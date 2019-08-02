Tony Greer: First Rate Cut In More Than A Decade 'Was A Smart Idea'

He likes buying the dip in stocks if the S&P 500 gets pulled back to its moving averages within a couple of weeks, and tactically shorting bonds.

The Morning Navigator’s Tony Greer says it was a smart move because the US "can’t be the outstanding hawk on the planet right now."

Tony Greer, editor of the Morning Navigator, appeared on Real Vision's Trade Ideas to talk about the Fed's quarter point interest rate cut - the first cut in 11 years.

The Fed's well telegraphed cut, announced Wednesday, was "pre-emptively a smart idea," Greer said. "While it seems absurd that we are cutting rates with the stock market at an all-time high, the ECB just turned full dove. [The US] can't be the outstanding hawk on the planet right now, because it would just topple too much within the system."

"The powers that be are the central banks have done a pretty masterful job at managing coordinated currency destruction," he added. "We're all lowering rates around the world at the same time, and it's everybody in the boat."

Buy the Dip

Greer said that if the S&P 500 gets pulled back to its moving averages relatively slowly (within a couple of weeks), then he would "be looking to posture myself to buy a dip in this environment."

"I would certainly look for the stocks I want to get long and buy them," he added.

Bonds are Overbought

Greer also shared his tactical short bond position with Real Vision viewers. "I've got a fairly outsized bond short position on," he said. "I'm trafficking right now on IEF, that's the 7 to 10-Year Treasury ETF."

His thesis is that if data holds steady or improves in the US, it will catch the "overly optimistic and bullish" bond market offside, "to the point where the bond market has to sell off, and 10-year yields have to trade higher."

He put the bond short on when yields fell to 2%: "When they break through 2%, that's where I get out."

"This isn't a generational trade," he added. "This is just a feeling that the bond market is overbought, sentiment is overly bullish, everybody is positioned long [bonds]."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion… The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as “RV RELEASES”) is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors (collectively, “Affiliated Parties”) make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.