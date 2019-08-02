EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now

The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) is a bit of a mystery. With a poor total NAV performance and high fees, it should be avoided by any rational investor, yet it has one of the largest premiums to NAV of any CEF in the market - only two CEFs (GUT and RCS) have higher premiums:

If EDF's total returns, even on a market price basis, were impressive, this high premium would make sense. However, EDF's 8.2-year history is a sad one when compared to GUT or RCS:

Not just that, but EDF's total price return since inception lags the average 7.1% total return of CEFs over the same time period, according to data from CEF Insider.

EDF's high premium is extremely compelling evidence of just how irrational CEF pricing can be, but a comparison between EDF and other emerging market funds demonstrates this even further.

Past Performance

Of the nine emerging market CEFs that are not target date funds, EDF's total price return is the third best, behind the Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD) and the Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI), although ahead of the rest:

Symbol Long Term CAGR Actual Years of History MSD 8.15% 10 TEI 6.15% 10 EDF 6.08% 8.6 EMF 4.31% 10 CEE 3.94% 10 EMD 3.66% 10 EDD 2.39% 10 EDI 2.01% 6.8 IHD -1.87% 8.2

This, it should be noted, is on a market price basis; when looking at NAV returns, EDF is much further behind MSD and TEI:

When compared to other EM funds over the same time period, EDF also falls behind EMD and EMF over the longest comparable period for all EM funds:

The story improves marginally when taking EDI out of the picture, which truncates the time period due to its more recent IPO:

Current Pricing

Nonetheless, EDF's third or fourth best NAV return among emerging market CEFs is rewarded by an obviously excessive premium that is over standard deviations away from the average pricing of an emerging market CEF:

To make matters worse, EDF's current premium is far above its long-term average premium of 2.3% and the gap between its current and historical premium is much larger than any other emerging market CEF:

Symbol %Premium/Discount Long Term Avg %Premium/Discount Difference in Current and Historical Premium EDF 37.56 2.26 35.3 EDI 13.44 -3.39 16.83 TEI -7.34 -4.76 -2.58 EDD -9.86 -10.81 0.95 IHD -10.51 -6.21 -4.3 EMF -11.07 -7.89 -3.18 EMD -11.09 -11.75 0.66 MSD -11.14 -11.4 0.26 CEE -13.98 -10.76 -3.22

This is extremely excessive, but a closer look makes EDF's overpriced shares an even bigger mystery.

Fees and Management

Fees are not low in CEFs, and they are not expected to be low in emerging market funds, where due diligence and careful, active analysis are very necessary. Yet EDF's fees are third highest among emerging market CEFs, behind its only sister fund EDI and EDD:

Higher fees tend to be compensated for with discounts in the world of CEFs, and EDD does trade at a 9.9% discount (although EDI trades at a premium, which, combined with its very lackluster track record, also makes it a fund worth avoiding). An investor who would want Stone Harbor management and EM exposure would be much better off choosing EDD than EDF, yet the market premium demonstrates that many investors prefer EDF over its better priced cousin.

Distribution Yield and Coverage

Irrational investor behavior may sometimes be random, but in the case of CEFs, there is often a very silly explanation for the irrational behavior. And so is the case with EDF: its yield.

EDF's distributions are the highest of any emerging market fund, at 15.3%. This is also, on a NAV basis, a yield of 21.1%, the fourth highest of any CEF (behind Cornerstone Strategic Value (NYSEMKT:CLM), Cornerstone Total Return (NYSEMKT:CRF), and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP), the worst offender with an absurd 32.5% yield on NAV). Of course, when compared to EDF's emerging market peers, its yield on price is the highest:

Symbol %Yield on NAV %Yield on Price EDF 21.07 15.32 EDI 15.93 14.04 IHD 8.94 9.99 EMD 8.32 8.82 EDD 7.68 8.52 TEI 7.12 7.68 MSD 4.87 5.48 CEE 3.27 3.8 EMF 1.14 1.28

Note that the ranking of yield and premium/discount are very similar, with EDF and EDI being the highest yielding by far and thus also the most overpriced. This is classic yield chasing, which never ends well.

EDF holders will, however, point to the fact that EDF has never cut distributions. This is true, but it means that EDF has had its NAV erode at a much faster pace than, for instance, MSD, which has cut its distributions 73.3% over the same time period:

Many CEF investors balk at lower distributions over time; that is foolhardy. MSD's distribution cuts were prudent responses to lower returns in the EM universe, which allowed its portfolio to massively outperform EDF:

Many CEF investors have ignored this fundamentally superior performance, which has created an artificially high market price return for EDF that makes it look like it's just as good as MSD, when it really is not:

The lack of a historical dividend cut for EDF has backed management in a corner. It can either cut distributions and face a backlash (which will mean the large premium eroding, as we have seen with other CEFs after their first historical cut), or it can continue to let NAV erode, causing the fund to get smaller and smaller. With $164 million in assets under management, the latter option will not be available for much longer.

Conclusion

Since covering CEFs, the most common question I get is about return of capital, or ROC. I have written in depth about how ROC is not necessarily a bad thing and is often a good thing. I have provided examples and explained the tax benefits of ROC. I have responded to over 100 emails, private messages, and comments on ROC. I'm not the only one, of course. Both Nuveen and Eaton Vance have written short, excellent primers that should put to bed the myth that all ROC is bad all the time. Yet there is still a minority who believes this, which perhaps demonstrates why the CEF market is inefficient: it is full of investors who don't know what they are doing and thus make big mistakes, which smart CEF investors can take advantage of.

That said, EDF is one of the best examples of very bad ROC. One can see from the charts above that EDF is returning capital to shareholders because it is massively underperforming its distributions. EDF's Section 19(a) notices also show this to be a fact:

As one can see, ROC is becoming a larger portion of total distributions over time, an inevitability because of EDF's need to sell assets to cover distributions, which simply accelerates its death spiral (something that MSD has prudently avoided by lowering payouts). EDF's management should respond by cutting distributions, and the fact that it has not over the past eight years demonstrates that this fund is poorly managed and should be avoided at all costs. Yet CEF investors, in their irrational yield chasing, have rewarded the fund with a huge premium to NAV.

This will not end well. And while I cannot provide a definitive date of when this house of cards will collapse, it is obvious that it must.

Until that happens, avoid EDF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.