Hang Lung Properties: REIT-Like Characteristics In Favor But Risks Loom

The company's Hong Kong retail properties are less likely to be affected in the near-term given the long lease tenure and low proportion of turnover rent, but uncertainties remain.

Hong Kong-listed Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCPK:HLPPY) (OTCPK:HLPPF) [101:HK] has been among the best-performing Hong Kong-listed large-cap property developers this year, with its share price (excluding dividends) up 24.1% year-to-date versus a 7.5% rise for the benchmark Hang Seng Index over the same period. Similarly, Hong Kong property developers, Henderson Land (OTCPK:HLDCY) (OTCPK:HLDVF) [12:HK], Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK:SUHJY) (OTCPK:SUHJF) [16:HK], New World Development (OTCPK:NDVLY) (OTC:NDVLF) [17:HK] and CK Asset [1113:HK] (OTCPK:CHKGF) (OTCPK:CNGKY) have under-performed Hang Lung Properties with their share prices increased 14.9%, 13.7%, 7.1% and 3.6% year-to-date.

Hang Lung Properties' share price out-performance is attributable to its defensive REIT-like characteristics in an uncertain, volatile market environment. Hang Lung Properties generates substantially all of its earnings from property leasing similar to REITs, while most of its Hong Kong-listed property peers either derive a majority of their earnings from property development or generate a mix of earnings from both property development and property leasing. Hang Lung Properties also offers an attractive 4% dividend yield on par with Hong Kong REITs, based on its share price of HK$18.52 as of July 31, 2019. Earnings visibility from property leases as a landlord and a high dividend yield have helped Hang Lung Properties outperform its peers.

Hang Lung Properties' future share price performance is dependent on the continued growth of its China property business, the stabilization of Hong Kong retail sales, increased dividends and value accretion from opportunistic disposals and acquisitions.

Hang Lung Properties currently trades at an undemanding 0.56 times P/B based on its share price of HK$18.52 as of July 31, 2019. But given uncertainties over Hong Kong retail sales with ongoing protests and a possibility of flat dividend growth for FY2019, I suggest a lower entry price of HK$16.05 pegged to a P/B multiple of 0.5 times.

Hang Lung Properties, 57% owned by parent and holding company Hang Lung Group [10:HK] (OTCPK:HNLGY) (OTCPK:HNLGF), is a landlord and owner of investment properties in Mainland China and Hong Kong, with the property leasing business contributing 85% and 100% of its operating profits for FY2018 and 1H2019 respectively. The absence of property development sales in 1H2019 is an issue of timing difference, as Hang Lung Properties' sale of a single semi-detached house at 23-39 Blue Pool Road, Hong Kong in 1H2019 will be recognized in the company's books upon completion of legal assignment in 2H2019. But this does not change the fact that Hang Lung Properties is very similar to a REIT, with substantially all of its earnings derived from the leasing of investment properties versus property development sales.

Hang Lung Properties' investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential properties, serviced apartments and car parks.

In terms of geographic mix, Hang Lung Properties is well-split between Mainland China and Hong Kong, with the former contributing 46% of its 1H2019 operating profit and the latter accounting for 52% of its 1H2019 operating profit.

Mainland China Property Business Exhibiting Strong Growth Momentum

Hang Lung Properties' current under-valuation (which I will elaborate on later in the "Valuation" section of the article) is largely attributed to market concerns over weaker-than-expected Chinese economic growth. This in turn could lead to a decrease in consumer spending and poor rental income growth for the company's Mainland China commercial properties, particularly those located in Tier-2 cities. Hang Lung Properties' most recent 1H2019 results released on July 30, 2019 suggest that such market concerns are overdone.

Revenue from Hang Lung Properties' Mainland China property leasing business grew by 7% YoY in local currency terms to RMB1,894 million for 1H2019, while operating profit increased 9% to RMB1,286 million over the same period. The company's Mainland China property business is also growing faster, with 1H2019 YoY revenue growth rate of 7% outpacing the 3% and 4% YoY revenue growth rates for 1H2018 and 2H2018 respectively.

Hang Lung Properties' eight shopping malls and four office towers accounted for 78% and 22% of its 1H2019 Mainland China leasing revenue respectively. The focus remains on the company's six shopping malls in Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin and Dalian outside of Tier-1 city, Shanghai (two malls, Shanghai Plaza and Shanghai Grand Gateway 66). Four of these six shopping malls, Shenyang Palace 66, Jinan Parc 66, Wuxi Center 66 and Dalian Olympia 66, delivered double-digit growth in leasing revenue for 1H2019.

The two weakest malls, Shenyang Forum 66 and Tianjin Riverside 66 have also shown signs of improvement and turnaround. The occupancy rate for the Shenyang Forum 66 retail mall improved from 77% in 1H2017 to 87% in 1H2018 and then to 94% in 1H2019. Shenyang Forum 66's revenue has also increased gradually from RMB105 million in 1H2018 to RMB111 million in 2H2018, and then to RMB113 million for 1H2019. This was a result of Hang Lung Properties' introduction of new food & beverage tenants and the invitation of luxury brands with no prior presence in Shenyang to set up kiosks at Shenyang Forum 66.

Looking ahead, Shenyang Forum 66 will also benefit from the opening of a five-star 315-room Conrad Hotel in September 2019, converted from the top 19 floors of the office tower. This should be complementary to the retail component of Shenyang Forum 66 and draw in additional shopper traffic.

The Tianjin Riverside 66 mall saw leasing revenue grow by 3% YoY to RMB93 million, but occupancy declined from 90% in 2H2018 to 83% in 1H2019 on continued tenant and trade mix optimization. Nevertheless, Tianjin Riverside 66 has a good chance of turning around in 2H2019, as part of the fourth floor at the shopping mall is undergoing asset enhancement initiatives with the aim of improving shopper traffic with plans to attract more younger shoppers.

Overall, the shopper traffic, occupancy rates and leasing revenue for Hang Lung Properties' Mainland China investment properties are growing. For 1H2019, all of its properties (with the exception of Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 undergoing renovation and upgrading works) achieved positive YoY revenue growth notwithstanding a difficult Chinese economic environment. At the company's 1H2019 results briefing, Hang Lung Properties expressed confidence in the future revenue growth trajectory of the Mainland China portfolio, particularly the Tier-2 properties outside Shanghai:

The momentum is really quite powerful. I would not be surprised that those kind of double-digit growth, maybe not 30% for any longer period of time, but double digit, that may last for some time... In the last one and a half years, and for the next couple of months, we have signed or about to sign, close to 60 leases with the top 20 brands in the world...Two-thirds of them or more are outside of Shanghai... And now, I would say, now we will see outside Shanghai will be the driver for growth for Hang Lung going forward.

Apart from the organic growth of existing investment properties, Hang Lung Properties will also leverage the opening of two new properties and the completion of the asset enhancement initiatives or AEI at Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 in late-2019 to drive growth in Mainland China.

The two new properties are Kunming Spring City 66 (gross floor area of 432,000 sq m) and Wuhan Heartland 66 (gross floor area of 460,000 sq m), both of which are mixed-use developments comprising shopping malls, Grade A office towers, serviced apartments and car parking spaces. Kunming Spring City 66 is expected to open in August 2019, with 85% of the mall’s area already pre-leased. Wuhan Heartland 66 is planned to be opened in either the second or third quarter of 2020, with 40% of the property already pre-leased.

Hang Lung Properties emphasized the quality of its tenants for Kunming Spring City 66 and Wuhan Heartland 66 at the 1H2019 results briefing:

For the Kunming mall, we have already leased 85%, but there are many top-tier tenants, top-tier brands in it...Almost everything that is in that city that is worth having there, basically, we have it already...I think the chances are good that we will open Wuhan next year with a very lovely shopping center with names that every lady in this room would be very familiar with...Those brands, they will be with us, if we are doing well, they will continue to be with us for a very long time to come...And that's why we are very confident that in Kunming, we will bring all the best things to the Kunming people and also showcase Kunming to the world.

Shanghai Grand Gateway 66's AEI started in 2017, with first phase of AEI works at the North Building completed in September 2018 and the introduction of new food & beverage tenants and a renovated cinema leading to higher rental income. The second phase of AEI works at the South Building and basement of Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 is expected to be completed in late 2019, with new big-name tenants and brands moving in such as ZARA, Sephora, Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) and Gucci among others.

As an illustration of the potential positive impact of the AEI on Shanghai Grand Gateway 66, Hang Lung Properties' other Shanghai property, Shanghai Plaza 66 has seen its revenue grow from RMB651 million to 2H2016 to RMB827 million in 1H2019 after undergoing renovations two years ago.

Uncertainties Over Hong Kong Retail Property Business In The Mid-Term

Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong property leasing business achieved an excellent performance in 1H2019, with revenue and operating profit up 3% and 4% to HK$2,014 million and HK$1,730 respectively. The occupancy rate of Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong retail malls remained high at 96%, while retail sales at its malls grew 7% YoY. These are very strong numbers, considering that Hong Kong's overall retail sales declined 1.8% YoY for the first five months of 2019.

Going forward, there is uncertainty if Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong property leasing business, particularly the retail malls which account for approximately 60% of Hong Kong property leasing revenue with offices contributing the remaining, will be affected by the ongoing anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong. The company addressed concerns relating to the impact of the Hong Kong protests at its 1H2019 results briefing:

We see a little bit of the slowdown in June, only a little bit. But in July, we still need to get more data before we can share with you. But when we talk to the tenants, especially on the day of protests, it had some huge impact in terms of retail sales. So I would say, first of all, we need more time to monitor the situation...So short term, we do not expect there will be a lot of significant changes. But you never know, right? If they could not get their sales, and they will not be able to survive, then it will have a trigger effect, but we don't see it happen in a very short-term period of time. That's why I can only say, we will closely monitor. And hopefully, by the year-end, we can tell you more about this...Now of course, the recent issues will definitely have an impact on the retail sales. And as I mentioned, hopefully, the impact will not be significant on us, but we will continue to monitor closely.

Separately, a local newspaper, the Hong Kong Economic Times, reported on July 26, 2019 that fashion retailer H&M, a tenant at Hang Lung Properties' Hang Lung Center in Causeway Bay) (47,000 sq m of space leased to H&M) and Gala Place in Mong Kok (54,000 sq m of space leased to H&M), has been seeking to sub-lease its shop space since end-2018 with no one keen to take up the spaces, quoting unnamed sources. Hang Lung Properties responded to a question regarding this at its 1H2019 results briefing by saying that it "could not comment on rumors."

Nevertheless, any decline in Hong Kong retail sales is not likely to have any significant impact on Hang Lung Properties' Hong Kong property leasing revenue and income in the near-term which are protected by long lease tenure of up to a few years. More importantly, turnover rent (rent pegged as a percentage of tenants' retail sales as opposed to base rent) is only a single-digit percentage of total rental income. In other words, base rent, not tied to tenants' sales, accounts for over 90% of total rental income.

In the mid term, if retail sales continue to weaken and certain tenants/retailers go out of business, it would be an entirely different story altogether with serious, negative repercussions for the company's retail mall leasing business in Hong Kong.

Opportunistic Disposals And Acquisitions Are Call Options

Hang Lung Properties could potentially capitalize on opportunistic disposals or acquisitions in the current volatile market environment to create value for shareholders.

The company is expected to complete the divestment of all 111 car parking spaces held at Laichikok Bay Garden in Hong Kong with a HK$69 million gain at a very healthy 2.6%-2.7% passing yield in September 2019. Prior to this, Hang Lung Properties also recorded a HK$82 million gain associated with the disposal of residential apartments and car parking spaces at Garden Terrace in two separate transactions in July 2018 and in April 2019 respectively.

Hang Lung Properties elaborated on the thinking behind its disposal of non-core assets at its 1H2019 results briefing:

We will continuously explore opportunities to dispose some of the non-core assets... So I think if you ask me whether we have a very clear timeline? I can only answer is when the price is right. Because I am sure as analysts you all know that if I now want to sell more, it will be very difficult, because when the time is not right, when you want to sell, the people will say lower price is okay, but higher price, it may not be the right price. So I think we will continue to look at opportunities. And this is something we are working very hard on, but I can't guarantee that how much we can sell by when, but we already have a list, and we would continue to look at the opportunities. But I cannot guarantee the time(line).

Besides selling high, buying low is another strategy to enhance shareholder value. Hang Lung Properties has had a track record of timing the property market well buying land bank cheap at the bottom of the cycle. In the past, the company bought significant land bank between 2005 and 2009 (land acquisition for Tianjin Riverside 66 and Shenyang Palace 66 in 2005, Shenyang Forum 66 and Wuxi Center 66 in 2006, Jinan Parc 66 in 2007 and Dalian Olympia 66 in 2009). Since then, the company did opportunistic land purchases in 2011 (land acquisition for Kunming Spring City 66), 2013 (land acquisition for Wuhan Heartland 66) and 2018 (land acquisition for Hangzhou Westlake 66, a high-end commercial mixed-use complex planned for completion in phases starting 2024) respectively.

In the company's FY2018 annual report, Hang Lung Properties highlighted that it generated savings of almost HK$1 billion relating to the 2018 Hangzhou land acquisition, because the first half of the land premium when the RMB-USD exchange rate was at the lowest in 10 years and the second half of the land premium to be paid was locked in a similarly favorable exchange rate.

With potential opportunistic value-accretive acquisitions and disposals not priced into the current share prices, such events are call options which could re-rate the company's valuations in future.

Dividend Increase Key To Re-rating

As I alluded to earlier, Hang Lung Properties' attractiveness and share price out-performance year-to-date lies with its defensive REIT-like characteristics. Besides stable recurring leasing income, a high and growing dividend yield is what attracts investors to REITs.

Hang Lung Properties' annual dividend payout for the past six fiscal years between FY2013 and FY2018 has been relatively flat at HK$0.75 per share comprising an interim dividend of HK$0.17 and a final dividend of HK$0.58 (only exception in the past six years was FY2014 with a slightly higher final dividend of HK$0.59 and a total dividend of HK$0.77 for that year).

While Hang Lung Properties' dividend yield remains high at 4.0% despite the 24.1% share price increase year-to-date, the lack of dividend growth makes it a poorer investment alternative to REITs with growing distributions.

With construction for new projects such as Wuhan Heartland 66 and Hangzhou Westlake 66 ongoing, lower property development sales (one semi-detached house sold at 23-39 Blue Pool Road in 1H2019 versus three houses sold at 23-39 Blue Pool Road in 2018; pre-sales from property redevelopment projects and serviced apartments are expected to start in FY2021) and net gearing increased from 10.4% as at end-FY2018 to 17.6% as at end-1H2019, there is a possibility that the company's dividends for FY2019 could remain the same as that of prior years at HK$0.75 per share for the full year.

The company clarified its stance on dividend payout at the recent 1H2019 results briefing:

As I said, as bottom line grows, there is no reason why you don't pay more dividends. Whether we do at the mid-year, whether you do at year-end. That is another consideration. I am not guaranteeing that we will do it at year-end, what if year-end all hell breaks loose. None of us know what will happen tomorrow. But nonetheless, the principle is very clear. We make more money, we share them with shareholders. That said, we are still probably one of the higher dividend yield real estate company today

In summary, the company seems willingly to share the profit growth with shareholders in the form of increased dividends, but provided a caveat that it still depends on what happens in 2H2019.

Valuation

Hang Lung Properties currently trades at 0.56 times P/B based on its share price of HK$18.52 as of July 31, 2019, below its historical five-year average P/B of 0.6 times.

Taking into account the historical P/B lows of 0.47 that Hang Lung Properties registered in both February 2016 and October 2018, I arrive at an entry price of HK$16.05 pegged to 0.5 times P/B.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Hang Lung Properties include lower-than-expected retail sales in Hong Kong and weaker-than-expected RMB relative to HKD. If retail sales in Hong Kong continue to trend lower, landlords such as Hang Lung Properties might be compelled to either reduce rents temporarily or offer other concessions to help tenants tide over the difficult period. In the worst case, certain tenants could possibly go into financial difficulties and be forced to vacate the retail spaces. For 1H2019, Hang Lung Properties' rental revenue increased by 1% in HKD terms (versus 7% in RMB), due to a weaker RMB relative to HKD. If RMB continues to weaken against the HKD, Hang Lung reported numbers and dividends in HKD could be affected.

