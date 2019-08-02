Whiting Petroleum: A Disappointing Q2 2019 Report

The company's debt becomes more of a concern again at low-$50s oil, although this is now priced into the stock with it trading at around 3.4x 2020 EBITDAX.

Whiting's 2020 outlook is improved by the easing of infrastructure constraints and cuts to G&A expenses, but also hampered by the 2020 strip at $53 WTI oil.

The company's realised price for NGLs and natural gas has also been affected by these constraints (as well as general oversupply).

Whiting's Q2 2019 results were disappointing, with production affected by issues related to infrastructure constraints, which are now expected to last until late 2019.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) reported disappointing Q2 2019 results, with production being affected by infrastructure constraints in the Williston Basin and its realised price for natural gas and NGLs coming in pretty weak as well. These issues are expected to affect Whiting's results for the rest of 2019. The company's outlook for 2020, though, should be at least somewhat improved by the easing of infrastructure constraints, the end of its Redtail deficiency payments and the G&A savings from its organisational restructuring.

Notes On Q2 2019 Results

Whiting's Q2 2019 results were disappointing, as production was affected by infrastructure constraints and its realised price per BOE was affected by fairly poor prices for NGLs and natural gas.

Whiting only realised $8.43 per barrel for its NGLs and $0.47 per Mcf for its natural gas during Q2 2019. If the company had realised $12 per barrel and $1 per Mcf respectively instead, it would have generated another $14 million in revenue, equivalent to the effect of a nearly $2 increase in oil prices.

Effect On Guidance

Whiting reduced its full-year production guidance by close to 4,000 BOEPD. Much of this appears to be due to the infrastructure constraints (resulting in associated operating delays and constraining wells to reduce the need to flare gas) that reduced Q2 2019 production by 3,000 BOEPD. Northern Oil & Gas had mentioned similar issues and noted that infrastructure constraints were expected to last until late 2019 now, while previously the impact on production was expected to abate by the second half of 2019.

As well, in July 2019, Whiting reached an agreement to sell non-operated properties for $53 million, consisting of 6,800 net acres and 703 BOEPD in production (April 2019). This may reduce full-year production by around 250 BOEPD.

The reduction in expected production increases Whiting's expenses on a per BOE basis, except for G&A. The company is implementing an organisational restructuring that will reduce its workforce by around 33% and generate $50 million in annual cost savings (much of which should impact G&A). It is also incurring a $8 million one-time charge in conjunction with this organisational restructuring.

In addition to the company's total production being less than expected, its oil production percentage is ending up a bit lower than I had modelled before. It appears that Whiting's oil percentage will be around 65-65.5% for the year. This is influenced by the delays in new wells (which have a higher oil percentage to start). The company has indicated that oil production from the newer wells is meeting expectations for each individual well.

(Source: Whiting Petroleum)

Whiting's Updated 2019 Outlook

The strip prices for 2019 have been volatile, and at the current time, the 2019 average may end up at $55.50 WTI oil. At that price, Whiting may end up with around $1.65 billion in oil and gas revenue after hedges. This also assumes that realised natural gas prices remain fairly weak for the rest of 2019, while NGL prices see some improvement in Q4 2019 with the Elk Creek pipeline entering into service.

2019 Production Realised Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 29.83 $50.00 $1,492 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.69 $10.50 $81 Natural Gas (BCF) 49.41 $1.00 $49 Hedge Value $28 Total Revenue $1,650

Whiting is now expected to have around $1.589 billion in cash expenditures in 2019, leading to a projection of $61 million in positive cash flow (excluding the impact of any acquisitions and divestitures) during the year. The positive cash flow will come in Q4 2019 as Whiting reduces its capex during that quarter.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $336 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $42 Cash G&A $105 Cash Interest $150 Production Taxes $136 CapEx $820 Total $1,589

About 2020

If Whiting can maintain 2019 production levels in 2020 with $820 million in capital expenditures, it would end up with around $1.652 billion in revenue during 2020. This is based on roughly $53 WTI oil (current strip), with the company seeing improved oil differentials due to the end of its Redtail deficiency payments. Whiting may also see improvement in its realised price for NGLs and natural gas with the completion of various midstream projects serving the Bakken. However, while there may been some improvement in those prices from current levels, infrastructure constraints may continue to crop up in the future with natural gas production continuing to rise and little gas being consumed in North Dakota and Montana.

2020 Production Realised Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 29.83 $49.00 $1,462 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.69 $14.00 $108 Natural Gas (BCF) 49.41 $1.40 $69 Hedge Value $13 Total Revenue $1,652

With the reduction in G&A expense, the company may end up with $1.561 billion in cash expenditures in 2020 and $91 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $336 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $42 Cash G&A $75 Cash Interest $150 Production Taxes $138 CapEx $820 Total $1,561

Conclusion

Whiting still appears capable of generating a modest amount of positive cash flow in 2019 and 2020 at current strip prices. Lower benchmark oil prices in 2020 are partially offset by the end of the Redtail deficiency payments, while realised prices for NGLs and natural gas should see some improvement with the completion of various midstream projects.

The drop in oil prices, combined with the impact from infrastructure constraints, does mean that Whiting may still have around $2.625 billion in net debt at the end of 2020. This is around 2.5x leverage, so Whiting's net debt levels are projected to be somewhat higher than ideal. The company could use higher oil prices, with a $5 increase in WTI prices in 2020 (to $58) helping to reduce its leverage to around 2.1x by the end of 2020.

Whiting's increased risk is reflected in its lower share price, although with its drastic fall, it is now valued at around 3.4x EBITDAX at $53 WTI oil in 2020 (and around 2.9x EBITDAX if WTI oil improves to $58). Thus, I would consider it to have decent speculative potential at near $11 per share, although its debt becomes a concern again at low-$50s oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WLL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.