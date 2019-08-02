EOG Resources Continues Delivering Free Cash Flow In A Challenging Environment

This is a Z4 Research Pre Call Note

EOG Reports In Line 2Q19 Results; Guides In Line; Sticking to the Plan

The 2Q19 Numbers:

Oil production was above guidance range,

Oil price above guidance at $1.18 per barrel above WTI (they estimate 2Q realization will be $3.36 / barrel above their peer group; it was $3.79 above last quarter),

Capex was below guidance at $1.6 B vs guidance of $1.7 B,

vs guidance of $1.7 B, Cash operating expenses on a per unit basis were down 7% YoY,

Favorite Quote Watch: "EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019, one percentmore than the same prior year period despite a 12 percent decline in the NYMEX WTIbenchmark price."

billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019, one percentmore than the same prior year period despite a 12 percent decline in the NYMEX WTIbenchmark price." After dividends of $127 mm, free cash was $352 mm.

Guidance:

2019 volumes: Tightened to 794 to 823 MBOEpd (mid of 809 MBOEpd) vs prior range of 781 to 842 MBOEpd (mid of 811.5 MBOEpd)

2019 capex: Unchanged vs prior range of $6.1 to $6.5 B. No change to 740 net well completions.

vs prior range of $6.1 to $6.5 B. No change to 740 net well completions. Well costs down 4% YTD.

Focus:

Continuous improvement in cost structure,

Deliver double digit organic growth,

Delivering free cash after capex and dividends at a sub $50 oil price.

Grow the dividend towards 2%,

Continue to reduce debt towards the day when more capital will be sustainably returned to shareholders. Debt is low enough in our view for this to be more strongly considered now.

Balance Sheet & Other:

Net debt to 2Q19 annualized EBITDA: 0.4x vs 0.5x in previous quarter.

Net debt to cap now 16%, lowest since 2008.

They paid off $900 mm in debt with cash at the end of the quarter. They see reducing debt by another 1.75 B over the next two years.

Net debt now down to $4 B,

Dividend remains at $0.2875 (implied yield of 1.4%). We understand they want to get to a 2% type yield and they don't want to lift it too fast.

Second Favorite Quote Watch: “Our goal remains to be one of the best companies in any industry in the S&P 500. EOG is positioned to generate significant shareholder value even in lower oil price environments. Today, EOG can generate double-digit returns, double-digit organic growth, free cash flow and grow the dividend to a market competitive yield. And we are poised to further improve our financial performance going forward,”

Conference Call: Today, 10 am EST.

Nutshell: Solid quarter. Given the tone in the space at the moment and the slight EBITDA and EPS misses it may dip early but these are really rounding error given their size and the price based nature of the miss (something we see as a high quality "miss", we would expect any such dip to be fleeting. Capital efficiency continues to improve on an annual basis and they continue to deliver strong free cash flow while the stock flounders. One has to wonder what there thoughts are on the concept of share repurchases at this point (we know they think about them but maybe more strongly with the stock down here), given the debt is in good shape, and we note there is a line in today's presentation that speaks to them considering it. We continue to hold an EOG position in the ZLT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.