. We’ve had a healthy discussion with SA community member spock123 and decided to alter our calculations.

Introduction

On our previous article on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) (read here), we argued a bull case and included a back-of-the-envelope calculation. After having a very constructive conversation with Seeking Alpha community member spock123 (link), we've decided to alter our assumptions and go into more detail.

Model Assumptions and Logic

Following is our chain of logic for the model and alterations from the previous calculation:

It is a 10-year model.

The discount rate used is 9.25% using Aswath Damodaran's calculations for System & Application software as suggested by spock123. A caveat: the calculations used by Prof. Damodaran are of January 2019 when the yield for the U.S. 10 year was between 2.7% and 2.8% and is down to 2% today. We'll be using 9.25% to be conservative. Our previous calculations were off 7%.

We're building our terminal EBITDA and FCF assumptions off of what Smartsheet management says in its Analyst Day presentation would be in at scale model. It says upwards of 20% for both; we've used 20%.

spock123 pointed towards a comparison with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) in our revenue growth assumptions. This was very helpful in our thinking. We've built our revenue growth using consensus estimates up to 2022, and an average growth rate of peers from a similar base. Consensus for 2022 is at $500 mn. We've used yearly growth rates for each peer starting from a TTM revenue of near $500 mn and moving forward and built on Smartsheet's 2022 revenue. We ran out of actual data for the last year for two of the peers. We've used consensus estimates in these cases. All consensus estimate numbers are highlighted in yellow in the sheets below. As our peer group, we've used SaaS companies that have managed to grow to a meaningful size. We've used Salesforce, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY).

When calculating yearly FCF, we've used a linear model between today and the final 20% FCF margin. We had avoided discounting FCF for the 10 years in our previous work for the sake of simplicity.

For our peer multiples in calculating terminal value, we've used a forward EV/EBITDA average for leading SaaS vendors. Our peer group was Salesforce, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). We've used forward multiples to be conservative. TTM multiples of Adobe and Salesforce seemed too high. Although we think that it would've been fair to use TTM multiples, we wanted to be conservative. In our previous calculation, we had excluded Salesforce as an outlier and didn't have Adobe in our peer group. We think that the new group is better as we think that the current peer group better fits the characteristics of Smartsheet.

We had also avoided accounting for dilution, arguing that it would've been a wash between FCF produced. As spock123 suggested, we went into more detail in our new calculation. We're accounting for 30% share dilution in the 10-year period.

The Calculations

The Bottom Line

We're still buy rated on Smartsheet. We're calculating a healthy 31% upside in a model which we view as conservative. As discussed in our previous article, in addition to the model upside, we love the operating characteristics of Smartsheet and its product.

P.S. We thank spock123 for the healthy discussion. He reminded us what a wonderful resource Seeking Alpha is for the community here more than the content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SMAR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Long ADBE, CRM, MSFT.